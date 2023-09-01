Benefield: Thieves make off with memorials at ‘valuable, historic’ Santa Rosa cemetery

The memorial theft at Chanate Historic Cemetery is shining a light on the debate over public access to the land.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2023, 7:26AM
September 1, 2023

Up a steep driveway off Chanate Road in Santa Rosa, lies a tiny plot of oak-studded land that nearly 150 years ago became a cemetery for some of Sonoma County’s most impoverished residents.

Some of the dead were felled by infectious disease, passing away at the nearby hospital. Some died nameless. Most died penniless.

In 1944 the potter’s field reached capacity, and county officials began burying their paupers elsewhere.

With no new burials, the old cemetery became largely lost to time.

Hidden among snarls of poison oak, towering weeds and masses of thorny blackberry bushes, the more than 1,500 people buried there, were largely forgotten.

But at the turn of this century, thanks to an effort led by a dogged local historian and a gaggle of hearty volunteers who wanted to remember the dead, the cemetery was cleaned up. Dignity was largely restored, and a push to truly memorialize those buried here began.

The culmination of that work was the installation, more than a decade ago, of three towering boulders all embedded with bronze plaques bearing the names of the dead. A fourth, smaller boulder, featured a plaque that read, in English and Chinese, “We honor those who were forgotten.”

More than 100 Chinese were buried here, prevented by bigotry and prejudice from being interred elsewhere in Sonoma County.

The memorials represented a partnership between public agencies and private advocacy and cost more than $50,000 to complete, according to historian Jeremy Nichols who was a key player in the effort.

Like many monuments on public lands, these were open and accessible to all.

But while the memorials were installed in the cemetery when it was owned by Sonoma County, the cemetery, and the land that surrounds it, are now owned by a private entity.

At the beginning of this year, the new owner blocked the only driveway leading to the cemetery to protect the area from vandalism.

But supporters of the cemetery fear it has done the opposite.

At some point in recent weeks, the bronze plaques were expertly removed ― pulled from their boulders and carted away by thieves.

Other than the shards of stone at the base of a marker dedicated by the Redwood Empire Chinese Association in 2008, there is no obvious trace of the crime.

Politicians and leaders called the thefts abhorrent, a travesty. But beyond the appalling theft, some have pointed to what they believe is a greater, ongoing injustice ― restricted access for the public to this historic, sacred spot.

Collateral damage

The fate of the Chanate Historic Cemetery is a tiny portion of a much larger, much thornier land use issue, one that has vexed Sonoma County officials for years.

And in that saga, public access to the cemetery appears to be, at least temporarily, collateral damage.

The approximately 1.5-acre historic cemetery is on the westernmost edge of 72 acres of formerly county-owned land in Santa Rosa city limits that was sold to developer Eddie Haddad and Nevada-based Reources Group in late 2021.

That sale came after five previously announced deals with various buyers fell through.

The site, which stretches across both sides of Chanate Road, has a long history.

The property is anchored on the north side of Chanate Road by the looming medical buildings that once housed Sonoma County Hospital, later renamed Community Hospital, and still later Sutter Hospital. The main hospital building was completed in 1937.

On the south side, the Oak Knoll Sanitarium was built. Later it would become Oakcrest and later Norton Behavioral Health Center.

Additional construction over the years brought more medical buildings, including a public health lab, the county morgue, a women’s shelter and property which for years has been home to The Bird Rescue Center.

But when Sutter Health relocated to Mark West Springs Road in 2014, the county was left with a sprawling campus of aging and empty buildings, many of which sit atop the Rogers Creek Fault, with few prospects for new ownership.

Five times the county tried to sell the property. Four times those efforts fell through.

Meantime, maintenance costs continued to mount and tax county coffers.

The county paid $963,699 for security, fire safety, vegetation management and site hardening at the property during 2020-21 fiscal year. In total, the county paid more than $7 million in maintenance and utilities for the property after Sutter left.

Then, in 2021, in yet another sale, Haddad’s bid of $15,050,000 was accepted.

The sale closed in December 2021.

The Woodlands at Chanate

Today, plans for a mix of apartments, townhomes and single family houses is nearing discussion before the city of Santa Rosa, which now has jurisdiction over the property.

Named The Woodlands at Chanate, the proposed development shows apartments on both sides of Chanate Road, townhomes on the south side and the majority of single family homes on the eastern portion of the property.

A draft site plan of the housing development proposed for the former Sonoma County hospital complex on Chanate Road. (City of Santa Rosa)
But even as proposed plans move forward, the abandoned property continues to draw trespassers, the unhoused, and as made clear with the cemetery markers ― thieves.

So in addition to what Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, communications director for the property owner, described as 24-hour security, the owner in January 2023 laid a massive log across the driveway that leads to both the cemetery and the abandoned health clinic, in an effort to thwart ne’er-do-wells.

“It was just constant,” Mayo-DeRiso said of trespassers on the property.

The property remains accessible by foot, but not by vehicle.

“People can walk in,” she said. “There is still access, but it keeps people from driving in and parking to sleep or camp or whatever.”

Security consists of two employees who work in 12-hour shifts, monitoring the entire property, Mayo-DeRiso said.

She receives a regular log of security issues on the site, with notes about car camping, vandalism, and reports of massive debris dumps.

There has been a report of at least one fire on the property since the beginning of 2022, she said.

But supporters and volunteers who support the cemetery said that while the blockade is meant to keep trespassers out, it might actually be making the vandalism problem by keeping potential caretakers away.

“Because there are so few people that are able to come here, the public is not able to pay attention to these monuments,” said Henry Huang, a Santa Rosa resident who toured the site last week.

“We feel that if this place was open more regularly, people would be paying attention to the plaques and they wouldn’t be so easily removed.”

The simmering issue has brought into clearer focus how the cemetery was included in the county’s sale of the land in the first place.

Unlike Paulin Meadow, an approximately 10.4-acre parcel on the south side of Chanate sitting east of the cemetery, the much smaller approximately 1.5-acre burial ground was not carved out of the sales agreement.

The meadow property, legally dubbed Parcel J, was at the center of neighborhood uproar and subsequent legal action when it was included in sale negotiations back in 2017.

When neighbors discovered that the meadow, which had signage indicating it was protected from development, was included in the county’s proposed sale, a furor ensued.

It was discovered that while the meadow had long been planned as part of a 46-acre preserve, no formal action had been taken to actually restrict development on the meadow.

The meadow’s inclusion was later reversed when the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove Parcel J from the sales offer and transfer it to the county’s agriculture and open space district.

No such move was made for the much smaller cemetery parcel on the western most edge of the development.

“I would suspect if I were working for the county, I would be happy to get rid of it because it’s a responsibility,” the historian Nichols said.

Supervisor Susan Gorin said the negotiations for the site had dragged on for so many years and with so many potential buyers, deals “got very complicated very fast.”

“It was complicated because it kept being offered and falling through,” she said. “It really was not a major part of the conversation, whether we should retain ownership of the cemetery.”

Nichols, who in 2009 wrote "History of the Old Sonoma County Cemetery, Plus Biographical Records of Burials, 1881-1944,“ believes the small cemetery didn’t have people championing it as did the meadow.

That said, Nichols and others said whether the cemetery is in private or public hands makes little demonstrable difference, just so long as access is granted to all who care for the property.

“It really doesn’t matter who owns the cemetery as long is the public is allowed to visit occasionally and we volunteers are allowed up there to do maintenance,” he said.

As laid out in the developers’ proposal before the city, the cemetery is bordered on all sides by green or open space.

And the sales documents make clear the requirements for access.

“Buyer acknowledges the statutory requirement to protect, preserve and provide permanent public access to the Cemetery in perpetuity,” it reads. “Buyer shall not disturb or move any bodies from the cemetery. Buyer shall maintain the cemetery in perpetuity and may take actions to improve or enhance the same.”

More details outlining the definition of “access” can be found in the Grant Deed: “ … rights of the public to access on foot or by vehicle said cemetery in perpetuity … Grantee acknowledges and agrees that this grant is subject to a statutory requirement to protect, preserve and provide permanent public access to the Cemetery.”

Today, that is not being adhered to.

“Developers shouldn’t just be allowed to buy property and then just prevent access that is important to all of us in the community,” Huang said.

“Access to this parcel was negotiated, it just hasn’t been honored,” he said. “If the county had carved it out and kept it county property, we wouldn’t have these issues right now.”

The property owners are committed to public access, Mayo-DeRiso said, but the property in its current state is a magnet for trespassers.

Demolition of the crumbling buildings will not commence until the proposal goes through the California Environmental Quality Act requirements, something Mayo-DeRiso said could take two years, but “more likely three years.”

But honoring agreements in the sales documents could go a long way in maintaining public trust for a high profile property and development project, said Johannes Hoevertsz, director of public infrastructure for Sonoma County.

“To maintain his credibility, I would encourage him to do that,” he said. “

In the meantime, the developers are open to discussion the future of the cemetery, Mayo-DeRisa said.

“Whether we want to operate the cemetery, or whether it’s moved into Santa Rosa Parks Department or Open Space, we would be more than happy to discuss anything,” she said. “We are pretty open to what the public wants and what the needs are. Certainly we know that it’s a valuable, historic part of the Chanate property.”

But in the wake of the theft, supporters of the cemetery say that more access, not less, is the answer to vandalism and looting.

The more people who walk and use the area the less of a target it will be for vandals, they said.

And while discussions are active about how to recover or replace the stolen plaques, backers are wary about putting anything in place that could simply be taken again.

“We worked so hard for this cemetery,” said Nancy Wang, president of the Redwood Empire Chinese Association. “Now that the plaques have been stolen, it’s all over again, these people don’t get any respect.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

