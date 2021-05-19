Subscribe

Benefield: ’There’s a lot sad in the world’: The story behind the Bubble Lady in Santa Rosa’s Doyle Park

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2021, 6:27AM
To some frequenters of Santa Rosa’s Doyle Park, she is a regular sight. On this day, she totes a 5-gallon bucket that sloshes with some greenish liquid, she dips a red, looped rope into the mixture and gently waves it through the air.

Bubbles ― some of them five feet in length ― float into the sky. The woman offers running commentary about their size, whether they will pop almost immediately or if they have the goods to soar. She laughs almost constantly.

She is joyous.

The woman answers to Lady Bubbles, or the Bubble Lady, but less so to the name given to her 65 years ago: Anne Huggins.

“I started with the little wands,” she said on a recent weekday morning at the park. “It just got me out of the car and into the park and into the sunshine, which everybody needs. And it made people happy.”

“Since the pandemic, it’s even more important,” she said.

When the coronavirus struck, people sheltered in place, parking lots at area parks were locked and there were fewer people to marvel at her bubbles. But Huggins kept making them. In part because they make her happy, even on her own, and in part because she didn’t have a lot of other places to go.

Huggins lives here, in her car. She keeps her bubble bucket and the plastic bag that holds the ropey wand in the front seat, right in front of the mattress that stretches in the back.

She insists her needs are few. She has things to read, a place to stretch out, a working phone and her bubbles.

And it’s the bubbles that keep her connected ― to friends who know where to find her and to strangers who just come upon the Bubble Lady in the park.

Sometimes she lets friends give it a go, but for as long as Huggins has been at it, it’s hard not to judge their technique.

“I have a couple of friends who I let use it, but my friends waste it like crazy. But I try not to say anything,” she said.

Once when some friends started to scold kids in the park for chasing the bubbles and popping them, she had to gently remind them that that is kind of the point. By Huggins’ way of thinking, it’s hard to frown when you see bubbles - and even harder when the bubbles are the size that she sends into the sky.

With her simple hobby, she makes people happy.

She’s been at it for years, perfecting her techniques, as well as the mixture she whips up every few days. There is hot water, a couple of tablespoons of Bubblething mix she orders from Amazon and some Dawn dish washing soap. But her recipe isn’t foolproof - some batches get kind of gelatinous and others don’t fully dissolve.

Amid a pandemic which has forced us all to seek bubbles ― for safe-ish social interaction with medically cleared cohorts ― Huggins has a decidedly different view of bubbles. For her they are liberating and a ray of sunshine.

“There’s a lot sad in the world,” she said. “But you can’t not smile when you see a bubble.”

She has regular visitors, folks who come just to watch.

“There is a friend I like to do it for at night, he comes around about two hours before sunset. And he always says, ’I come for the bubbles,’” she said. “He’s one of the homeless guys I know.”

Huggins has lived in her car for about six years now.

Back around 2012 when they resettled in Sonoma County, she and her husband, Scott, were in precarious financial position. They lived in an RV, tried different things, but were “basically homeless,” she said. They had moved up to Lake County when Scott died of a sudden heart attack. They had been married 33 years. Huggins’ mom died 12 days later.

Devastated, Huggins spent time at The Rose shelter in Santa Rosa and then about six months at Sam Jones Hall. But she preferred her own space. She started sleeping in the small Honda that had been her mom’s.

She’s spent time in Willits and then Point Arena, trading room and board for babysitting services. She moved to Oregon briefly about a year ago. But she finds herself back in Santa Rosa, close to a grown daughter who lives in Sonoma. She has another daughter in Washington state.

When her stepfather died about a year ago, Huggins was left some money. She used some of it to buy a bigger car, one that has an alarm system. The small SUV she drives now can fit a mattress in the back. She can afford a storage unit where she keeps some of her personal items.

Mail is sent to her daughter’s place in Sonoma.

Many of Huggins’ friends are homeless. She spends her days at different spots where folks gather, but she is not interested in setting up camp because she said she’s never been one to sleep on the ground.

Santa Rosa has one of the highest per capita rates of homelessness in the nation, according to federal records. A county tally found up to 562 chronically homeless people in the city.

Huggins tries not to tread on others. She pays attention to where she parks at night and is mindful of nearby homeowners. She drives on first thing in the morning and heads to the park or elsewhere. She cringes when other folks who are on the street cause friction with neighbors ― whether it’s parking too long or being too loud.

“I don’t want to put anyone in that position. I used to have a place. I understand,” she said. “All I want to do is sleep at night and be on my way in the morning.”

And on her way usually means to the park to blow bubbles, maybe read a little bit, socialize with other regulars. It was only a year ago that Huggins was actively crocheting.

On a recent weekday morning, Huggins wore a pink sweatshirt that read: “Never underestimate a woman who loves crocheting and who was born in April.”

Last spring when the pandemic took hold, Huggins crocheted a bunch of bunnies, then wrapped them up and left them in not-so-hidden spots around Doyle Park for kids to find. She included a small bottle of bubbles in each package as a hint as to who left them.

But her arthritis has been acting up so these days so her yarn is in storage. But her bubbles aren’t going anywhere. She envisions eventually heading north to join her daughter who lives in Washington state. But for now, she’s content.

She celebrated her 65th birthday last month in the park.

“My daughter got me a big old cake from Whole Foods, vegan because I’m allergic to eggs, so I can’t have cake and cupcakes like everybody else,“ she said. ”A friend brought her kids. It was a good day.“

On a recent morning, Huggins sent bubbles into the air as the morning fog burned off and the sun broke through. The shifting light changed the color of the bubbles. But she doesn’t like to do it when it gets too hot, so she started to pack her stuff away.

As she let the ropes drip dry and wrapped them up, a woman who’d been running her two dogs in the park, pulled her car up along side of her.

“Are you the Bubble Lady?” she asked Huggins.

“Yes, I am,” she replied.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

