Chris Kam is hosting a friends and family screening of “The 30 Project” at 6 p.m. Friday at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3kbbB2a .

Chris Kam has spent a good deal of his young life documenting what he sees and sharing it with the world.

The 19-year-old filmmaker and videographer has crafted hours upon hours of footage and takes, scenery and short films which he shares on platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

In the spring of his senior year at Sonoma Academy in 2021, he learned didn’t get admitted to his dream film program — at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. So he worked for a year, building his resume and making short films, sharing short clips on his various platforms.

He applied again.

This time he got in.

But last June, after months of filming client projects as eclectic as a YouTubing couples’ Alcatraz swim, or documenting project to rebuild a ghost town east of Mount Whitney, Kam says he suffered a panic attack that changed everything.

“I had it in a store, shout out Sports Basement,” he said, with a slightly dark chuckle.

He was just months shy of moving south for college. And he said he was struggling. His social media presence, the lifeblood of his burgeoning business, slowed.

Still, when he did post, the images showed a smiling Kam, hiking, filming, roasting marshmallows.

He was putting on a brave face for the world.

But quietly, behind these scenes he carefully crafted, things were “gnarly” for him.

“In reality I was still suffering,” he said. “It was, ‘Sh*t, why can’t I enjoy this?’ That is how a lot of things over the summer were.”

He started seeing a therapist. He was diagnosed with panic disorder.

The anxiety didn’t let up.

In this way, Kam was not alone.

Kam is among a cohort of students who spent half of their high school career during the pandemic, dealing with distance learning.

What friends and classmates put out into the world could only be seen through the lens of social media, or perhaps a tiny square of screen via Zoom.

There’s a real reason why kids have suffered with mental health through the pandemic perhaps more than any other age demographic.

Up to 70% of high school respondents and 50% of middle schoolers reported “feeling depressed, stressed or anxious” as their primary barrier to learning, in a 2021 survey of more than 18,000 third through 12th graders in Sonoma County.

The pandemic, and the isolation that came with it, put an outsized weight on what people where showing the world — or not showing the world — via social media.

As the date approached for him to leave for college, Kam struggled. Things were not coming together mentally.

So he decided to defer for a year.

His decision to put school off another year added another layer to his anxiety.

“I didn’t completely feel like a failure, but I was pretty down on myself,” he said. “I worked a lot, worked super hard to get in, and having that go away was hard.”

His friends were doing things, having college experiences, moving on.

He saw it all on social media.

“It was like I was on one side of the river and everyone else was on the other side,” he said.

As a way to break free, his therapist encouraged him to put himself in situations that might cause anxiety in order to learn coping skills to pull himself out of those moments.

“You do exposure to sort of control you brain’s response,” he said.

“I would stand in the back of a Target, in the pillow section, and hyperventilate for a minute,” he said.

This therapy, he said, “was never supposed to be forever.”

He was told “You are better off dealing with this on your own.”

So he came up with “The 30 Project.”

He’d go out each day in September and take a landscape photograph. The idea was to make the journey to each photographic setting a field trip of sorts, each day taking him farther from home and potentially deeper into discomfort.

When he finished, he made the 30 photos in 30 days into a 24-minute short film which he’ll screen Friday for friends and family at Summerfield Cinemas. He titled it “The 30 Project.”

In it, he speaks about his anxiety, his fear and his daily walks back into the light.

When he posted a trailer for the project on Instagram, response was immediate.

He had almost as many supportive (and knowing) comments as “likes.”

“If people are going to respond that way just to the post announcing the movie, what is the movie itself going to do?” he said.