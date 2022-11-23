Subscribe

Benefield: Take a cue from youth and be thankful (and don’t litter)

Students across Santa Rosa weigh in on what they are grateful for and what message they think the world needs to hear|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2022, 7:17AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Ask an area second grader what they are grateful for this Thanksgiving, and their responses are heartwarmingly simple.

A new puppy. A baby brother. Being tucked in at night. Mom. A comfortable home. Food to eat. Dad.

Approximately 10 years their senior, high schoolers have much the same take on thankfulness.

Family, friends, relationships are what they are grateful for.

An unscientific survey of students, as young as second grade, as mature as seniors in high school, shows local students are thinking about a lot of the same things this holiday season: The people they love.

Second grader Ayla Crain, 7, reads "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Second grader Ayla Crain, 7, reads "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“I’m very thankful for my mom and dad, especially since they come from a different country it’s just very difficult for them to get money but they try their best and I try to help them out when I can,” Elsie Allen High senior Carlos Calvillo said.

I asked Calvillo what message the world needs to hear on this particular Thanksgiving, which comes in the wake of a devastating pandemic, in the middle of deep societal polarization and in the face of catastrophic climate change.

“I think everyone should just think positive,” he said. “We should all get along while we are still here. Talk to loved ones, just talk to anyone, and if you can see someone, just talk to them, say ‘I love you.’”

Family is also important to Elsie Allen High sophomore Miguel Dominguez.

“They support me and help me with everything. They give me a place to stay,” he said.

He called out his cousin Cristian in particular.

Miguel Dominguez Villegas, 15, right, is thankful for his cousin Cristian Monica Dominguez, 15, left. Photo taken in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Miguel Dominguez Villegas, 15, right, is thankful for his cousin Cristian Monica Dominguez, 15, left. Photo taken in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“He would always be there for me. He would always like be someone I could talk to and he would always support me,” he said.

In Pamell Gallagher’s second grade class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Iris Moran’s gratefulness seemed to follow the same theme.

“My mom,” she said in response to my ‘Who are you grateful for?’ question.

I asked why.

“Because she cooks dinner for me, she tucks me in at bedtime and she gives me hugs and kisses.”

Iris’s mom, Crystal, is busy in the hugs and kisses department. She’s a mom to eight, ranging in age from 2 to 17.

Moran holds down two jobs and she’s hosting Thanksgiving this year.

She said with a family the size of hers, every night can have a Thanksgiving-y feast for all vibe.

“Yep, pretty much,” she said. “We are a family of its own. If people don’t show up, we have enough. We do the turkeys. I baste one and do it in the oven and my husband does one.”

So for Iris to say she’s grateful for something as simple as a little tuck in time from mom?

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I tell Iris all the time, ‘I know everyone wants me one-on-one but the love is spread.’”

On the other side of Mrs. Gallagher’s room, Ellis Herman’s answer to “What are you grateful for?” was easy.

“My new puppy, Birdie,” he said.

There is a story behind Birdie.

The Herman’s beloved dog Lola was diagnosed with lymphoma in August. She doesn’t have much time.

“It hit Ellis really, really hard,” Ellis’ mom, Nelle, said. “We thought we’d get a little more time.”

The Hermans have always had dogs in their lives. They hoped that bringing Birdie home would not only bring a little lift to Lola’s spirits, but also soften the blow of her diagnosis for the rest of the family.

It’s worked.

“Lola is doing great. She’s a mom dog and very kind and tolerant of puppy behavior,” she said.

And like his beloved Lola, Ellis has taken to the nurturing role, too.

“When I pick him up from school he goes, ‘How is everything?” she said. “And he asks, ‘Am I giving her enough love?’”

He is.

“He’s very grateful for Birdie,” Nelle Herman said.

Ellis’s classmate Ayla Crain is also thankful for her two dogs, Colby and Dany.

When I asked who else she was grateful for she took a quick check over her right shoulder to a classmate sitting at the table behind her.

When she turned back to me, she lowered her voice and said, “My friend Harrison.”

Second grader Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, right, discuss a math problem during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Second grader Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, right, discuss a math problem during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Second graders Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, goof around while working as math partners during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Second graders Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, goof around while working as math partners during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Second graders Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, goof around while working as math partners during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Second graders Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, goof around while working as math partners during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Across the Olivet playground in Carrie Forrest’s second grade class, Drake Gonzales wrote down what he is grateful for on a yellow Post It note.

That way, he wouldn’t forget.

He pulled it out of his pocket and read: “I am thankful for having a life full of joy.”

Dominic Green was all grins at the question of thankfulness. He didn’t even have to think about it.

“I got to go to Disneyland,” he said.

The message Chloe Rios wants to share with the world would be amazingly effective if it’s heeded.

“Always be grateful and have a great day,” she said.

Easy as that.

At Jack London Elementary School, second grader Nolan Long kept it basic.

“I’m grateful for food and water,” he said, adding that his favorite food is pears.

Classmate Calista Aguilar thinks Thanksgiving is a good time to remind people to be better people.

I asked if there was a message people needed to hear this holiday.

“Stop throwing trash everywhere,” she said. “Because animals live here and if the world was filled with trash animals would die and the plants would die also.”

Classmate Joseph Sanchez is grateful for his 16-year-old brother, Jimmy.

“I’m grateful for him for being nice to me and playing games with me,” he said.

One might think that a 16-year-old might shy away from being adored by a younger brother.

Not Jimmy Sanchez, a junior at Piner High. He plays Minecraft whenever Joseph asks.

“When I was little, I used to like playing that game a lot so I understand,” he said. “He really enjoys it so I feel like, why not play with him? It’s going to bring us close, like once we get older, I feel like it’s a bonding experience for the both of us.”

Maybe it’s the age gap, but they don’t argue Jimmy said.

“We just get along,” he said. “I feel really grateful that I am able to be a huge part of his life. It makes me happy that I’m doing good as a brother.”

At Hidden Valley Elementary School in Santa Rosa, second grader Mia Suarez kept her thoughts on gratefulness practical.

Yes she is grateful for friends and family and the world, but added, “I’m also grateful for water.”

“It helps us being strong so we don’t, like, get a little bit sick.”

Like Calista at Jack London, second grader Sumeera Amara is worried about trash and thinks we all need to do better.

“Pick up trash so then the trash doesn’t litter all the land so that animals don’t eat it and they’ll get sick so they don’t die,” she said.

Ditto said Addison Brily.

“Be courageous and strong and pick up trash so our earth stays healthy,” she said.

Classmate Mackenzie Garcia is grateful for her Girl Scout troop and also her “my mom and dad and my really cute cat, Hunter. He’s a black cat. I hope no one better not believe that black cats are bad luck because Hunter is black cat and he’s so cute. He’s a one-year-old cat.”

When I asked Mackenzie if the world needs to hear a message on this Thanksgiving Day, she was quick in her reply.

“This is a wish that I hope will always come true, that everything is free, also that I’m a werewolf.”

And then she let out a howl.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

