There is historical debate about who uttered the phrase “The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” but whoever said it may well have lived in Santa Rosa in the ‘60s.

It was 60-plus years ago that the city paved over long stretches of natural creek bed running through downtown Santa Rosa.

The intentions were, in fact, good. The results? That’s another matter.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uXUl0wHW6KQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

What we’re left with, instead of a natural beauty, is a bunch of concrete channels and boxed culverts under our roads and sidewalks that few people even know exist.

The city of Santa Rosa’s Creek Week 2023 provided a unique look at what was done to a particular stretch of waterway so many decades ago.

“It was planned to be an open concrete channel, but an agency raised funds … to make it a culvert versus an open channel. That created about 40 acres of land that we are going to walk under.” Steve Brady

Creek Week was created to educate — how can we support and protect our waterways — but also to get folks to pay attention, to notice the intricate web of waterways that meander around every corner of this city.

As part of the program, scores of people who registered in advance were given a free, guided walking tour of the culvert that runs approximately 1,500 feet east-west from South E Street to Santa Rosa Avenue.

A tour group with headlamps and waterproof footwear learns about the diversion of Santa Rosa Creek under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964 before heading down the dark culvert, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, as part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Guided by city crews, we quasi-spelunkers donned waterproof footwear (or semi-waterproof in my case) and climbed down into the creek bed from the park at the eastern end of the Prince Memorial Greenway (think “The Fish” statue).

Our lead guide on this day was Steve Brady, senior environmental specialist with the city.

Brady gave us a short history of how this culvert came to be and shared some oddities of its creation: It was built between 1963-64; the culvert, just 1,500 feet in length and about 23 feet underground, houses 2.4 million pounds of steel and is made of 11,000 cubic yards of concrete.

That amount of concrete would have to delivered in roughly 1,200 standard truckloads.

And at the time of its construction, it cost $839,290. That is about $8.3 million in today’s dollars, Brady said, noting that it’s probably a lowball figure because of increased environmental regulations in place now as opposed to six decades ago.

Even at what feels like a paltry $840,000 in the 1960s, it feels like we’ve been paying the price ever since.

“It was planned to be an open concrete channel, but an agency raised funds … to make it a culvert versus an open channel,” Brady said. “That created about 40 acres of land that we are going to walk under.”

With that, using headlamps and flashlights, we headed into the subterranean darkness.

A tour group with headlamps and waterproof footwear walks through a huge underground culvert where Santa Rosa Creek was diverted under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964. The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

There are three wide concrete tunnels below the ground. Our group takes the northernmost tunnel, the one with the fish ladder.

“We have steelhead and rainbow trout in our creeks,” Brady said before the tour. “Because a fish ladder was constructed when it was completed in 1964, fish are able to move upstream.”

And so are we.

Because the culvert bends slightly, without headlamps travelers would be in total darkness.

But the headlamps allow us to see years upon years of wild, colorful graffiti.

There are messages of love, of people staking their claim to the spot and of vibrant art.

A second underground culvert connects Matanzas Creek with Santa Rosa Creek at Santa Rosa Avenue The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Because there is a decent amount of stagnant water on the ground, it doesn’t smell great down here. But on the upside, it’s cool to the point of being almost chilly even though the above-ground temperature hit 75 degrees on this day.

And if we hadn’t been walking with 30 or so folks all chattering excitedly and carrying flashlights or wearing headlamps, it would have felt a little creepy.

To drive home this feeling, we came upon the clown graffito.