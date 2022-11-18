Berkeley bans all plastic bags starting next year

BERKELEY — A first-in-the-nation ordinance will ban most stores from providing any plastic bags for customers.

Starting Jan. 1, gone are the days of stuffing a bunch of cilantro, bulk salted almonds or dripping packages of chicken breasts into the plastic one-time-use “produce” bags that line grocery aisles unless they are certified as “truly” compostable.

And forget about lugging groceries home from checkout counters with the thicker, reusable plastic sacks often found in stores like Target and Safeway, which many stores used while personal totes were prohibited during the pandemic.

The ban will apply to most large grocery stores, retail stores with pharmacies, convenience stores, food marts and liquor stores.

Berkeley’s new rules also will apply to vendors at farmers markets and city-sponsored events. Restaurants are exempt — for now — but sit-down diners who ask to take home leftovers will be charged 10 cents if they want a bag.

While California was the first state to, officially, ban flimsy one-time-use plastic bags in 2016, advocates with Environment California estimate that state residents still throw away 123,000 tons of plastic bags each year. Many of those bags pile up in landfills, while others also find their way into rivers, creeks and the ocean.

The Berkeley City Council voted on Tuesday that stores may only offer customers bags that are certifiable compostable, which are likely made out of paper or other materials. If shoppers forget to bring their own tote bags, stores must charge 10 cents for any more-sustainable sacks they dole out.

Enforcement is not planned until June 30, allowing businesses time to phase in the change and use up their inventory of the bags.

The new ordinance was pushed by Vice Mayor Kate Harrison and Councilmember Sophie Hahn, citing studies that suggest less than 1% of people actually reuse the thicker bags — more than 2.25 thousandths of an inch thick — that have been marketed for multiple uses.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning those thin “pre-checkout” plastic produce bags statewide starting in 2025, but that wasn’t fast enough for Berkeley.

Mark Murray, executive director of Californians Against Waste, a nonprofit working to reduce pollution, reduce waste, increase recycling and protect the environment, was not surprised that Berkeley accelerated the implementation of the state’s newest policy.

He said that plastic bags have yet again drummed up criticism since the start of the pandemic, as many people are not reusing the “reusable” bags and have few options to successfully recycle them.

California’s original plastic bag ban carved out exemptions for sacks that are made with at least 40% recycled materials, certified to withstand at least 125 uses and can be recycled once consumers return them to stores.

But Murray said many stores have refused to accept and properly dispose of any bags consumers use in the last few years — going back on their promises that were baked into previous laws.

Tuesday’s vote is one of many Berkeley laws that attempt to reduce single-use plastics in the city.

Berkeley leaders prohibited foam carrying containers in 1988 and passed restrictions on offering all customers single-use plastic foodware — such as straws and eating utensils — in 2019.

