Benefield: Why this Santa Rosa ukulele class for seniors is so beloved

Trish and Bill Spence’s ukulele class has a waiting list, but there are options. Go to the City of Santa Rosa’s website for active adult classes to find out more: srcity.org/559/Active-Adults

The band leaders keep the musicians moving at a fair clip and the music is hopping.

The ensemble opens with “Iko, Iko” and moves through “Dream Baby,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and “From Me to You” by The Beatles.

Musicians, about 40 in all, find their sheet music not on actual sheets, but on iPads set up on stands in front of them. All play the ukulele. And they sing their hearts out through pandemic-required masks.

“I like the community. I like the fact that it’s easy to learn. I like the nonjudgmental people here who are so much better than me and yet they are encouraging,” Caroline Mercer said. “I find it gives me a lot of joy.”

What gives her joy? Playing the ukulele, and more than that, playing with a room full of like-minded uke enthusiasts of a certain age.

Another plus? Ukuleles kind of rock. At a recent Monday morning class members of the ensemble even had T-shirts affirming this point.

When they jumped into “You Are the One That I Want,” from the Grease soundtrack? They nearly brought the house down. Never mind that “the house” on this day was just me.

I love that song.

’Oh my god, I am playing a song’

The weekly class is run at the Finley Center though the city of Santa Rosa’s seniors programs.

For the past eight years or so, it’s been led by the Spence duo — Bill and Trish.

I asked the seemingly appropriate question about their musical background, what on their resume made them the logical choice to not only pick up ukuleles but to lead this class?

“I had always loved to sing and that was why I tried this out, to see if I would like it,” Trish said.

And what musical background did Bill bring to the table?

“He had none, but he was brave,” she said.

The Spences may not have brought robust musical resumes to their gig, but they brought oodles of love and enthusiasm. The pair is beloved by the folks in the class.

So much so that some even penned a “thank you” song set to ABBA’s “Thank You For the Music” that was set to be debuted this week.

Bill Spence is a natural in front of a class. He spent nearly four decades teaching math to high schoolers. He is not intimidated by a crowd or by all eyes being on him at the front of a room.

“I taught for 40-plus years,” he said. “Standing in front of people doesn’t faze me.”

Trish Spence, too, was a teacher. She has the kind leaderships skills of someone who for years taught life and job skills to high school students with particular needs.

Their partnership, augmented by the musical stylings of a regular backup band and by their tech support volunteer staff of Tosh Hamai, has grown the class’s popularity with dizzying speed.

The class moves quickly, but only to cram more music in and not in a way that leaves anyone behind.

The Spences put out the song list for the class long before anyone walks in the door. Members of the class are encouraged to suggest tunes and volunteer to lead.

That means a set list that moves from “Autumn Leaves” to “Oh Mary Don’t You Weep” to “Lemon Drop.”

When they took over, they’d regularly get 10 folks there ready to jam. That number skyrocketed to nearly 100 before the pandemic struck.

The magic?

Bill Spence thinks it’s the inclusive feel to both the music and the instrument. The barrier to entry is low and the fun factor is high.

“I have been trying musical instruments for years and years,” he said. But when he picked up a ukulele?

“’Oh my god, I am playing a song,’” he said. “That was it.”

‘We had to do something’

The class, dubbed “Beginners and Beyond” immediately follows a class for those strumming instrument for the first time.

So the Spences are often at both classes, encouraging those in the first hour to give it a go with more experienced players in the second.

That’s the encouraging piece that musicians like Mercer so appreciate. It made the ranks grow like crazy.

Then the pandemic struck, suspending classes and forcing people to play at home.

But the Spences enlisted Hamai, a retired IT guy, to lead the charge in converting the class to Zoom.

Without missing a beat, the class went from standing room only at the Finley Center to musicians playing in their homes, only unmuting if they had raised their hands to lead a song.

It worked, but it wasn’t ideal.

“Zoom is better than nothing but not so much better than nothing,” Bill Spence said.

But it kept people connected, kept them practicing and kept them playing.

“We didn’t want to let it die, so we had to do something,” Trish Spence said. “Tosh helped us with the technical stuff.”

Mike Stimmann of Sebastopol heaped kudos on the Spences and Hamai for keeping the group together — even via computer screens — through the long, lonely opening days of the pandemic.

“Bill and Trish have kept this thing going through the pandemic and that’s just been absolutely fabulous, ”he said. “They have put together a really good program and I think it maintained our sanity through all of this.”

When programs were allowed to resume in person, the ukulele class was limited by pandemic safety protocols to 40 people. The Spences’ class now has a waiting list.

And being in the same room, hearing the music live and singing, even through masks, has been priceless, Trish Spence said.

“It is huge. It is just not the same playing at home by yourself,” she said.

“I think it’s the community,” Trish Spence said. “You can’t find better people than you find here.”

