Berkeley encourages hills residents to leave area ahead of Sunday's wind event

Oct. 24—The city of Berkeley urged residents of the hills to consider staying elsewhere amid what is expected to be the year's biggest wind event set to begin Sunday.

"Hills residents should consider pre-emptively evacuating to the homes of friends, family, or to hotels until dangerous weather subsides," a press release from Berkeley reads.

Warning of the potential for wildfires during the wind event and possible blocked roads and exit routes due to fallen trees, the press release urged Hills residents to "reduce the risk to your household" by leaving Sunday afternoon before a fire starts, especially for those residents who could have trouble evacuating quickly or leaving by foot.

The city also urged residents in the hills to "stay on heightened alert [and] keep phones charged and nearby." (To read the full press release, head here.)

Along with the heightened fire risk, on Friday evening PG&E announced a power shutoff warning that could affect as many as 38 counties, including the entire Bay Area, except for the county of San Francisco. (To find out if you could be affected, go to the PG&E website and enter your address here.) More than 450,000 customers could lose power in an attempt to prevent wildfires.

The potential power shutoff in Berkeley is expected to hit as early as 4 p.m. on Sunday, with an expected 1,500 customers in Berkeley affected, particularly residents east of Claremont and on Panoramic Hill.

The National Weather Service has a red flag warning in effect 11 a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday for the North Bay and East Bay mountains. All other Bay Area locations fall under the warning 8 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. The NWS said the event will likely deliver winds on par with those that fanned flames during the 2017 Wine Country firestorm and last year's 2019 Kincade Fire, but conditions could be even more severe with winds blowing into nearly every nook and cranny of the region.

SFGATE editors Amy Graff and Matthew Tom contributed to this report.

___

(c)2020 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.