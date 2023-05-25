Two Bennett Valley residents were displaced Wednesday night after a fire that started in their home caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, a fire official said.

The residents called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. and alerted the Sonoma County Fire District to flames coming from the fireplace in their residence in the 4300 block of Sonoma Mountain Road, Sonoma County fire spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

The first engine arrived about four minutes after the call and found light smoke around the chimney of the two-story, single-family home. Flames had spread into the attic.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes and remained at the scene for over an hour and a half extinguishing hot spots and helping with cleanup, Hancock said.

There were no injuries reported. Hancock said she did not know if the residents had evacuated the home before firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Rancho Adobe Fire District, Sonoma Valley Fire District, Kenwood Fire Protection District and Santa Rosa Fire Department aided at the scene.

