We thank those who shared their stories from that fateful month five years ago and salute the countless individuals determined to rebuild our neighborhoods.

Today marks the end of The Press Democrat’s monthlong series examining how our communities, children, environment, physical health, emotional wellness and collective lives were affected by the firestorm of October 2017.

“I can think of no more stirring symbol of man’s humanity to man than a fire engine.“

— Kurt Vonnegut, “Sirens of Titan”

Five years ago, they passed in tight formation.

One after another, a nearly endless line of fire engines in the fast lane headed north on Highway 101.

Each was coming from a different place: Menlo Park. Rocklin. Berkeley. Pasadena. San Jose. Oxnard. Fresno.

It was the afternoon of Oct. 11. We were three days into the wildfires that ravaged this community and it felt like everything was still burning.

Because it was.

So, the fire engines kept coming. They were coming to help fight the fires and to provide respite to crews that had been working since the most destructive wildfires in California history to that point ignited the night of Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

They came from Costa Mesa, Bakersfield, Fremont and Santa Cruz. (See the full list of 382 fire departments and 82 law enforcement agencies that responded.)

I had trouble reading the insignia because I was crying.

Working on an assignment, I was driving north, too. As they passed by on my left, I tried to make out the names of all of the cities, all of the places that had come here to help us.

Fear and worry were still very real three days into the fires. To actually feel those fire engines speeding north, unbroken by any civilian car, one after another after another, overwhelmed me as I drove.

It was fear. It was fatigue.

It was disbelief.

It was gratitude.

The notion of #Sonomastrong, of #Coffeyparkstrong, of #Santarosastrong, had already taken hold. People were already rallying for each other.

I had just left the evacuation shelter at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma after interviewing Piner High senior Jackie Gutierrez, whose family lost their home in Coffey Park.

Gutierrez’s friends had brought a tent, pitched it on the lawn just outside of the shelter and stayed. High schoolers wanting to keep their friend company. Someone brought the board game Clue.

But on this afternoon, there was a softness in our strength. There was softness in teenagers who still had their homes sleeping in a tent to support a friend who didn’t.

Friends who brought balls to play with kids of total strangers.

Friends who brought board games and tried to remember how to play them.

#Sonomastrong showed up in food trucks parked in front of the county dispatch center to feed first responders who couldn’t leave their shifts, even to eat.

It was GoFundMe accounts for soccer coaches, for teachers, for cousins. It was evacuation sites overflowing with donations.

It was a lone police officer knocking on now 81-year-old Linda Adrain’s front door in the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park with fire burning all around. It was that officer walking in front of Adrain’s car, shining his flashlight to lead her out to Mendocino Avenue and to safety.

“I could not see the road,” she remembers today. “He walked me out of there to the entrance.”

She paused.

“If he hadn’t have done that?”

She didn’t finish the thought.

It was a friend telling me, just after the fires started, that she hadn’t seen her husband in days because he was working all night trying to secure long-term places to stay for friends and colleagues whose homes were razed and whose lives were turned upside down in an instant.

It was two guys walking into an evacuation center at Elsie Allen High School where everyone, to then-Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey’s eye, looked “shellshocked.”

They were offering pizzas.

“They said, ‘Will 75 be enough?’” Coursey said.

They were from Mountain Mike’s Pizza, the same Mountain Mike’s whose restaurant on Cleveland Avenue had burned to the ground.

“It was their time of disaster and they were thinking of other people,” Coursey said “That was a striking moment for me. But I don’t think it was an unusual reaction in the community. That is the way people react when their neighbors are hurting and they need help.”

It was, 6,700 firefighters from throughout California and the western U.S. coming to help, plus 250 law enforcement officers and California Army National Guard troops.

It was the Sonoma County Fairgrounds becoming a city of tents and trucks, a village created to house first responders who were here to help.

It was months of opening every conversation with some form of “Are you OK? How is your family?”

It was the center lane of Sonoma Avenue becoming a parking lot for police cars from every agency in California you could think of, units stretching as far as the eye could see.