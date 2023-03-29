You can hear them before you can see them.

The doors of the Sebastopol Grange are propped open on a cold Monday night, and the sound carries clear into the parking lot. Even the hum of traffic on Highway 12 cannot compete with these collective voices.

But perhaps more powerful than even the sound is the feeling.

Inside the Grange hall, every Monday night, this collection of people who call themselves the “Love Choir,” gather to sing, to dance and to play.

And they do all three with total joy.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JQWZaeHLAMs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“There is something about singing — first of all, it’s vibrating your heart, the love muscle is going,” said Love Choir founder Jim Corbett of Sebastopol. “There is something about people doing the same thing at the same time, it’s harmony. It’s absolutely fulfilling.”

I will not argue the fulfilling part, or the harmony part, but I beg to differ on the description of members of the Love Choir doing the same thing at the same time.

Because to my untrained eye, every member of this crew felt and embodied the music in their own particular way on this night.

It was a lovely menagerie of joy.

Some raised their hands to the sky, some swayed slowly, and still more rocked their brains out, joy written all over their faces.

The Love Choir sings in unison but there are no robots in this room.

“It’s a very social group,” long time choir member Cheryl White of Santa Rosa said. “Not everybody comes to sing.”

Case in point, sometimes choir members stop singing and start dancing.

One couple broke away from the group a number of times Monday night to bop a bit together.

No one batted an eye.

The Love Choir asks everyone to check formality at the door.

But make no mistake: The door is open to all.

Can’t sing? Come on in. Can’t read music? Doesn’t matter.

“There are two rules for the Love Choir: Show up, and sing,” Corbett said.

But there is also a motto: “Safety in numbers.”

Since its inception in 1997, it’s a formula that has pulled in scores of singers and wannabe singers.

The pandemic hurt their numbers for sure, but the members who remain thrive on the joy of singing in a roomful of people, among friends.

On Monday, about 40 folks showed up.

While they gather each Monday night, their list of gigs can change year to year. They are regulars at the Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival and, before it was shuttered, the Kate Wolf Memorial Festival.

They typically make an annual trip to Elk for performance over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

But it feels like the rehearsals, if you want to call the Monday night singalongs actual rehearsals, are the heart and soul of this group.

Backed by a band, members can offer song ideas, they are encouraged to take the mic and lead the singing, but this is not a place for soloists.

“It’s good to have a song that has a repeating chorus,” said longtime member Margy Robbins of Sebastopol. “Something everyone knows the words to already.”

On Monday, the lineup included: “Eight Days a Week” by The Beatles, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Road,” Del Shannon’s “Runaway,” Guy Lombardo’s “Enjoy Yourself, “Together Again” by Buck Owens and “Good Lovin’” by The (Young) Rascals.

So rousing was Paul Simon’s “Loves Me Like a Rock,” one singer was spent at the conclusion.

“Yeah, that’ll warm you up,” she said, before taking a break by the open door.

Robbins, who has been singing and playing guitar with the Love Choir since 2003, said she came upon them when they were part of a lineup playing at the Sebastopol Community Center.

“When I saw them on stage, I honestly thought, ‘These people are having way more fun than I am,’” she said.

So she joined.

“It’s a very comfortable place to make mistakes and do it again,” she said. “It’s a very supportive environment to try and just learn how to do it.”

Ask choir members and they say call it a choir if you want, but it’s more like family.

On Monday they dedicated a song to a man who had recently died who had drummed with the group in the past.

They also celebrated birthdays.

Two members were given Happy Birthday tiaras and serenaded with not one, not two but three versions of birthday tunes.

When the birthday songs were over, someone called out: “How many, Marilyn?”

The birthday girl turned, banjo over her shoulder and said, “Seventy-one and the fun has just begun.”

There were hoots of approval.

It felt like there was no set list on Monday, just Corbett calling out names of singers to come take the mic with a song in mind. Everyone filled in behind them, the band included.

“Jim doesn’t like people holding music and reading music,” White said. “Just come and learn the music and learn the words.”

Plus, if they were holding sheet music how could they hook arms and swing their partners?

Or raise their hands to the sky?

Or gallop around on homemade hobby horses while singing Johnny Cash’s “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky.”

If it isn’t abundantly clear, this is not your granddaddy’s choir.

One singer introduced his go at Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” by announcing he and his wife were celebrating 54 years together.

Again, hoots of celebration.

That was followed by still another singer telling the group that she and her dog Mickey (who was in attendance) had been together four years this week, after his rescue.

More hoots of celebration.

That same woman later approached me with an addendum: Her dog’s full name is Mickey Hart, in a nod to the drummer for The Grateful Dead.

While the two hour session feels like a fun free for all, the conclusion is something of a tradition for a decidedly nontraditional group.

Singers join hands and sing The Beatles “In My Life.”

The band backs them at first, but in the final chorus, it’s a quiet drum keeping beat and voices singing in unison.

Though I know I'll never lose affection

For people and things that went before

I know I'll often stop and think about them

In my life, I love you more.

Their voices are soft but carry into the night air.

