Berkeley moves toward banning all right turns on red lights

"I don't want to move to a city where the only cultural advantage is being able to make a right turn on a red light," Alvy Singer famously said about moving from New York to California.

That incentive may no longer be true of Berkeley, after the first steps in a proposal to ban right turns on red lights citywide was approved last week.

"From the way we design our roads to the rules we set for them, cars are given priority in the public right of way at the express detriment to pedestrians and cyclists," Berkeley councilmember Terry Taplin wrote in the budget proposal, first shared by Berkeleyside, that was approved on Thursday. "One such example is the de facto right given to cars to turn 'Right on Red' at signalized intersections."

The right turn on red is an almost uniquely American maneuver, largely prohibited in other countries. Most states enabled the move during the fuel crisis of the 1970s as a gas-saving measure. While right turns on red are allowed in every state, New York City has an outright ban on the move, and Washington D.C. recently passed a bill prohibiting turns on red by 2025.

Last year, SFMTA banned right turns at red lights at 50 intersections in the Tenderloin. An early evaluation of that ban showed a decrease in vehicle-pedestrian close calls.

Taplin says that the increased risk to pedestrians and cyclists was immediately evident after the move was first allowed in the '70s, citing studies that showed a 60% increase in pedestrian accidents after right-on-red was implemented. Historical data studied by Streets Blog revealed that around 84 people across the United States die every year in right-on-red accidents, the majority of which are pedestrians and cyclists.

The advantages of being able to turn right on a red light — saving gas and time — were found to be overstated by Mother Jones, especially as vehicles move toward electric power. Taplin's proposal cited a 1981 study that revealed between 1 and 4.6 seconds of time are saved when turning right on red.

The Berkeley proposal comes in the form of a budget request of $135,000 to install four no turn on red signs at each of the city's 135 intersections with traffic lights. The matter will be decided on in the coming weeks.