Their timing wasn’t great.

After moving to Sonoma County from Santa Monica in 2020, Kim and David Lockhart purchased River’s Edge Kayak & Canoe in Healdsburg. Heavy rains across the region the year before had caused widespread flooding, especially along the lower Russian River.

A lack of water, it seemed, would not be a problem for them. Upon reopening the business in the spring of 2021, however, “it was shocking to see how low water was,” recalled Kim, “but we did the best we could.”

The outfit’s popular “Rio trip” takes paddlers down a secluded, 5-mile stretch featuring herons, egrets, turtles, deer and the occasional eagle and otter. Some sections of the route are deep, others shallow. “But there’s shallow,” said Kim, “and then there’s SHALLOW.”

In the teeth of the drought last summer, the river was ankle deep in some spots.

Even with the support of a loyal, passionate clientele, “It has been difficult, to put it mildly.”

When atmospheric rivers drenched the North Bay in December and January, the Lockharts greeted those heavy rains with open arms and undisguised relief.

Daunting and destructive as those storms were — causing widespread flooding, downed trees and mudslides — they brought a bounty that soaked a parched landscape, easing stress and strain on a wide range of flora and fauna.

Joining the Lockharts’ chorus of hallelujahs were farmers and ranchers, anxious water supply experts and — if they could sing — coho salmon and steelhead trout now migrating up the recharged Russian River and its now-swollen tributaries, to spawn.

The Russian River flows past Front Porch Farm in Healdsburg, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, as the river nears minor flood stage. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)

Right now, at the spot where River’s Edge clients put in for the Rio trip, the water is too swift and deep to ensure their safety, said Kim Lockhart. That’s OK, because those trips don’t start until spring.

“I can’t wait to see what the river looks like this summer.”

Relief for ranchers

The storm systems that dumped 30 inches of rain on Guerneville between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17 left Don DeBernardi’s livestock ponds overflowing into a nearby creek. That was OK with DeBernardi, a Two Rock dairy rancher who for much of the previous two years had paid to truck in 30,000 gallons of water a day for his cows.

“Had to buy a truck and hire a driver. That adds up,” said DeBernardi, who doesn’t expect to have to import water this year.

After three years of drought, said Valley Ford livestock rancher Joe Pozzi, “a lot of reservoirs and springs and wells started to dry up. That’s why this rain event was so important for agriculture in West County.”

Less rain meant punier yields of hay and grass in pastures, requiring ranchers to buy more feed from the Sacramento Valley, he said. But dwindling snowpack left those growers in the same boat — paying extra for water, costs they passed down the line. “So prices jumped up,” said Pozzi.

Rancher Joe Pozzi supplements his Angus cattle stock with alfalfa, on leased land in Coleman Valley in December 2020. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)

True, the storms downed trees, damaged structures and wreaked havoc on some vineyards, allowed Dayna Ghirardelli, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau. And all that rain in a short time “wasn’t ideal.”

But given the arid conditions of the past few years, she said “we’ll take it.”

“Hopefully, with this rain, and some warmer weather — then maybe some rains again in April — we’ll have a really great pasture season for our livestock.”

The atmospheric rivers delivering water to the region “seem to be less frequent, and more dramatic, for whatever reason that is,” noted Pozzi, “whether it’s climate change, or just how things go.” Either way, “you have to learn to live with it, if you’re gonna try and stay in this business.”

“Hugely beneficial” for fish

The conveyor belt of storms arrived at the tail end of the Russian River’s annual chinook run, the peak of the coho run, and the very beginning of the steelhead run, said Ben White, the supervisory fisheries biologist at Lake Sonoma’s Warm Springs Hatchery. Coho are an endangered species in California, while chinook and steelhead are “threatened.”

In recent, low-water years, the fish lacked access to the tributaries that once served as spawning grounds for adults and rearing areas for juveniles.

The storms “definitely opened everything up for fish access, and improved habitat in all of our tributaries,” said White. “Overall, it’s been hugely beneficial.”