Benefield: This pro teacher has doled out life, golf lessons for decades. Now he’s retiring

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2021, 5:04PM
Teacher and student stand together, going over concepts. The teaching is using phrases like positive torque, fulcrum and negative energy.

The student nods.

They briefly discuss the difference between kinematic and kinesthetic sequencing.

The two are not in a traditional classroom, working out concepts on a white board. Pupil Tom Lewis and instructor Dave Johnson are standing on the driving range at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma trying to unlock how to get more out of Lewis’s fairway woods.

“Not all golf lessons are like physics class, but Tom likes it,” Johnson says, smiling.

Such is just one kind of golf lesson under the tutelage of Dave Johnson.

His legion of golf disciples describe him as part therapist, part counselor, part scientist and part golf genius.

Johnson, 68, prefers “Sherpa.”

As in, we’re on this journey together, let me help you get where you want to go, he says. I remind Johnson that Sherpas are typically tasked with carrying a disproportionately heavy load.

“I don’t mind,” he said Friday morning at Rooster Run. “I’m OK with that.”

And with that, Johnson, who stopped counting the number of golf lessons he has given over the decades when the number surpassed 60,000, wrapped up one of his very last.

Johnson, who worked at Oakmont for eight years, Mountain Shadows/Foxtail for eight years and Rooster Run for 20, is hanging up his straw hat and retiring.

Later this month, he and his wife will move to Menasha, Wisconsin, to take care of his 95-year-old mom, Pat.

The departure of a golf pro who enjoys watching his clients’ drop their handicaps in chunks while also talking about spatial recognition and physics has shaken the local golf community.

When I broke the news to Lewis on Friday that I was there to chronicle one of Johnson’s last tutorials, his face fell almost tragically.

I asked him what he’s going to do without him.

Long pause.

“Call him. Send him an email, ‘Hey I’m working on this, please help,” he said.

‘You have to know a little bit about everything’

Johnson’s clients have ranged from preteen campers to professionals. He’s written articles on the art of putting.

In fact, it was a long ago piece in an industry magazine that likely sprung Johnson from selling golf balls in a pro shop to giving lessons on the driving range.

Johnson had been a teaching pro for five years when he moved west from Florida to Sonoma County. He was running the Oakmont pro shop when Johnson offhandedly pointed out to his boss an article in Golf Review sitting on the table.

It was about putting mechanics. Johnson had co-authored it.

“It caught him off-guard,” Johnson said. It also got the ball rolling in getting Johnson out of the pro shop and out giving lessons.

Johnson is a sponge for knowledge. If he teaches a lesson to a doctor, he tries to glean medical information from her. If he teaches a pro athlete, he tries to learn something about, say, nutrition.

It’s for his own edification, yes, but it’s also to help him widen his area of knowledge so he can better explain concepts to anyone who walks through his proverbial door.

“It’s always tricky, how do you get your ideas across to someone not familiar with your field? You have to know a little bit about everything,” he said.

Remember Tom Lewis, who had his lesson on Friday? He earned a philosophy degree at Yale, so he and Johnson gabbed a little during their swing session about Socratic theory.

Of course they did.

‘He’s kind of like Yoda’

But he’s not all brains and no heart. Friends call him deeply empathetic. And a great listener.

Frank Chong remembers having had a tough run at work when he walked up to Johnson for his regular lesson some three years ago.

Chong, whose day job is running Santa Rosa Junior College as president, had just endured a vote of no-confidence from the Academic Senate. The weight, on his body and perhaps in his psyche, was visible to Johnson.

“I was going through some tough times at the college. He picked up on it right away,” Chong said. “He just sat me down and said, ‘Hey, what’s on your mind?’”

“He’s very disarming, he’s very non-judgmental,” Chong said. “He does’t purport to have all the answers.”

Johnson remembered that day, too. He remembers talking to Chong for some time, then suggesting they go out and hit a few balls.

“He said, ‘No, I think we’re good,’” Johnson said.

Sometimes a good golf lesson has nothing to do with golf.

But aside from that impromptu counseling session, Chong came to Johnson looking to improve his game.

He was tired of buying lunch for the winners at the end of the round, he said. Working with Johnson dropped Chong’s handicap from a 17 to a 12 within a year.

“He’s very cerebral. He talks like somebody from the Mensa society,” Chong said with a laugh. “I didn’t really understand him at first but started implementing things he was trying, and I found he is sort of like a genius.”

“He’s kind of like Yoda. He’s a very wise person and it transcends golf,” Chong said.

‘He’s never had a bad day’

Awash a game that seems almost created to beat even its most avid devotees down, Johnson calls it a gift that he’s been able to share the game he loves with so many people his entire adult life.

He said he feels almost selfish having this good of a time.

Longtime client and friend Dale Banda said that positivity is genuine. Every day is a good day for Dave Johnson, he said.

“He’s never had a bad day,” Banda said. “You come off the golf course, you’ve played like crap, he’ll say ‘Well, it’s a sunny day out, tell me about it.’”

The two got so close over the years, Banda officiated Johnson’s daughter’s wedding.

Banda, too, wonders what will happen to his game without the influence of the guru of Rooster Run.

“I’m at a loss for words,” he said.

Johnson believes, and hopes, the game itself will keep his people playing.

Those single shots, the ones that feel great and sound even better, are the ones that keep golfers coming back, even after 94 other strokes on the day that are truly awful.

The endorphins from the one, beautiful shot? Those are real, Johnson said.

“Intermittent reward is the quickest way to addictive behavior,” he said.

‘I have learned so much’

Zach March, now 22, met Johnson about 10 years ago when he was just learning the game.

Baseball became his main focus, but now March is back and driven by big golf goals. He wants to qualify for the U.S. Amateur tournament.

“Dave has experience at the amateur and professional level,” March said. “I can say ‘Hey how do I get to this level? How do I get to that level?’ He’s done it.”

March calls Johnson his mentor. He’s spent countless hours with him, whether it’s in his own lesson or eavesdropping on Johnson teaching someone else. There is always something to learn from him, March said.

“I have learned so much from Dave,” he said.

“I thought this moment where Dave was going to leave would come, but I didn’t think it would happen so soon.”

Sometimes when he is playing, March asks himself the question, “What would Dave do?”

So many Dave Johnson disciples, in golf and in life, will now have to ask themselves a new question, March said.

“When he’s gone it will be, ‘What would Zach do?” he said. “What am I going to do?”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Columnist, The Press Democrat

