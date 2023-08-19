Six years ago, Meredith Gilardoni decided to compete in an American Taekwondo Association national tournament.

A practitioner of Taekwondo for years and an accomplished black belt, Gilardoni felt reasonably confident in her abilities, especially after being encouraged by her daughter Gabby, who was also competing.

So she gave it a go.

“I think I was in the ring for all of 10 seconds,” she said. “I was like ‘Wow, we came this far for that?’”

“The competition is entirely different,” she said. “I got destroyed.”

In that moment, Gilardoni didn’t yet know that her journey, “coming all that way” as she put it, wasn’t over. And the painful defeat she experienced would not be her last taste of top-shelf competition, but rather a beginning of sorts.

It would take time to get there. Her response to that stinging result so many years ago was not immediate.

But like before, when she did try again, her daughter Gabby played a key role.

It was Gabby, who at 18 is now a second degree black belt, who wanted to return to the national circuit, to test her skills among the best.

And naturally, Gilardoni signed on to accompany her. Not to compete, just to support her daughter.

“We went to nationals last year, for the first time since I got destroyed,” she said. “I didn’t even sign up because I didn’t feel ready, because I knew what it took to compete. But (Gabby) felt ready so I went to support her. But watching I was like, ‘You know what? I think I could do that.’”

A lifelong athlete who was a rower in high school and was on the rowing team her first year of college, Gilardoni, 50, has run marathons. She’s competed in triathlons.

But Taekwondo has held her heart and her competitive attention for decades now.

Gilardoni was drawn to the sport from the moment she saw it in action — at a lesson for which she had signed up her young stepson.

“We signed him up and were sitting in the chairs and I was like ‘Why are they having all of the fun, let’s do this,’” she said.

That was more than two decades ago.

Gilardoni has trained through pregnancies. She and her husband Rich have introduced all of their five kids to the sport. She’s taken breaks — long ones lasting years.

But she’s always come back.

“It’s more than just a physical sport, it’s a mental sport,” she said. “It’s like training in being respectful of each other and having integrity and discipline.”

“It’s a community,” she said.

At a recent training at Gilardoni’s longtime school, Segal’s ATA Martial Arts in Santa Rosa, students bowed before stepping onto the mat. They bowed upon leaving the mat. They addressed school owner and instructor Josh Segal as “sir.”

And then they got after it.

Wearing a full uniform, Gilardoni also donned a padded helmet with face shield. A black mouth guard covered her teeth. Her hands and feet were covered with pads. She wore a chest and back protector.

Partnered in a sparring exercise with Gabby, she punched, kicked and leapt into the air. She blocked kicks and punches.

When Segal called for a break, Gilardoni removed her helmet.

Her face was red with exertion. Her hair was matted with sweat. But when she removed the mouth guard, her smile was a mile wide.

She was in her element.

“I love the fact that I can still do it at 50,” she said. “Things hurt but it’s just so much fun … it makes me feel like I can pretty much do anything.”

Like, say, be crowned a world champion?

Gilardoni, a third-degree black belt at the time, last year did not compete at nationals, still feeling the sting of her quick defeat many years ago.

But something clicked, sitting there watching the women in her category compete.

“Wait, this isn’t too bad,” she remembers thinking. “I think I can do this.”

So she signed on to compete at an upcoming tournament in which the winners automatically qualified to compete at the worlds.

There she proceed to win in three categories — forms, sparring and combat weapons, a form of stick fighting — earning her bid to the 2022 American Taekwondo Association world championships.

But her results there were disappointing. She didn’t place in any event.

Still, perhaps more valuable than a medal, she left with heightened motivation. Gilardoni doubled down.

“I would say her biggest strength is her perseverance, that will to push through — ‘It doesn’t matter if it hurts, I’m going to keep going,’” Segal said. “Part of it is maturity, but it is also part of people’s nature or character.”

Segal, who has taught Gilardoni since she walked through the door in 2001, said she has it.