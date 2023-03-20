Today is International Day of Happiness, according to none other than the United Nations, which is great news.

Except, perhaps, if you live in Santa Rosa.

Because, according to the annual WalletHub survey of “Happiest Cities in America,” Santa Rosa is becoming increasingly, well, unhappy. Relatively speaking, at least.

From a ranking of No. 9 in 2020, we fell to 10th in 2021, 14th last year and 26th this year.

What gives?

The survey looks at things as far-reaching as bankruptcies, food insecurity, weekly work hours, and life expectancy. All fairly easily measured.

But there are some squishier categories, like, say “Share of Adults with Mental Health Not Good.”

What exactly does this mean?

Same goes for “Life Satisfaction Index.” Or “Well-being ‘community’ Index Score.”

The survey breaks down into three categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

We dropped from 13th to 26th in emotional and physical well-being, went up from 22nd to 19th in income and employment, and up from 105th to 95th in community and environment.

But a little closer look seems to show soft spots in the survey.

For example, within the Income and Employment section, WalletHub tallied “Share of households earning annual incomes above $75,000.”

I’d venture to guess that $75,000 will go a longer way in, say, Shreveport, Louisiana, (ranked No. 180 in overall happiness) than anywhere in California.

So how can this be a fair category between cites, regions and states?

There are more than a few oddities in the methodology.

Still, I am competitive. I want us to do well. I find myself side-eyeing cities that outscored us, no matter if the scores are questionable.

Do you know what city is apparently extraordinarily happy?

Fremont.

The East Bay city of about 230,000 in Alameda County has ranked No. 1 in WalletHub’s national ranking four years running.

It shows up in other WalletHub surveys, too.

Most Stressed City in America?

Sorry Cleveland, you are No. 1.

Least stressed?

Yep, Fremont.

Fremont also ranks No. 1 in wallet fitness (whatever that means) and top 10 in jobs.

With so many high scores for one city, I was jealous, but also suspicious.

Is WalletHub based in Fremont?

Turns out, no.

So I put in a couple of interview requests to Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, to see what makes her city so happy, but didn’t hear back.

My guess is it’s either super hard work maintaining that level of civic happiness, or she doesn’t want her trade secrets getting out.

Or she thought the idea of this was weird.

Psychologists I talked to about this survey, and the results, called out the methodology — and the premise.

What exactly does it mean to be collectively happy?

Both Gregory Feist, professor of psychology at San Jose State University and Catherine Williams, Ph.D., faculty member of Santa Rosa Junior College’s psychology department, focused on one key word: Happiness.

This survey, they contend, doesn’t seem to look at happiness, but rather well-being.

“I just think calling it ‘Happiest Cities in the U.S. is a misnomer. It’s something else,” Feist said.

“When most people think of happiness, they think of the state of being happy and walking around with a smile on your face, and that’s not what this is about,” he said.

Both agreed that well-being is more accurate.

“Happiness is a positive emotion,” Williams said. “Well-being, which is broader, includes positive emotion, but is broader in terms of including things like our physical health.”

There were other quirks in the survey.

Why were some categories given full weight, others given double weight and still others given half weight?

For instance, the sports participation category nets “double weight” in the emotional and physical well-being scale, while share of people aged 12 or older who used marijuana in the past month nets “half weight.”

And if Santa Rosa is so not happy, why have other WalletHub surveys listed us among Best Places to Raise a Family, Healthiest and Best Places to Retire in recent years?

Even if we put a lot of stake in our decline in the rankings, we can find some solace in California’s strong showing in the state-by-state happiness rankings.

We ranked No. 7.

Probably because of Fremont.

Feist and Williams encouraged me to take this survey with a grain of salt. There are some interesting nuggets in there, but perhaps more questions than answers.

“It’s not that it is not measuring anything," Feist said.

“I definitely wouldn’t make a decision on where to live based on this,“ he said. ”Don’t move based on this.“

Agreed, Williams said.

Maybe bag the survey and look around, see the beauty and feel the community.

Perhaps use these results as a call to action and ask ourselves to recommit to connection and relationships and all the things that lend to feelings of well-being and yes, happiness.

Just don’t lose sleep over it. (Because that’s a measured category for next year).

“It was fun when we had a good score, right?” Williams said.

“We still know it’s a beautiful place to live,” she said. “There are so many good, strong ties. I don’t think we should take the survey that personally.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.