A tour group learns about the diversion Santa Rosa Creek under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964 before heading down the dark culvert, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, as part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Benefield: Tour of Santa Rosa’s underground creeks fascinating, depressing

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 23, 2023, 9:34AM
There is historical debate about who uttered the phrase “The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” but whoever said it may well have lived in Santa Rosa in the ‘60s.

It was 60-plus years ago that the city paved over long stretches of natural creek bed running through downtown Santa Rosa.

The intentions were, in fact, good. The results? That’s another matter.

What we’re left with, instead of a natural beauty, is a bunch of concrete channels and boxed culverts under our roads and sidewalks that few people even know exist.

The city of Santa Rosa’s Creek Week 2023 provided a unique look at what was done to a particular stretch of waterway so many decades ago.

“It was planned to be an open concrete channel, but an agency raised funds … to make it a culvert versus an open channel. That created about 40 acres of land that we are going to walk under.” Steve Brady

Creek Week was created to educate — how can we support and protect our waterways — but also to get folks to pay attention, to notice the intricate web of waterways that meander around every corner of this city.

As part of the program, scores of people who registered in advance were given a free, guided walking tour of the culvert that runs approximately 1,500 feet east-west from South E Street to Santa Rosa Avenue.

A tour group with headlamps and waterproof footwear learns about the diversion of Santa Rosa Creek under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964 before heading down the dark culvert, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, as part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Guided by city crews, we quasi-spelunkers donned waterproof footwear (or semi-waterproof in my case) and climbed down into the creek bed from the park at the eastern end of the Prince Memorial Greenway (think “The Fish” statue).

Our lead guide on this day was Steve Brady, senior environmental specialist with the city.

Brady gave us a short history of how this culvert came to be and shared some oddities of its creation: It was built between 1963-64; the culvert, just 1,500 feet in length and about 23 feet underground, houses 2.4 million pounds of steel and is made of 11,000 cubic yards of concrete.

That amount of concrete would have to delivered in roughly 1,200 standard truckloads.

And at the time of its construction, it cost $839,290. That is about $8.3 million in today’s dollars, Brady said, noting that it’s probably a lowball figure because of increased environmental regulations in place now as opposed to six decades ago.

Even at what feels like a paltry $840,000 in the 1960s, it feels like we’ve been paying the price ever since.

“It was planned to be an open concrete channel, but an agency raised funds … to make it a culvert versus an open channel,” Brady said. “That created about 40 acres of land that we are going to walk under.”

With that, using headlamps and flashlights, we headed into the subterranean darkness.

A tour group with headlamps and waterproof footwear walks through a huge underground culvert where Santa Rosa Creek was diverted under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964. The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

There are three wide concrete tunnels below the ground. Our group takes the northernmost tunnel, the one with the fish ladder.

“We have steelhead and rainbow trout in our creeks,” Brady said before the tour. “Because a fish ladder was constructed when it was completed in 1964, fish are able to move upstream.”

And so are we.

Because the culvert bends slightly, without headlamps travelers would be in total darkness.

But the headlamps allow us to see years upon years of wild, colorful graffiti.

There are messages of love, of people staking their claim to the spot and of vibrant art.

A second underground culvert connects Matanzas Creek with Santa Rosa Creek at Santa Rosa Avenue The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Because there is a decent amount of stagnant water on the ground, it doesn’t smell great down here. But on the upside, it’s cool to the point of being almost chilly even though the above-ground temperature hit 75 degrees on this day.

And if we hadn’t been walking with 30 or so folks all chattering excitedly and carrying flashlights or wearing headlamps, it would have felt a little creepy.

To drive home this feeling, we came upon the clown graffito.

A tour group wearing headlamps and waterproof footwear walks past graffiti of a clown, the favorite of Santa Rosa city officials conducting tours through a huge underground culvert where Santa Rosa Creek was diverted under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E. Street in 1964. The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

First, he’s massive. Half of his hair is fire orange, the other half a deep red. He’s missing teeth, his red nose is marred with black smudges and his eyes are bloodshot. They are also dripping something that looks like blue eyeliner.

About halfway toward E Street, the 36-inch pipe labeled “D St outfall” opens into our culvert. Light shining into it, it stretches without seeming end heading north.

It’s a reminder that things from our gutters, from our streets, from our driveways and drains end up here, at our feet and out there flowing west.

This time of year there is a half-inch of murky water in most spots down here. It’s wet and dank.

In the winter, city crews told members of the tour that the water has been marked about 20 feet high on the walls.

A tour group walks through a huge underground culvert where Santa Rosa Creek was diverted under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964. The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

It’s a fascinating tour.

It’s also mildly depressing, with the question of “Why would city leaders of old do such a thing?” echoing with every footfall we took some 20 plus feet underground.

The why, per city documents and thorough research by former Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron, was flood control.

And money.

In 1955, we suffered floods of enough magnitude that when the feds offered money two year later for flood prevention projects, city leaders jumped. And jumped hard.

They created a far-reaching plan that included wonderful amenities like the creation of Spring Lake.

But the flood control plan also called for stripping creek beds and tributaries, shaping streams, building a dam and using a whole lot of concrete in the process.

From left, Ezra Mechles, 10, Elyse Farley, 10 and Elan Mechlas, 6, hoist themselves over a concrete barrier to view the fish ladder in a huge underground culvert where Santa Rosa Creek was diverted under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964. Photo taken during a tour in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Original plans would have razed homes in the area and put Santa Rosa and Matanzas creeks from South E to Santa Rosa Avenue in concrete channels. But that would have wasted valuable downtown space, the thinking went.

So open channels were redesigned into boxed culverts. The change essentially created 40-acres top where the creek had run naturally.

For sports fans, that’s about 20 soccer fields, or just over 100 ice hockey surfaces or 380 basketball courts.

It’s a lot of prime real estate.

So they built on it.

Santa Rosa city environmental specialist Steve Brady illuminates the storm drain outfall draining dozens of downtown downspouts into the Santa Rosa Creek underground culvert running under City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa City Hall. The U.S. Post Office. The John F. Shea Federal Building. The Justice Joseph A. Rattigan State Building.

But fortunately, that first, awful foray into undergrounding inspired significant, and eventually somewhat successful, backlash.

Plans for putting Spring and Matanzas creeks into concrete channels at Doyle Park never happened.

Thank goodness for small mercies.

But folks will likely remember that the concreting did, in fact, continue in some parts. Santa Rosa Creek west of Santa Rosa Avenue was grotesquely manipulated and still more natural vegetation removed.

A decade later, seeing what damage had been wrought, activists tried to plant trees literally in the cracks of dirt where the concrete had given way.

Learn more about Santa Rosa’s creek system

Santa Rosa’s 2023 Creek Week is over, but activities go on year-round. To find out about tours, restoration projects and regular cleanup days, go to: pdne.ws/3ZAtR5x

The next city-sponsored creek cleanup along the Prince Memorial Greenway is 10 a.m. — noon Oct. 7.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that a full-fledged rescue effort was made.

The Prince Memorial Greenway project, sparked by a private bequest from the family of Earl “Ray” Prince and championed by folks who said it could become Santa Rosa’s own Central Park, was launched.

The focus, at that point, was the stretch of creek from where the culvert ends at Santa Rosa Avenue west to Railroad Street.

Agencies, the city among them, began pouring money into areas to remove the concrete that had been poured three decades earlier.

Native vegetation was planted. Concrete was removed. Paths were constructed on both sides of the waterway.

Benches, art installations and other amenities were included.

“The success of the Prince Memorial Greenway project has shown that the community supports habitat restoration and enjoys spending time along creeks.” Santa Rosa Citywide Creek Master Plan, 2013

In 2001, before the entire project was even complete, the American Planning Association’s California chapter awarded the project its 2001 Merit in Planning award, calling it “an effective balance of fish and wildlife habitat, recreational activity and flood control.”

But by 2007, the price tag had skyrocketed. The cost of a half-mile of paths, landscaping and habitat-restored creek from Santa Rosa Avenue to Railroad Street was put at $25 million.

Participants wait at the opening of the Santa Rosa Creek culvert for a tour of the underground waterway in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

My former colleague Mike McCoy who covered the city of Santa Rosa at the time, did the math: The cost was $9,259 per foot. He also helpfully reminded readers that the project was supposed to cost $6.2 million when it was conceived a decade prior.

The cost overruns were blamed on toxins found in the area from area industrial users like gas stations and dry cleaners.

Also, engineers had to lower the creek bed 5 feet for flood control and to assist fish migration.

Where’d the money come from? City funds covered about 15% but the rest came from state and local grants, as well as flood control dollars, all earmarked for conservation, fish, game and habitat projects.

And in an ironic twist, some of the money tapped for the greenway came from unused federal funds from the original Central Sonoma Watershed Project that had put so many of our creeks in concrete in the first place.

“No matter where you are, you are within a half-mile of a creek.” Steve Brady

This is all to say that unearthing the even shorter stretch of creek that is now underground would cost a pretty penny.

There is not only a lot of concrete underground there, but a lot of building above ground. Remember all of those civic buildings?

Still, it remains a goal.

It says so right in the Santa Rosa Citywide Creek Master Plan published in 2013.

“At some point in the future, the government center of Santa Rosa is expected to be redeveloped,” it reads.

“When that occurs, consideration should be given to the daylighting and restoration of Santa Rosa Creek and Matanzas Creek through this area. Fish and wildlife would benefit from a healthier creek, and people would also benefit, in terms of recreation opportunities and aesthetics. The success of the Prince Memorial Greenway project has shown that the community supports habitat restoration and enjoys spending time along creeks.”

A tour group exits a huge underground culvert where Santa Rosa Creek was diverted under the present City Hall from Santa Rosa Avenue to E Street in 1964. The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Can I get an amen?

It can be done. It has been done. Granted, what was accomplished with the Prince Memorial Greenway project is a far cry from what it would take to “sunshine” two creeks that now run underneath or at least near four major government complexes.

But let’s dream, shall we?

After all, it took some blood, sweat, tears and a whole lot of money, but the Prince Memorial Greenway “undid” much of what city leaders in the ‘60s had done.

“Prince Memorial Greenway was a concrete channel,” Brady said.

What brought it back to life was, in large part, engaged (and alarmed) citizens.

“Really it all went back to that group of people who were concerned about the conditions,” he said.

Brady told me before the tour that Santa Rosa has 100 miles of creeks within city limits.

“So, no matter where you are, you are within a half-mile of a creek,” he said.

Those signs you see all over town, the two-piece blue signs with a creek and an egret on it, the ones that read “Ours to protect,” the ones that tell you if you are standing near Matanzas Creek or Spring Creek or Paulin Creek?

A tour group stops at the E Street beginning of a culvert where Santa Rosa Creek was diverted under the present City Hall to Santa Rosa Avenue in 1964. The tours, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, were part of Creek Week events in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

They indicate those 100 miles of waterways; they are reminders not to be dumb with our trash and wastewater.

Those 100 miles are an amazing amenity.

It would be remarkable, if perhaps slightly unrealistic, to bear witness to the return of that small, crucial portion of the creek system.

It’s not lost. It’s just buried.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

