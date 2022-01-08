Benefield: We are all so over COVID-19, and yet, we can’t be

These days have an eerily similar feeling to March 2020, when texts, email and Twitter were alive with reports of cancellations, closures and our general life shutting down before our eyes.

We asked, “What is COVID-19 and why is it ruining everything?”

It’s not spring 2020, but our phones are again jumping. Texts and email alerts about cancellations, or friends testing positive, arrive daily.

But two years ago, it was bewildering and scary. What was happening? Can we take that spring break vacation? Can I run in Trione-Annadel State Park?

And, please, can someone explain what exactly it means to “shelter in place”?

This, our umpteenth “surge” of COVID-19 cases, feels different. I don’t mean to minimize the health risks, but it feels less frightening now and more exhausting.

We are back to looking at our public health infrastructure with questions: At this stage of this crisis, why don’t we have more readily available tests?

Businesses — from small coffee shops and restaurants to uber-popular brewpubs and large department stores — are temporarily closing their doors or reducing their hours. And it’s not because of outbreaks, but because of crushing staffing shortages.

Those staffers have had an exposure risk and have isolated, but they can’t get a test to greenlight their return. And with the omicron variant spreading like crazy in Sonoma County, those exposures are now common.

One welcomed ray of light? The Sonoma County Library continues to expand its hours, giving people a place to go, read, use free Wi-Fi or use a computer.

“That is just incredibly important to so many,” libraries spokesman Ray Holley said. “We feel like we are an essential public service.”

But these days, positive stories like that aren’t easy to find.

At the grocery store, with masks on and carts nose-to-nose to better separate us, a friend and I commiserated about what feels like the inevitable: It’s coming for us.

Reports of the dreaded positive test are coming from all corners: Friends whose kids are home from college. Friends who work in the medical field. Friends on sports teams.

I was mid-read on my colleague Kathleen Coates’ story Wednesday about the temporary closure of Lagunitas and Russian River brewpubs because of COVID when my phone dinged to alert me to a text.

“It has finally happened …”

Another positive test. Another round of isolation protocols.

As I typed that sentence, my phone dinged with yet another incoming text: “ … due to Sonoma County Health Services staffing shortages today, symptomatic COVID testing at the Lewis Early Learning Academy will NOT be open this morning …”

And despite (hopefully) our collective best efforts to stay up on the latest information, to be good stewards of our community, there is a confusion, or maybe more accurately a lack of clarity, about what exactly to do when it comes for you.

It’s made all of us study up on exposure protocols. What to do if you are fully vaccinated and exposed? What to do if you are fully vaccinated, but too young for a booster and exposed? What if just one member of your household was exposed?

And what to do if the rules keep changing?

And why does the mask I have been wearing responsibly for the past two years suddenly not pass muster?

Doing our best to be responsible is exhausting.

People are trying.

Mostly.

The limited supply of test kits available in Sonoma County prompted county health officials to ask residents to test only in cases where people have been exposed to a positive case; where someone has recently come back from travel; or when people are experiencing symptoms.

Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, got a small load of test kits — 425 boxes with two tests in each — at the close of December. Officials alerted communities at eight campuses selected by county officials based on ZIP codes and case rates that these tests were available.

It was first-come, first-served over a two-hour window, and every test was picked up.

Some good news came with the recent arrival of 67,000 test kits, provided by the state, earmarked for Sonoma County school districts.

But unlike county health officers, education officials said the most recent shipment of tests from the state should be for screening purposes.

In that case, the state of California missed the mark in getting the tests to schools when it did, because tens of thousands of local students and staff have already returned to campuses, in some cases after two weeks of holiday gatherings and travel.

The proverbial horse has left the barn.

As it is, on Santa Rosa City Schools campuses, the absence rate among students is about 20%, nearly double the usual percentage, according to district officials.

And staff absences hit 11.5% — again, nearly double the usual rate.

Cities nationwide are reporting shortages in staff in critical areas — first responders, educators, medical providers.

So, we are weary and exhausted — and so, so over it.

But we can’t be. COVID isn’t over us.

Not yet.

Postscript: When I said it feels like it’s coming for us, I wasn’t lying. Less than two hours after this column was first submitted and edited, I tested positive.

