On Tuesday morning, Tricia Ward’s kindergarten class bopped and jumped on colorful mats, dancing to music coming from the speaker at the side of the room.

Lisa Ellisen, standing at the front of the class, hit pause on her phone and the music stopped.

So did the kids.

“Snake pose,” Ellisen called out.

Every student immediately dropped to their bellies. They put their hands on the ground, arched their backs with their faces pointed to the ceiling and exhaled while making snakelike noises.

In the front row, Gracie Hope Kline made her snake noises through a big grin.

Then everyone breathed deeply, the music started and they danced again.

Snake pose isn’t Kline’s favorite yoga form — the nod goes to rock pose — but snake seems to get top marks with the kids.

“I like bending my knees and laying down my head,” she said of rock pose.

Kline said she likes how her weekly yoga sessions with Ellisen make her feel.

Tired, she said, but in a good way.

Five weeks into the school year and the regular yoga sessions, Ward said she can see changes in her charges.

“Not a lot of 5- and 6-year-olds get yoga in their life,” she said. “To have it both physically and emotionally is an incredible gift.”

It’s a gift that Ellisen is trying to broaden to more area schools, programs and sports teams.

Founder of Soul Yoga Foundation, Ellisen has been a yoga instructor since 2001 and opened her own Santa Rosa studio in 2014.

And for the last handful of years, she’s volunteered in her kids’ classrooms, with area sports teams and others, trying to spread the gospel of yoga on her own time.

In January, she formalized her mission by registering Soul Yoga Foundation as a 501(c) 3 organization. The goal is to raise funds to better expose people, especially students, to yoga and what it has to offer.

At Yulupa Elementary School in Santa Rosa, the same parent-backed funding that pays for art, dance and other supplemental programs, pays for Ellisen’s time.

The establishment of the nonprofit foundation is aimed at offering the program to schools that might not otherwise be able afford it.

Ellisen is also working on a yoga teacher training scholarship program to diversify who is currently teaching yoga.

“I am hoping the foundation can create scholarships so I can diversify the teacher pool,” she said. “It’s lacking.”

She wants to grow it beyond just her, but right now, this is Ellisen’s baby.

She’s working with Bennett Valley Schools, with St. Vincent Elementary in Petaluma and with the football and soccer teams at Montgomery High School. She’s lined up to teach at R.L. Stevens School in the Wright District and has been at both Matanzas Charter and Madrone Elementary schools in the Rincon Valley Union School District.

“This year I’m trying to build it,” she said.

And that starts with the foundations of the practice.

“We start with ‘How are you doing today?’ and we do a breathing practice together,” she said.

If the focus of the session is balance, Ellisen has students explore it with both words and movement.

“What does balance mean? Where do you practice balance? How do you feel when you are in balance? Does that feel good, safe?” she said. “When you are off balance, what does that feel like?”

And perhaps most crucially, how does one bring their body and mind back into balance if things feel off?

They talk about breathing, about what a calm body feels like, what it means to be grounded.

It’s been well-documented that the pandemic has led to surges in anxiety and mental health issues for kids. Add to that years of unease over fires and natural disasters in the North Bay, and kids are feeling it.

Yoga gives them tools to deal with some of those emotions, Ellisen said.

“We talk about how yoga can help with some of those feelings, not being able to focus, anxiety in your body,” she said.

But sometimes it looks simply like fun.

Kian Kenny-Love, a kindergartner in Ward’s class, said his favorite position is the star pose — standing feet apart, hands stretched wide and to the sky.

It’s a pose to make oneself feel as big — and powerful — as possible.

Ward loves this part of her kids’ day. And her own. She is right there on the mat, moving and breathing with her kids when Ellisen comes to campus.

She’s leading by example, but also it’s an opportunity to allow her kids to lead her, she said.

“I teach my kids to remind me to use my breathing tools,” she said. “It’s showing them we all make mistakes and get a chance to recover.”

Those lessons, in self-regulation, in patience, in empathy, are embodied in yoga but they are also in line with established curriculum, said Yulupa Principal Amy Hale.