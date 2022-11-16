To learn more about the cooking class for special needs students or to sign your student up, go to Cooking4Me’s site: https://tinyurl.com/cooking4mesoco

For Lesley Legakis, the Cooking4Me class her son Abraham is in is not really about the cooking.

It’s about the people, the other kids, the laughter and the music.

If her son, who is a special needs student in middle school, comes away with some skills he can use in the kitchen later, all the better.

But that’s not why he’s here. That’s not what keeps him coming back.

“The kids are so welcoming and warm,” she said, as she nibbled on the burrito bowl her son made her with the help of some older students.

“The cooking is happening, but he likes being around people. He doesn’t have a lot of close friends,” she said. “It takes extra effort to play with him.”

But on this Monday night in Santa Rosa, in the cramped quarters of the New Vintage Church kitchen, it all felt like fun. It didn’t look like extra effort.

Abraham, 11, and three other special needs students from around Sonoma County were partnered with general education students from Montgomery High School and made their way through the creation of burrito bowls.

They washed their hands and gloved up. They peeled onions and rinsed lettuce. They chopped tomatoes and grated two different kinds of cheese.

Songs from current musicals pumped through a speaker.

The brainchild of Montgomery High senior Ari Molteni, monthly Cooking4Me classes are meant not only to teach real-life skills special needs students will need to live more independently, but also to create a place for all students to socialize and make connections.

“There is such a divide between those two programs,” Molteni said, referring to the general education population and special needs students.

Working in the kitchen, with simple instructions and the common ground of food and meal prep, seemed like a good way to bridge that divide, Molteni said.

The program was created as part of Molteni’s International Baccalaureate diploma community service project, but it was born of Best Buddies.

Molteni was a lead player in bringing the international Best Buddies program to Montgomery. The program links general education with students in special education programs together on campus for activities and a sense of connection.

“My junior year, I started a Best Buddies program at our school and it ended up getting a lot of traction,” she said.

So why move into the kitchen?

“I’m Italian,” she said.

At the most recent Monday night class, Molteni’s dad, Matt, was on hand to man the stove and cook the chicken for the burrito bowls.

Otherwise, it was just students with students, singing show tunes and shredding cheese.

And doing a little sampling.

Gigi Rocha, 14, worked in just about every station in the kitchen and was not above snatching a sliced tomato or a bit of cheese before the bowls were quite set.

But that’s part of cooking, right?

“I promise I feed her,” Gigi’s dad Jose said, laughing at his daughter’s pre-meal snacking.

But Gigi was all about the lesson Monday. She often communicated with her student partners in hand signs that indicated “More” or “No.”

“She likes to say ‘Cooking,’” Jose Rocha said. “She’ll tell me we went to cooking class.”

It wasn’t the cooking, per se, that drew Montgomery senior Caidyn Peterson to the program as a buddy.

It was the company.

“I’m not a cook so I don’t know much about the kitchen,” she said. “I just think it’s a great activity to do one-on-one next to special needs students.”

“It’s just cool to be around, be in a group of people, that’s just so fun and loving,” she said. “We are just here to have fun. I think it’s cool.”

Lesley Legakis sees that connection paying off with Abraham.

“He plays special needs baseball and we do soccer,” she said. “But it’s not always with neurotypical kids. These are kids he doesn’t always get to interact with.”

And that piece feels important for all involved.

While the classes give her son a chance to socialize and learn some skills, it also gives Legakis a sense of connection too.

While Abraham and the others rocked out in the kitchen, Legakis and other parents sat at tables in a multipurpose room and socialized themselves.

“I get to sit down with other moms and we get to talk mom talk,” she said.

The classes are on the first Monday of the month and held at New Vintage Church in Santa Rosa, which has donated the space to Molteni for the program.

Up to 15 special needs students can sign up for each class which will run through May 1. The next class is Dec. 1.

Sign-ups are through tinyurl.com/cooking4mesoco.

There is no charge, but donations are accepted, Molteni said.

