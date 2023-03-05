The board’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Santa Rosa Ave. For a Zoom link go to www.srcschools.org/

The Santa Rosa City Schools board of trustees will host a listening session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave.

Stretched between two poles in front of the student union on Montgomery High School's quad were wide sheets of Saran plastic wrap hand-painted with flowers.

A second mini-mural was nearby.

The flowers were gold and red with green leaves.

But on Friday, it was the space between the flowers that felt most important.

Clear, but hazy, the plastic let light shine through. But what was on the other side was blurred.

What lay beyond was unclear.

Two people standing, on either side of the mural, could see each other, but not totally. There was distortion.

And for much of Friday, those blank spaces went largely untouched by students or teachers or staffers who milled around campus midday.

On a typical Friday at lunchtime, this area would have been bustling with some 1,700 high school students on a break from class.

But this Friday afternoon was not normal.

Two days prior, a 16-year-old student was stabbed to death during a fight inside a classroom on campus. On Friday, students were invited back to the quad for an open house of sorts.

There was food and there were therapy dogs.

Montgomery High teachers and staff came out in full force. I saw counselors and math teachers, art teachers and assistant principals, coaches and the athletic director.

Many wore Monty gear.

There were chaplains and health care representatives.

Santa Rosa City Schools officials were there.

Part of the gathering, billed as an informal time to meet and talk and, perhaps grieve, were these plastic murals on which students were encouraged to paint and draw messages or images.

It was art therapy of sorts.

But for most of the afternoon, it was mostly the work of the artists from Raizes Collective on the murals.

The paint markers sitting in buckets at the base of the murals went largely unused early on.

Until sophomore Carter Dalton drew what he felt.

In the space between two flowers, Dalton drew a dark cloud with three lightning bolts emerging from the bottom. Raindrops looked like tears.

Depending on how you see it, the sun is either emerging from behind the cloud or is being blotted out by the storm.

“The thunder is for anger,” he said.

The rain? Sadness.

The cloud, he said, “is absence of feeling.”

To Dalton’s way of seeing, the sun is “the future. The happiness to come.”

But not now. He’s not feeling it now.

Right now he’s angry. A mix of the rain and thunder, he said.

“How do you expect us to keep coming here?” he said. “What are you going to do to make it safer?”

The campus has been rocked by the death that occurred during a fight between three students at the start of third period Wednesday.

It’s been called “the darkest day anyone can remember at Montgomery High,” “a tragedy,” and the worst incident of school violence in Sonoma County in a generation or more.

Officials canceled class Thursday and Friday, but opened the campus both days to serve food and provide mental health support.

In the meantime, a memorial to the slain student — with photos, candles and balloons — has grown steadily.

It’s a grim reminder, on the front door of the campus, that a life was lost here.

What will school look like for these kids, for their teachers and the staff that supports them, on Monday?

Friday’s event gave no clear indication.

Pockets of students gathered mostly in silence.

The kids who gathered in front of the school at the memorial were quiet. Some knelt by the candles. But many just sat, some together, some apart.

Teachers hugged and huddled. They, too, were understandably subdued.

On Monday teachers will be expected to manage not only their emotions but to be on the watch for kids in turmoil, kids who will show their hurt or hide their hurt, in a million different ways.

“That’s going to be painful,” Dalton said, as he painted red thorns on a flower. “It hurts to be here right now.

“I didn’t want to come because of this nervousness, this unsafe feeling,” he said.

As Dalton painted, Montgomery administrators walked between the Student Union and the memorial at the front of the school, but to my eye, were not approached by students.

This was not like at Thursday’s news conference where angry, frustrated students demanded answers of Superintendent Anna Trunnell, Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan and school board trustees.

The theme: Why did it take a death for officials to take notice of safety issues here?

Ask staff and they say fights have been increasing for years.

And Montgomery may be the focus of our attention at this moment, but that campus is not alone.

Less than two hours after students led a walkout at Maria Carrillo High School on Friday to draw attention to safety concerns, the school went on lockdown for a report of a student with a gun at nearby Rincon Valley Middle School.

The report proved false. But the fear is real.

And that incident came two days after a 16-year-old Maria Carrillo student was arrested after police say the student brought a gun to school.

Also on Friday, a fight at Santa Rosa High drew two police cars and an ambulance.

Across Sonoma County’s largest school district, students and staff have long advocated for more support.

The return from nearly two years of pandemic-driven distance learning has led to a rash of behavior issues, from the relatively mundane to violent fights.

The Santa Rosa School Board decided in 2020 to end the partnership with the Santa Rosa Police Department and remove School Resource Officers from the district high school and middle school campuses. While cheered by some, it has left others feeling some of the behavior issues could have been addressed earlier.

And teachers contend it is an example of yet another load they are being asked to shoulder.

Teachers are tasked with leading kids back from not only demonstrable learning loss during the pandemic, but also spiking mental health concerns.

To that, add mounting and worrisome behavior issues.

And while Montgomery suffered a tragedy, that campus is not alone in dealing with social, emotional and behavioral issues.

And they are not alone in demanding action.

To that end, expect robust attendance at a special listening session scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and the regular school board meeting Wednesday night.

But before all of that, the Montgomery community has to return to a campus that has suffered deeply.

When I asked Dalton what he wanted from officials, school leaders, community members, he offered one word: Effort.

Effort to curb violence. Effort to fix ongoing maintenance and safety issues. Effort to make students and staff feel heard.

“They have to try,” he said. “That’s all I’m asking. Just try.”

Then he turned back to the mural and continued adding thorns to his flower.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com.