Benefits of rainstorms in Sonoma County far outweighed damage they caused

Atmospheric rivers brought relief to farmers, ranchers, water supply experts and many others – including coho salmon and steelhead trout.|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2023, 3:16PM
Their timing wasn’t great.

After moving to Sonoma County from Santa Monica in 2020, Kim and David Lockhart purchased River’s Edge Kayak & Canoe in Healdsburg. Heavy rains across the region the year before had caused widespread flooding, especially along the lower Russian River.

A lack of water, it seemed, would not be a problem for them. Upon reopening the business in the spring of 2021, however, “it was shocking to see how low water was,” recalled Kim, “but we did the best we could.”

The outfit’s popular “Rio trip” takes paddlers down a secluded, 5-mile stretch featuring herons, egrets, turtles, deer and the occasional eagle and otter. Some sections of the route are deep, others shallow. “But there’s shallow,” said Kim, “and then there’s SHALLOW.”

In the teeth of the drought last summer, the river was ankle deep in some spots.

Even with the support of a loyal, passionate clientele, “It has been difficult, to put it mildly.”

When atmospheric rivers drenched the North Bay in December and January, the Lockharts greeted those heavy rains with open arms and undisguised relief.

Daunting and destructive as those storms were — causing widespread flooding, downed trees and mudslides — they brought a bounty that soaked a parched landscape, easing stress and strain on a wide range of flora and fauna.

Joining the Lockharts’ chorus of hallelujahs were farmers and ranchers, anxious water supply experts and — if they could sing — coho salmon and steelhead trout now migrating up the recharged Russian River and its now-swollen tributaries, to spawn.

The Russian River flows past Front Porch Farm in Healdsburg, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, as the river nears minor flood stage. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)
Right now, at the spot where River’s Edge clients put in for the Rio trip, the water is too swift and deep to ensure their safety, said Kim Lockhart. That’s OK, because those trips don’t start until spring.

“I can’t wait to see what the river looks like this summer.”

Relief for ranchers

The storm systems that dumped 30 inches of rain on Guerneville between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17 left Don DeBernardi’s livestock ponds overflowing into a nearby creek. That was OK with DeBernardi, a Two Rock dairy rancher who for much of the previous two years had paid to truck in 30,000 gallons of water a day for his cows.

“Had to buy a truck and hire a driver. That adds up,” said DeBernardi, who doesn’t expect to have to import water this year.

After three years of drought, said Valley Ford livestock rancher Joe Pozzi, “a lot of reservoirs and springs and wells started to dry up. That’s why this rain event was so important for agriculture in West County.”

Less rain meant punier yields of hay and grass in pastures, requiring ranchers to buy more feed from the Sacramento Valley, he said. But dwindling snowpack left those growers in the same boat — paying extra for water, costs they passed down the line. “So prices jumped up,” said Pozzi.

Rancher Joe Pozzi supplements his Angus cattle stock with alfalfa, on leased land in Coleman Valley in December 2020. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)
True, the storms downed trees, damaged structures and wreaked havoc on some vineyards, allowed Dayna Ghirardelli, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau. And all that rain in a short time “wasn’t ideal.”

But given the arid conditions of the past few years, she said “we’ll take it.”

“Hopefully, with this rain, and some warmer weather — then maybe some rains again in April — we’ll have a really great pasture season for our livestock.”

The atmospheric rivers delivering water to the region “seem to be less frequent, and more dramatic, for whatever reason that is,” noted Pozzi, “whether it’s climate change, or just how things go.” Either way, “you have to learn to live with it, if you’re gonna try and stay in this business.”

“Hugely beneficial” for fish

The conveyor belt of storms arrived at the tail end of the Russian River’s annual chinook run, the peak of the coho run, and the very beginning of the steelhead run, said Ben White, the supervisory fisheries biologist at Lake Sonoma’s Warm Springs Hatchery. Coho are an endangered species in California, while chinook and steelhead are “threatened.”

In recent, low-water years, the fish lacked access to the tributaries that once served as spawning grounds for adults and rearing areas for juveniles.

The storms “definitely opened everything up for fish access, and improved habitat in all of our tributaries,” said White. “Overall, it’s been hugely beneficial.”

All that precipitation — roughly two feet in one, three-week stretch — also had the effect muddying the waters of Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, which will have an effect on the hatcheries. “It can make it a little harder for the fish to feed, because they can’t see the food as easily,” said White.

“But the pros definitely outweigh any of the cons.”

Gift to parks — and goats

Chainsaw-wielding workers needed three days to clear roughly 100 trees — oaks, bays, alders, madrones, Douglas firs and others — that had toppled onto roads and trails of Sugarloaf State Park.

Many of those downed trees had been damaged by wildfire, either in 2017 or 2020, said Francis Gatos, maintenance manager for the Sonoma Ecology Center, which has operated the 4,000- acre park since 2012.

“Their roots are failing, the trees are rotting. They get wet and heavy, and the wind blows them over.”

One especially popular attraction since the park reopened is the redwood-ringed, 25-foot Canyon Trail waterfall, said Gatos, who has also noticed milkmaid plants, a harbinger of what promises to be a banner spring for wildflowers.

Campground manager Woody Woodbury has spotted, in addition to the milkmaid, a scattering of trillium and bright blue Pacific hound’s tongue, along with some blooms on bay trees and manzanitas, “which are giving me a headache,” he said.

As of now, he added, the wildflowers “haven’t really started going crazy yet.” When they do, visitors will be dazzled by mustard, baby blue eyes and the weedy, wild vetch.

“It’s nonnative, so some people kvetch about the vetch,” said Woodbury, cracking a joke he’s definitely told before.

The seven county-run parks along the Russian River are designed to withstand occasional floods, “and do a great job of that,” said Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County Regional Parks. When the water receded following the recent storms, “everything was pretty much there that was supposed to be there, which made us very happy.”

The parks, he said, have been “struggling quite a bit with drought” in recent years. “Right now we’re seeing them all greened up.”

He was grateful, also, for the breaks between storm systems, which gave the rain a chance to “soak down” into the soil, and depleted aquifers.

In recent years, the county has brought in goats to graze some parks, including Taylor Mountain and Sonoma Mountain regional parks — “for land management, as well as fire safety.”

With springs and wells on those mountains “dying out,” he said, “we were having to haul water up there.”

Now, he said, “most of them are back flowing again.”

Rose Pattenaude with the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District keeps an eye on a control burn that got away from a landowner and burned about 1/2 acre, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Despite heavy January rains, dead brush is receptive to burning around the region. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)
Replenished groundwater

Three years of arid conditions, said Marcus Trotta, principal hydrogeologist at the Sonoma County Water Agency, aka Sonoma Water, had left wells in many areas of the county showing declines “between five and 20 feet.”

That dire trend prompted the county’s board of supervisors in early October to pass a countywide, six-month halt to all new wells. That ban remains in place, despite the downpours of December and January.

The key for maximal groundwater recharge, Trotta said, is rainwater from numerous storms over an extended period of time. While the systems deluging the North Bay came in a more tightly compressed time frame, they “definitely helped out,” he said, from an increase of a few feet in some wells to five or six feet in others, depending on the depth of the well.

What really needs to happen, he said, are projects put in place provide alternate sources of water — he mentioned recycled water for irrigation — or which “augment water recharge.” Descriptions of such undertakings, including the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project, and the Stormwater Management-Groundwater Recharge Initiative, can be found on his agency’s website.

Quest for water security

Unlike the county officials conducting those feasibility studies, Tommy Otey didn’t have the luxury of time. He’s the general manager Front Porch Farm, an organic, Edenic 110-acre operation just east of Healdsburg featuring fruit and olive orchards, rows of flowers, vineyards and heritage vegetable crops.

Like plenty of other outfits, Front Porch has been whipsawed by our climate extremes. During the downpours of 2019, the Russian River spilled over its banks, turning half the farm “into a lake,” Otey recalled.

Two years later, in the depths of a drought, the farm had its water rights curtailed by the California Water Resources Control Board.

Those changing allotments “made it impossible for us to crop plan,” he said.

“Right now, we’re sowing tomatoes and peppers that we’re going to be harvesting in August and September. The upfront investment is already made.

“With that water insecurity, we don’t know if all that labor and material is going to come to fruition, or if going to go to waste.”

The curtailments brought the business to its knees. Front Porch laid off workers, canceled its Community Supported Agricultural Program, after many people had already signed up — their money was refunded — and was forced to withdraw from its lineup of farmer’s markets.

In 2021, in response to an emergency draft passed by the state, which further threatened its right to divert water from the Russian River, the farm secured a small-use irrigation permit. That permit allowed Front Porch to pump water from the river during the wet season, when flows were higher, then store it in a reservoir, to be used during the dry season.

Front Porch Farm general manager Tommy Otey repositions vegetable starts, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, near Healdsburg. The prolonged January storms filled the farm’s reservoir, but due to the mud in the fields, they are a little behind in planting. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
“Not only is that best for us,” said Otey, “it’s best for the river, best for the ecosystem.”

One problem. They needed a serious reservoir.

“We got the permit in early July (of 2022) and broke ground immediately.” Over 27,000 cubic yards of dirt were excavated.

A system of drainpipes was installed to capture “sheet flow” — rainwater coming off the hillside on the south side of the farm.

The reservoir can hold 34 acre-feet of water — just over 11 million gallons. Front Porch’s irrigation permit entitles it to divert 20-acre feet into the reservoir, said Otey. “The other 14 acre-feet can come, and should come, in normal rain years from sheet flow collection.”

During this winter’s maelstroms, however, “we basically stored all water we needed through sheet flow.”

It is his fervent hope that the state won’t revoke his right to pump and store water. But California “seems to unpredictable,” said Otey, “when it comes to adapting our archaic water laws to the climate crisis.”

In the meantime, it feels good, he said, to have some water security. “As a farmer, if I know how much water I have for the season, I can plan for it. It’s the not knowing that’s so difficult.”

The sight of that man-made pond overbrimming with 11 million gallons of water didn’t elate him, right away, “only because so much of our community was suffering. The storms were so intense that there were no victory dances at that point,” Otey recalled.

“Looking back on it, of course we’re grateful for the water.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

