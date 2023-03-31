Bennett Valley Union School District teachers voted to strike if district officials don’t reach an agreement next week on what they consider fair wages.

But, like other districts in the county, officials said they cannot give what they don’t have.

Bennett Valley’s teacher salaries are far below the California state average and have fallen to the lowest out of all nine school districts in Santa Rosa, according to the California Teachers Association in a news release Friday.

“Educators are concerned about no longer being able to attract and retain the best educators for our students,” the release states.

The district’s superintendent said, however, teachers are valued.

“The real measure of how a district values its teachers is not only the dollars, but the percentage of overall budget,” Superintendent Lexie Cala said in an email sent Friday to The Press Democrat.

According to Cala, the Bennett Valley district spends more than 35% of its budget on teacher salaries. The countywide average is 29.5%.

“BVUSD receives less money than other districts, but we pour all we can into salaries and always have,” Cala said.

The Bennett Valley Union School District has about 900 students, from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade, spread across Yulupa Elementary and Strawberry Elementary.

Bennett Valley teachers are paid an average of $75,693, according to the union. The average elementary district wage in Sonoma County is $80,403 and $87,770 for elementary districts in the state.

Cala said, like other local districts, Bennett Valley has received some one-time funding, as well as cost of living adjustments. She said the one-time funding has been allocated based on strict guidelines, and the cost of living adjustment “has been absorbed by decreases in student enrollment and attendance.”

If the district and its teachers can agree to a one-year agreement, the district has offered a 7% increase in salaries, or a 3% increase over three years with $1,000 toward benefits in the second year and another $1,000 toward benefits with a 1% enrollment increase in the third year.

Union and district officials declared a deadlock in their negotiations March 17, the union’s release says. The next contract meeting is Tuesday and more than 95% of the educators voted to authorize a strike “if needed.”

“Our students’ education is not valued when the educators who teach them are paid the lowest salaries in the area. Our salaries indicate that the priorities in the district are upside down and that those closest to the students are not prioritized,” said Julie Schultz, a teacher at Strawberry Elementary School and the district’s teachers association president.

“Educators in Bennett Valley must be valued just as much as our fellow educators are all across Santa Rosa.”

The teachers association said students are impacted when teachers cannot pay rent or have to work two or more jobs. In addition, educators must work knowing they can make more money in districts “right down the street.”

Cala said the district spends carefully, there are no “hidden pots of money” and “we want to pay fairly – as we always have.”

The last notable teacher strike in Sonoma County was in spring 2022 when hundreds of Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District teachers hit the picket line for six days.

