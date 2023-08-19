Benefield: Years in the making, Santa Rosa woman brings home a world Taekwondo title

Competing and traveling with her teen daughter, Meredith Gilardoni just brought home a sparring title at the ATA World Championships in Arizona.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2023, 7:03AM
Six years ago, Meredith Gilardoni decided to compete in an American Taekwondo Association national tournament.

A practitioner of Taekwondo for years and an accomplished black belt, Gilardoni felt reasonably confident in her abilities, especially after being encouraged by her daughter Gabby, who was also competing.

So she gave it a go.

“I think I was in the ring for all of 10 seconds,” she said. “I was like ‘Wow, we came this far for that?’”

“The competition is entirely different,” she said. “I got destroyed.”

In that moment, Gilardoni didn’t yet know that her journey, “coming all that way” as she put it, wasn’t over. And the painful defeat she experienced would not be her last taste of top-shelf competition, but rather a beginning of sorts.

It would take time to get there. Her response to that stinging result so many years ago was not immediate.

But like before, when she did try again, her daughter Gabby played a key role.

It was Gabby, who at 18 is now a second degree black belt, who wanted to return to the national circuit, to test her skills among the best.

And naturally, Gilardoni signed on to accompany her. Not to compete, just to support her daughter.

“We went to nationals last year, for the first time since I got destroyed,” she said. “I didn’t even sign up because I didn’t feel ready, because I knew what it took to compete. But (Gabby) felt ready so I went to support her. But watching I was like, ‘You know what? I think I could do that.’”

A lifelong athlete who was a rower in high school and was on the rowing team her first year of college, Gilardoni, 50, has run marathons. She’s competed in triathlons.

But Taekwondo has held her heart and her competitive attention for decades now.

Gilardoni was drawn to the sport from the moment she saw it in action — at a lesson for which she had signed up her young stepson.

“We signed him up and were sitting in the chairs and I was like ‘Why are they having all of the fun, let’s do this,’” she said.

That was more than two decades ago.

Gilardoni has trained through pregnancies. She and her husband Rich have introduced all of their five kids to the sport. She’s taken breaks — long ones lasting years.

But she’s always come back.

“It’s more than just a physical sport, it’s a mental sport,” she said. “It’s like training in being respectful of each other and having integrity and discipline.”

“It’s a community,” she said.

At a recent training at Gilardoni’s longtime school, Segal’s ATA Martial Arts in Santa Rosa, students bowed before stepping onto the mat. They bowed upon leaving the mat. They addressed school owner and instructor Josh Segal as “sir.”

And then they got after it.

Wearing a full uniform, Gilardoni also donned a padded helmet with face shield. A black mouth guard covered her teeth. Her hands and feet were covered with pads. She wore a chest and back protector.

Partnered in a sparring exercise with Gabby, she punched, kicked and leapt into the air. She blocked kicks and punches.

When Segal called for a break, Gilardoni removed her helmet.

Her face was red with exertion. Her hair was matted with sweat. But when she removed the mouth guard, her smile was a mile wide.

She was in her element.

“I love the fact that I can still do it at 50,” she said. “Things hurt but it’s just so much fun … it makes me feel like I can pretty much do anything.”

Like, say, be crowned a world champion?

Gilardoni, a third-degree black belt at the time, last year did not compete at nationals, still feeling the sting of her quick defeat many years ago.

But something clicked, sitting there watching the women in her category compete.

“Wait, this isn’t too bad,” she remembers thinking. “I think I can do this.”

So she signed on to compete at an upcoming tournament in which the winners automatically qualified to compete at the worlds.

There she proceed to win in three categories — forms, sparring and combat weapons, a form of stick fighting — earning her bid to the 2022 American Taekwondo Association world championships.

But her results there were disappointing. She didn’t place in any event.

Still, perhaps more valuable than a medal, she left with heightened motivation. Gilardoni doubled down.

“I would say her biggest strength is her perseverance, that will to push through — ‘It doesn’t matter if it hurts, I’m going to keep going,’” Segal said. “Part of it is maturity, but it is also part of people’s nature or character.”

Segal, who has taught Gilardoni since she walked through the door in 2001, said she has it.

So she set her sights on this year’s world championships.

“We decided after last year, this year would be our focus,” she said of she and Gabby’s joint commitment.

“We were going to practice at home in the garage, lift weights in the gym, have private lessons with our coach. I’m riding my bike to keep my knees healthy … It’s been a part of our lives and it’s been a focus of our lives.”

She and Gabby traveled together to regional and national tournaments, competing and collecting the necessary accumulation of points, and crucially, gaining experience.

“Really, it’s been our focus this last year,” she said. “Get back there and do better than we did last year.”

Even after earning her spot at this year’s world championships in Phoenix in July, she had her doubts. She recalled talking with a fellow competitor, a woman from Canada, who set her straight.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m just going to have fun, see how it goes, I’m not really expecting to win.’ And she was like, ‘You need to stop thinking that way. You are here, you could win,’” she said.

She took it to heart.

Sparring, according to Segal, is Gilardoni’s best event. It relies on her stamina and athleticism.

“I went in and won my first match and I was like, ‘OK, I didn’t get destroyed in the first 10 seconds, maybe I can compete here,’” she said. “And it was just match after match. The fourth match is the finals and suddenly I found myself there and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not losing now.’”

And she didn’t.

Gilardoni won that final match 5-4. She was a world champ in the second and third degree black belt division for women ages 40-49.

She’s the first homegrown world champ to come from Segal’s school since he opened the doors in 1997.

(Although, full disclosure: Another one of Segal’s students, Press Democrat senior news director John D’Anna, a fifth-degree black belt, also earned 2023 world titles in sparring and combat sparring at the same competition.)

“I think it’s been huge,” Segal said of the new world titles. “She’s a big presence in the school. She comes to help out with the classes. The kids love her and respond well to her.”

But to Gilardoni’s way of thinking, it’s Gabby who is her secret weapon. It’s Gabby, who is keenly competitive and who not only inspires her mom to compete, but who makes her a better practitioner of the sport by working out with her mom.

“She has been my little inspiration,” she said. “I definitely wouldn’t travel and compete except for her and her enthusiasm. We are a little team. For me to be able to spar with her, it’s amazing.”

Gabby, a standout softball player for Maria Carrillo High School before graduating last June, medaled in combat weapons in the first opening tournament of the new season — signaling a strong year ahead.

In June, she skipped her high school graduation Project Grad all-night party to catch a plane to another tournament with her mom. She means business.

“It’s not something I wanted to skip, but (Southwest District Championships) was something that I was working toward for six months. Right after graduation I had like 15 minutes to take pictures with my friends, hopped in the car, went to straight (to the airport). I didn’t go home at all, I changed in the car and got on the plane.”

Gabby, who is called “Miss Gilardoni” in the gym, while her mom is referred to as “Mrs. Gilardoni,” said she sees in her mom the way forward.

“In the next few years I am hoping for a world championship, too,” she said.

Meantime, “Mrs. Gilardoni” earned her fourth-degree black belt this year, meaning she moves to a new category of competition. She also moved to a new age group: women 50-59.

So instead of one of the oldest women competing in her category she’ll be one of the youngest — a definite advantage.

And despite her talk of taking her foot off the pedal a little bit after working so hard in pursuit of her title, of feeling something close to tired, I asked Gilardoni if she has plans to repeat at the 2024 World Championships, to try to bring home another title.

“Oh, for sure.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

