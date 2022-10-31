Subscribe

Benefield: We were, and are, #Sonomastrong five years on from North Bay firestorm

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2022, 7:00AM
Editor’s Note

Today marks the end of The Press Democrat’s monthlong series examining how our communities, children, environment, physical health, emotional wellness and collective lives were affected by the firestorm of October 2017.

We thank those who shared their stories from that fateful month five years ago and salute the countless individuals determined to rebuild our neighborhoods.

We’ve received much feedback from many of you about our staff’s in-depth coverage.

If you want to share your reaction, questions, suggestions or story ideas, please contact me at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com.

I’ll address them in a future column. See our complete October coverage at pressdemocrat.com/fiveyearsafterfirestorm.

As always, thanks for reading.

– Richard Green, executive editor

“I can think of no more stirring symbol of man’s humanity to man than a fire engine.“

— Kurt Vonnegut, “Sirens of Titan”

Five years ago, they passed in tight formation.

One after another, a nearly endless line of fire engines in the fast lane headed north on Highway 101.

Each was coming from a different place: Menlo Park. Rocklin. Berkeley. Pasadena. San Jose. Oxnard. Fresno.

It was the afternoon of Oct. 11. We were three days into the wildfires that ravaged this community and it felt like everything was still burning.

Because it was.

So, the fire engines kept coming. They were coming to help fight the fires and to provide respite to crews that had been working since the most destructive wildfires in California history to that point ignited the night of Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

They came from Costa Mesa, Bakersfield, Fremont and Santa Cruz. (See the full list of 382 fire departments and 82 law enforcement agencies that responded.)

I had trouble reading the insignia because I was crying.

Working on an assignment, I was driving north, too. As they passed by on my left, I tried to make out the names of all of the cities, all of the places that had come here to help us.

I had trouble reading the insignia because I was crying.

Fear and worry were still very real three days into the fires. To actually feel those fire engines speeding north, unbroken by any civilian car, one after another after another, overwhelmed me as I drove.

It was fear. It was fatigue.

It was disbelief.

It was gratitude.

The notion of #Sonomastrong, of #Coffeyparkstrong, of #Santarosastrong, had already taken hold. People were already rallying for each other.

I had just left the evacuation shelter at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma after interviewing Piner High senior Jackie Gutierrez, whose family lost their home in Coffey Park.

Gutierrez’s friends had brought a tent, pitched it on the lawn just outside of the shelter and stayed. High schoolers wanting to keep their friend company. Someone brought the board game Clue.

The notion of #Sonomastrong, of #Coffeyparkstrong, of #Santarosastrong, had already taken hold. People were already rallying for each other.

But on this afternoon, there was a softness in our strength. There was softness in teenagers who still had their homes sleeping in a tent to support a friend who didn’t.

Friends who brought balls to play with kids of total strangers.

Friends who brought board games and tried to remember how to play them.

#Sonomastrong showed up in food trucks parked in front of the county dispatch center to feed first responders who couldn’t leave their shifts, even to eat.

It was GoFundMe accounts for soccer coaches, for teachers, for cousins. It was evacuation sites overflowing with donations.

It was a lone police officer knocking on now 81-year-old Linda Adrain’s front door in the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park with fire burning all around. It was that officer walking in front of Adrain’s car, shining his flashlight to lead her out to Mendocino Avenue and to safety.

“I could not see the road,” she remembers today. “He walked me out of there to the entrance.”

She paused.

“If he hadn’t have done that?”

She didn’t finish the thought.

It was a friend telling me, just after the fires started, that she hadn’t seen her husband in days because he was working all night trying to secure long-term places to stay for friends and colleagues whose homes were razed and whose lives were turned upside down in an instant.

It was two guys walking into an evacuation center at Elsie Allen High School where everyone, to then-Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey’s eye, looked “shellshocked.”

They were offering pizzas.

“They said, ‘Will 75 be enough?’” Coursey said.

They were from Mountain Mike’s Pizza, the same Mountain Mike’s whose restaurant on Cleveland Avenue had burned to the ground.

“It was their time of disaster and they were thinking of other people,” Coursey said “That was a striking moment for me. But I don’t think it was an unusual reaction in the community. That is the way people react when their neighbors are hurting and they need help.”

It was, 6,700 firefighters from throughout California and the western U.S. coming to help, plus 250 law enforcement officers and California Army National Guard troops.

It was the Sonoma County Fairgrounds becoming a city of tents and trucks, a village created to house first responders who were here to help.

It was months of opening every conversation with some form of “Are you OK? How is your family?”

It was the center lane of Sonoma Avenue becoming a parking lot for police cars from every agency in California you could think of, units stretching as far as the eye could see.

It was the dinner tabs quietly picked up at local restaurants and the bills paid for others in grocery store lines.

It was months of opening every conversation with some form of, “Are you OK? How is your family?”

And then, at some point, we stopped asking. Maybe because we knew the answer, or maybe we just wanted to move on.

There is a very delicate balance between honoring what people have been through and pushing forward with recovery.

I asked friends and acquaintances, folks I was talking to for fire anniversary stories, when they felt the first crack in #Sonomastrong. When that incredible, visceral embrace of empathy we had for each other faded just like the signs thanking first responders in every yard in town faded.

Someone saw it in something as simple as traffic — people were no longer giving the right of way, they were giving the finger.

Civic leaders recall seeing it when frustration peaked over land clearing and insurance claims.

First responders recalled getting snapped at on calls.

Someone saw it in something as simple as traffic — people were no longer giving the right of way, they were giving the finger.

But we all deserve some grace. We are weary. That kind of connection takes energy and purpose to maintain, and the last five years have not been easy on any of us.

In fact, they have been immeasurably difficult.

It’s impossible to peel back and identify the source of our collective grief. Does it stem from the 2017 fires, or every fire that has followed? Was it the historic floods in 2019?

Or the pandemic that arrived in March 2020?

It’s hard to be strong for each other and with each other when our connections have been severed, or at least severely tested.

But our collective strength is still here. No one who lived through that night and the days that followed five years ago can ever doubt the bond and care and strength we showed each other in those days.

Being reminded, over these last weeks of interviews, of what people did and endured five years ago tells me so.

Five years ago, I wrote about walking in my old neighborhood, about being devastated for friends who had lived in their home for four decades but were chased out with little more than their dogs and a treasured bracelet.

It was the same family that texted me in the early hours of Monday morning, asking if I knew the status of their home.

I was in the newsroom and I could not bring myself to reply. But my lack of an answer was an answer.

“When you didn’t respond, I knew.”

I wrote about returning to where their house once stood and looking for I don’t know what. Something to save for them? Something I recognized?

In the yard was a sign alerting guests that Australian Shepherds ruled the roost and some coins burned beyond recognition.

Where the house should have been I found a heart-shaped box, just large enough perhaps for a pair of earrings.

On the top, in raised letters, it said “Love.”

It was hardly anything, but it was everything.

Five years ago, I wrote about that box and I have thought about it countless times since. About why a tiny box with the word “Love” on it was all that was left amid ashes from a house that was bursting with love and life for 40 years.

I ask the question often, but like with I lot of things about that time, I have no answers.

When the fire engines roared into Sonoma County five years ago, I literally felt them. Their urgency shook my car.

But when they left, that shook me too: What do we do now?

We rally, we lean on each other, we rebuild and remake what we lost.

It’s been a long haul, with extraordinary hurdles thrown at people who have already been through so much.

And it would have been easy to feel alone and exposed.

But largely, we didn’t.

Because we were not alone. We had each other. And we were there for each other in ways that we likely didn’t know how to be before this unthinkable tragedy struck.

It was community at its strongest.

That didn’t leave when the fire engines left.

We can find it again if we want to.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

