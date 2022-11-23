Ask an area second grader what they are grateful for this Thanksgiving, and their responses are heartwarmingly simple.

A new puppy. A baby brother. Being tucked in at night. Mom. A comfortable home. Food to eat. Dad.

Approximately 10 years their senior, high schoolers have much the same take on thankfulness.

Family, friends, relationships are what they are grateful for.

An unscientific survey of students, as young as second grade, as mature as seniors in high school, shows local students are thinking about a lot of the same things this holiday season: The people they love.

Second grader Ayla Crain, 7, reads "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“I’m very thankful for my mom and dad, especially since they come from a different country it’s just very difficult for them to get money but they try their best and I try to help them out when I can,” Elsie Allen High senior Carlos Calvillo said.

I asked Calvillo what message the world needs to hear on this particular Thanksgiving, which comes in the wake of a devastating pandemic, in the middle of deep societal polarization and in the face of catastrophic climate change.

“I think everyone should just think positive,” he said. “We should all get along while we are still here. Talk to loved ones, just talk to anyone, and if you can see someone, just talk to them, say ‘I love you.’”

Family is also important to Elsie Allen High sophomore Miguel Dominguez.

“They support me and help me with everything. They give me a place to stay,” he said.

He called out his cousin Cristian in particular.

Miguel Dominguez Villegas, 15, right, is thankful for his cousin Cristian Monica Dominguez, 15, left. Photo taken in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“He would always be there for me. He would always like be someone I could talk to and he would always support me,” he said.

In Pamell Gallagher’s second grade class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Iris Moran’s gratefulness seemed to follow the same theme.

“My mom,” she said in response to my ‘Who are you grateful for?’ question.

I asked why.

“Because she cooks dinner for me, she tucks me in at bedtime and she gives me hugs and kisses.”

Iris’s mom, Crystal, is busy in the hugs and kisses department. She’s a mom to eight, ranging in age from 2 to 17.

Moran holds down two jobs and she’s hosting Thanksgiving this year.

She said with a family the size of hers, every night can have a Thanksgiving-y feast for all vibe.

“Yep, pretty much,” she said. “We are a family of its own. If people don’t show up, we have enough. We do the turkeys. I baste one and do it in the oven and my husband does one.”

So for Iris to say she’s grateful for something as simple as a little tuck in time from mom?

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I tell Iris all the time, ‘I know everyone wants me one-on-one but the love is spread.’”

On the other side of Mrs. Gallagher’s room, Ellis Herman’s answer to “What are you grateful for?” was easy.

“My new puppy, Birdie,” he said.

There is a story behind Birdie.

The Herman’s beloved dog Lola was diagnosed with lymphoma in August. She doesn’t have much time.

“It hit Ellis really, really hard,” Ellis’ mom, Nelle, said. “We thought we’d get a little more time.”

The Hermans have always had dogs in their lives. They hoped that bringing Birdie home would not only bring a little lift to Lola’s spirits, but also soften the blow of her diagnosis for the rest of the family.

It’s worked.

“Lola is doing great. She’s a mom dog and very kind and tolerant of puppy behavior,” she said.

And like his beloved Lola, Ellis has taken to the nurturing role, too.

“When I pick him up from school he goes, ‘How is everything?” she said. “And he asks, ‘Am I giving her enough love?’”

He is.

“He’s very grateful for Birdie,” Nelle Herman said.

Ellis’s classmate Ayla Crain is also thankful for her two dogs, Colby and Dany.

When I asked who else she was grateful for she took a quick check over her right shoulder to a classmate sitting at the table behind her.

When she turned back to me, she lowered her voice and said, “My friend Harrison.”

Second grader Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, right, discuss a math problem during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Second graders Ayla Crain, 7, and Harrison Penpraze, 7, goof around while working as math partners during class at Olivet Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Across the Olivet playground in Carrie Forrest’s second grade class, Drake Gonzales wrote down what he is grateful for on a yellow Post It note.