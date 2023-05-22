They were born before television existed. They have lived through the Depression. They can recall where they were when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

They have lived through 25 presidential elections. They were in their 30s when the U.S. went from 48 states to 50.

They understand the world before Google was a verb.

All of those years — more than 500 in all — of living, loving, experiencing and taking in the world, were on display last week when five residents of Brookdale Paulin Creek senior living facility in Santa Rosa marked their centennial birthdays, a milestone only one in 5,000 Americans will reach.

And, just for kicks, two of the five are actually 101 years old.

The focus of the toasts and hugs and well-wishes were Caroline Ramberg, 100; Howard Callahan, 100; Betty Sather, 101; Phyllis Clement, 100, and Zetta Mannie, 101.

When asked for tips to a long, happy life, advice from the group ranged from healthy eating, to a good dose of daily exercise, to finding good company, to having an inquisitive mind.

“Keep your mind open, be interested in things,” Ramberg said.

And that means staying close to people who are likely to keep conversation filled with world affairs, culture and the natural world.

“Somebody who is interesting to talk to and doesn’t want to talk about nothing but their grandchildren,” she said.

For Phyllis Clement, physical activity has been a boon.

“I do a lot of rowing,” she said. “I think that rowing kept me going.”

And she doesn’t mean any kind of newfangled machine in the basement.

“I had a boat and I put the boat in the water and get in it, which is hard, and row for an hour and half every morning and it was wonderful,” she said.

For Betty Sather, the secret to a long and happy life is a little bit of genetics and a whole lot of healthy living.

“Well, for one thing, my mother lived to be 108, so that helps a lot I think,” she said.

When asked about advice for a full life, the incredibly fit Sather wouldn’t name names but said some folks would do well to take care of their bodies a little more.

“I have a couple of people I wish would take better care of themselves,” she said. “We have only one body and you’d better take care of it. There are no (do) overs.”

For Callahan, family is his north star. Which makes sense for a guy who spent a good many years raising kids in Minnesota.

“Family. All kinds of generations, kids, grandkids, great grandkids, that is what joy is about,” he said.

Callahan, father of five including senior Press Democrat reporter Mary Callahan, said a key to happiness has been a kind of patience.

“I took one day at a time. Don’t make any great promises, don’t let a setback here or there really interrupt your progress,” he said.

In just more than 36,500 days on this earth, Callahan has seen a lot. But his most searing memory is a day he endured almost 80 years ago.

“It’s the day I got hit by shrapnel, by the Rhine River in 1944,” he said. “I lived through that mortar shell shrapnel. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk out of that or not, or live out of that, but that was the key memory and that was many, many decades ago.”

Callahan received a Purple Heart for his service during World War II.

Mannie recalls the war in a different way. She, like others who celebrated last week, remembers vividly where she was when Pearl Harbor was attacked, thrusting the United States into World War II.

“I remember the day it happened. I was in church and I heard it,” she said.

Mannie, who was born and raised in San Francisco, said a guiding philosophy in her life has been to put others first — in thought and in action.

“I try not to think of myself first,” she said. “Care for other people. Everybody needs help. Don’t concentrate on what is best for yourself.”

That open-heartedness has led Mannie to a life and love of travel.

“I will never regret the wonderful travel and trips, Europe and all over the world,” she said. “And I tell everyone, do it while you can.”

Clement, too, has been buoyed in life by seeing corners of the world including Europe, China, Russia and Vietnam — a nation she visited at 90.

“At a League of Women Voters meeting (a friend) said, ‘Phyllis, I can’t travel with my husband anymore because he just died and you can’t travel with your husband because he doesn’t like to travel anymore, so do you want to be my traveling companion?’” she recalled.

Off they went.

When I asked her what brings her joy, her answer was her superpower: “Most things.”

When I asked what, in all these years of living, is the most wonderful thing Mannie has ever seen with her own eyes, she paused.

The look on her face tells me it isn’t a fair question.

“Oh my gosh, there are so many. I can’t name just one.”

