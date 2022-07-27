Benefield: Volunteers with specific gifts needed for Botanical Bus

To learn more about The Botanical Bus and how to volunteer, go to thebotanicalbus.org .

The Botanical Bus offers bilingual, culturally relevant care for Latino and Indigenous clients, with a focus on self-healing, holistic health via massage, herbalism, acupuncture and nutrition.

The crews behind the nonprofit Botanical Bus program are specific and intentional about the volunteers they need. And that is because they are specific and intentional about the care they provide.

And for whom they provide it.

The Botanical Bus is a 5-year-old nonprofit program that offers bilingual health and wellness clinics across Sonoma County.

They target and focus on Latino and Indigenous people, connecting with clients via pop-up vineyard clinics, as well as established monthly sessions at community health sites in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Sonoma.

The Botanical Bus organizers are seeking translators, massage therapists, acupuncturists, clinical herbalists and nurses to augment their existing crew.

The focus of their programs is equity in health care based on self-healing, herbal remedies, preventive care, mental health and nutrition.

And not any old volunteer will do.

“We are committed to providing trauma-informed care,” said Jocelyn Boreta, co-founder of The Botanical Bus. “This is also an environment that is committed to anti-racism.”

Created in 2017 in the wake of the devastating wildfires, Boreta and others who eventually launched The Botanical Bus started by creating homemade teas for people evacuated and staying in shelters — remedies to help with sleep, stress and focus.

But what they found in those early days was that fire and displacement weren’t the only stressors in the lives of the largely marginalized people they served.

“They are disproportionately impacted,” Boreta said

So, The Botanical Bus was created in crisis but immediately grew into a sustainable response to health care inequity, which became even more glaring during the coronavirus pandemic.

Racial and ethnic communities with the highest rates of local COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths per capita included Latino, Black, American Indian and Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders.

“We saw that disparity deepen during COVID, so really it was a call to action,” Boreta said.

Today The Botanical Bus has grown to offer Clinica Campesinx, or Farmworker Clinic, three times a month: in Santa Rosa at La Plaza: Nuestra Cultura Cura; in Sonoma at La Luz Center; and in Healdsburg at Corazon.

There are also pop-up clinics at vineyards and wellness workshops with specific focuses: Diabetes diagnoses, stress and anxiety in children, healthy food, herbal care for the liver and feminine self-care.

Throughout, a motto of The Botanical Bus is to offer culturally relevant care and to meet clients where they are.

“This year we will have four vineyard clinics and hopefully next year we will have eight,” Boreta said.

In all, there are 36 scheduled clinics. That is where volunteers come into action.

The Botanical Bus has a slate of promotoras de salud — health promoters — who lead workshops and offer care, all guided by traditional, and culturally relevant, techniques.

Expertise ranges from do-it-yourself body care products, to focus on indigestion and nervous tension, to weight loss management, to mental health and stress reduction.

Volunteers are given a $100 stipend to offset the donation of their time, but it does not cover all of their professional costs, Boreta said.

At Farmworker clinics, the crew can typically assist 24 clients.

The three-hour session opens with a circle where clients and providers say their intentions for the day. Clients have access to group discussions but also one-on-one care.

“People come and say, ‘I’m really hurting right now and I’m really feeling high levels of anxiety or depression,’ so they will get direct care,” Boreta said.

The group shares lunch together and there is a closing circle.

There are also what Boreta calls “wraparound” services for clients in acute need, including connections for those with food insecurity, mental health issues and immediate financial assistance.

Not all volunteers are involved in direct care.

“We look for volunteers to help us with translation and registration,” said program coordinator Yatziry Galvan. “Most of our volunteers are bilingual.”

The Botanical Bus accepts financial donations but also supplies. But those, like their volunteer criteria, are specific to their mission. The Botanical Bus can only use organic herbs and there are guidelines to amounts and condition.

Galvan said with more people of the right skill set, The Botanical Bus could serve more people in need.

“If we had more volunteers, we would be able to provide care to more clients,” she said.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.