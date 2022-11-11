Flags too old or damaged to be diplayed can be dropped at American Legion Posts and fire houses.

For more information on displaying and retiring the United States flag, go to usa.gov/flag

When American flags reach their end, when edges are frayed and tattered, there are rules that govern their disposal.

And when that time comes, there is a network of folks in Sonoma County, many of them veterans, who make sure rules are followed to dispose of those flags.

“It’s respect for the American flag,” U.S. Air Force veteran Tim Madura of Santa Rosa said. “It’s respect for what it stands for.”

For Madura, the rules of disposal are important, but he also understands that not everybody knows those rules.

That’s what he’s here for.

Madura, who served from 1968 to 1972 and is a Vietnam War veteran, said information — and making it easy for people — is one of the things the drives him.

Madura is current commander of the American Legion Post 111 in Healdsburg.

“We get questions all the time, ‘What do I do with my flag?’” he said. “Give it to me. People need to know they can contact the American Legion.”

Or they can find Ben Gibson.

Gibson, like Madura, takes the proper disposal of American flags seriously.

“I have a box of flags right now in the back of my truck that I will be taking up to the (American Legion) meeting,” Gibson said. “There must be, probably 30-35 flags in this box.”

Gibson, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1958 to 1961, said becoming the man who transports loads of flags to the American Legion every two or three months was kind of happenstance.

Gibson, 83, was at the Moose Lodge in Santa Rosa some years ago when a fire department official came in for a regular inspection. The two got to talking, and the talk turned to flags.

Gibson learned that fire stations throughout Santa Rosa and beyond regularly take down the flags that fly at stations and replace them.

Gibson had already been in the habit of helping properly dispose of the 3-by-5 foot flags removed from the motorcycles of the Patriot Guard Riders.

The Patriot Guard Riders is an organization created in 2005 to honor fallen veterans from conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and to shield their families from protesters.

Riders regularly fly a variety of flags, depending on from whom they are riding, and they wear out.

Gibson has long been the guy who has offered to take those flags to the American Legion.

“I’m a captain for the Patriot Guard Riders where we ride escort for veterans in all situations. We fly the flags on our bikes so when the flags get tattered, we take them up to the American Legion post for the flags to be destroyed,” he said.

After his conversation with the firefighter at the Moose Lodge, Gibson expanded his courier service.

He offered to collect the flags and transport them north to the American Legion which already had an established program for disposal.

“They bring them to the Lodge whether I am there or not and I come and pick them up,” Gibson said.

Jessica Venezia, administrator at the Moose Lodge where Gibson has been a member for 45 years, said Gibson draws no attention to his commitment to making sure flags are disposed of properly.

“We all take it for granted when we go past a flag pole,” Venezia said. “But he’s been quietly doing this for years.”

And Madura is usually on the other end of Gibson’s drop.

“We collect them and once a year, it changes when, we go to the Cloverdale airport,” he said. “We burn them. It’s a ceremony. There is a procedure.”

Some years, the Legion could dispose of between 500-600 flags, Madura said.

In the past, ceremonies would typically be held on Flag Day, June 14.

But with climate change, wild fires and increasing concern over air quality, disposal ceremonies are now typically held in January, Madura said.

Madura described the process as simple, but important. Between 20-30 people typically show up.

Sometimes members of the Boy Scouts of America come. Veterans come. It’s reverent, he said.

“What we do is a respectful retirement of the flag,” he said.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.