Bennett Valley Union School District seeks board applicants

The Bennett Valley Union School District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the school board left when a member resigned in December.

The school board voted in mid-December to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than a special election. The appointee will hold the seat until the next regular election, which will take place in November.

Martha Byrne, an associate professor in the mathematics department at Sonoma State University, had held the seat since she was elected in November 2020. She submitted a letter of resignation to Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, on Dec. 3.

The district has requested applicants send materials by noon Monday, Jan. 10. Applicants should submit a resume and a letter describing their interest in serving as a trustee, including any relevant experience and qualifications.

Applications can be emailed to LaVon Maney at lavon.maney@bvusd.org, or delivered to the district office at 2250 Mesquite Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.

The board plans to review applications and conduct a public hearing at its Jan. 12 meeting.

