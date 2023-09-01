Up a steep driveway off Chanate Road in Santa Rosa, lies a tiny plot of oak-studded land that nearly 150 years ago became a cemetery for some of Sonoma County’s most impoverished residents.

Some of the dead were felled by infectious disease, passing away at the nearby hospital. Some died nameless. Most died penniless.

In 1944 the potter’s field reached capacity, and county officials began burying their paupers elsewhere.

With no new burials, the old cemetery became largely lost to time.

Hidden among snarls of poison oak, towering weeds and masses of thorny blackberry bushes, the more than 1,500 people buried there, were largely forgotten.

But at the turn of this century, thanks to an effort led by a dogged local historian and a gaggle of hearty volunteers who wanted to remember the dead, the cemetery was cleaned up. Dignity was largely restored, and a push to truly memorialize those buried here began.

The culmination of that work was the installation, more than a decade ago, of three towering boulders all embedded with bronze plaques bearing the names of the dead. A fourth, smaller boulder, featured a plaque that read, in English and Chinese, “We honor those who were forgotten.”

More than 100 Chinese were buried here, prevented by bigotry and prejudice from being interred elsewhere in Sonoma County.

The memorials represented a partnership between public agencies and private advocacy and cost more than $50,000 to complete, according to historian Jeremy Nichols who was a key player in the effort.

Like many monuments on public lands, these were open and accessible to all.

But while the memorials were installed in the cemetery when it was owned by Sonoma County, the cemetery, and the land that surrounds it, are now owned by a private entity.

At the beginning of this year, the new owner blocked the only driveway leading to the cemetery to protect the area from vandalism.

But supporters of the cemetery fear it has done the opposite.

At some point in recent weeks, the bronze plaques were expertly removed ― pulled from their boulders and carted away by thieves.

Other than the shards of stone at the base of a marker dedicated by the Redwood Empire Chinese Association in 2008, there is no obvious trace of the crime.

Politicians and leaders called the thefts abhorrent, a travesty. But beyond the appalling theft, some have pointed to what they believe is a greater, ongoing injustice ― restricted access for the public to this historic, sacred spot.

Collateral damage

The fate of the Chanate Historic Cemetery is a tiny portion of a much larger, much thornier land use issue, one that has vexed Sonoma County officials for years.

And in that saga, public access to the cemetery appears to be, at least temporarily, collateral damage.

The approximately 1.5-acre historic cemetery is on the westernmost edge of 72 acres of formerly county-owned land in Santa Rosa city limits that was sold to developer Eddie Haddad and Nevada-based Reources Group in late 2021.

That sale came after five previously announced deals with various buyers fell through.

The site, which stretches across both sides of Chanate Road, has a long history.

The property is anchored on the north side of Chanate Road by the looming medical buildings that once housed Sonoma County Hospital, later renamed Community Hospital, and still later Sutter Hospital. The main hospital building was completed in 1937.

On the south side, the Oak Knoll Sanitarium was built. Later it would become Oakcrest and later Norton Behavioral Health Center.

Additional construction over the years brought more medical buildings, including a public health lab, the county morgue, a women’s shelter and property which for years has been home to The Bird Rescue Center.

But when Sutter Health relocated to Mark West Springs Road in 2014, the county was left with a sprawling campus of aging and empty buildings, many of which sit atop the Rogers Creek Fault, with few prospects for new ownership.

Five times the county tried to sell the property. Four times those efforts fell through.

Meantime, maintenance costs continued to mount and tax county coffers.

The county paid $963,699 for security, fire safety, vegetation management and site hardening at the property during 2020-21 fiscal year. In total, the county paid more than $7 million in maintenance and utilities for the property after Sutter left.

Then, in 2021, in yet another sale, Haddad’s bid of $15,050,000 was accepted.

The sale closed in December 2021.

The Woodlands at Chanate

Today, plans for a mix of apartments, townhomes and single family houses is nearing discussion before the city of Santa Rosa, which now has jurisdiction over the property.