Benefield:‘A wall of heat:’ As temps soar to a face-melting record of 115 degrees, Santa Rosa finds ways to cope

It started out tame enough.

Temperatures at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Rosa hovered in the low 60s, just about normal for this time of year.

But normal was just an illusion.

At that time of the morning, cross country runners were just starting their workout at the Santa Rosa High School track.

With meteorologists warning of record setting heat Tuesday afternoon, Panthers coach Carrie Joseph called an audible: No afternoon practice.

“I announced we are going at 6 a.m. and that locker rooms were open, I’d have watermelon and chocolate milk,” she said. “Let’s go, it’s probably our best chance.”

Fifty three of her 65 athletes showed up.

It was the best possible call because by the afternoon, record-shattering heat would blanket the North Bay. It was hotter in Santa Rosa than it had ever been, hotter than many locals had ever felt in their lives.

Tracking extraordinary temperatures in #sonomacounty today with @kentphotos. Stay tuned here for updates on what meteorologists are saying could be even higher temps today. @NorthBayNews — Kerry Benefield (@Benefield) September 6, 2022

‘Babe, we’re super hot’

By midmorning handyman Mickey Mosiurchak was pouring ice down his tank top.

Looking at the reports Monday night, he knew his shift Tuesday at a home-build site off of Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, was going to be hot.

“I was like, ‘Oh it’s going to be a rough one,’” he said.

His girlfriend Kat brought a load of water and Gatorade for Mosiurchak and his workmates.

“I said, ‘Babe, we’re super hot,’” he said. “She’s like, ‘OK, I’m making a run.’”

And his site manager gave them frequent breaks. They’d all sit in the trucks with the air-condition blowing in their faces. Mosiurchak used a hose on his head.

Domain Builders owner Michael Anglin had already told them they could call it a day at noon.

On Monday he’d been monitoring the forecast and told his crew to pack it in early Tuesday.

“We made that call (Monday),” Anglin said. “(Monday) was just too hot. I’m always watching.”

‘They stay away’

Janet Marroguin starts work at 4 a.m.

It’s cool then and sales are brisk. On Tuesday, she sold about 300 chicken or pork tamales at Max’s Tamales stand on Sebastopol Road.

But that was early.

Customers were taking their bags to go for lunch later, she said through a Spanish interpreter.

But as the heat climbed steadily throughout the day, sales slowed.

“They stay away,” she said. “It’s very hot. I’ve sold a couple of tamales, that’s it.”

As she said it, a woman emerged from her air-conditioned car, ordered some tamales and went back to her car. When her order was ready, she opened the door to the heat, and after a quick exchange with Marroguin, and took her tamales to go.

Next door at Gio y Los Magos in the new Mitote Food Court, Cristobol Fructuoso started work prepping food for the truck predawn — well before the temperature really started to climb.

Working the stove top making birria tacos at the lunch hour, it was significantly hotter in the truck.

“I’ve been drinking a lot,” he said. “It’s bad.”

At the cash register, Tatiana Mejia did her best to stay cool.

“I have a fan, but I think it’s the same,” she said, indicating the fan just blows the hot air around. She’s smiling as she says it, but she’s also sweating.

It’s 12:15 p.m. and the temperature reads 103.

‘It was like a wall. A wall of heat’

Hailee Chavez, a cashier at Mike’s Truck Garden, works in the covered produce area at the small market and the four massive fans usually keep her cool.

But sometimes, she has to step into the cooler.

“It doesn’t get too hot, but if I do, I just kind of walk into the back,” she said.

At 1:30 p.m., as Chavez was thinking about the produce cooler, Anne Vernon was at Mike’s picking up supplies.

She lives in Timber Cove, where no one needs air conditioning. But even there temperatures had reached 83 degrees.

When she got to Santa Rosa for meetings with clients, the heat was breathtaking.

“I was driving and I got out of the car and it was like a wall,” she said. “A wall of heat. It feels almost like a weight.”

Vernon knew the temperatures were soaring just by the sight of more folks flocking to the ocean.

“There are a lot more tourists,” she said. “They are running from the heat.”

And with good reason. It had never been hotter in Santa Rosa. Ever. By 2 p.m. the temperature was 115, breaking the old record, set in 1913, by 2 degrees.

‘After running I feel strong’

The record heat was the last thing on Ratana Sim’s mind.

By 2:45 p.m. a wind had picked up, cooling down temperatures, but spiking some level of anxiety among the fire-experienced among us, but Sim wasn’t having any worry. Or care. He was running.