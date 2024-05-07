BERKELEY, Calif. - The controversy began with a walkout.

On Oct. 18, hundreds of Berkeley High School students, with the blessing of some of their teachers, left their classrooms in the middle of the day and gathered at a nearby park.

"Free Palestine!" they chanted. "Stop bombing Gaza!"

"From the river to the sea!"

One of their teachers, Becky Villagran, thanked the crowd of roughly 150, telling them not to forget that the toll of the victims of the war in the Gaza Strip was more than a number.

Just as on the nearby campus of the University of California - famed since the 1960s for its marches, sit-ins and progressive ideals - students at Berkeley High have a long history of hitting the streets in dissent. In the 1960s, they walked out to oppose the Vietnam War. In the 1990s, they pushed to create ethnic studies courses. More recently, they have shown up in droves to advocate for Black Lives Matter, immigration reform, reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

But this walkout reverberated in unexpected ways through the Berkeley public school system and the city's ordinarily tight-knit community.

Some Jewish students, and their self-described Zionist parents, felt frightened by what they saw and heard, including a vulgar shout about Zionism - a claim vigorously denied by demonstrators.

Reflecting the complexity surrounding this dispute - where symbols, slogans and flags have different meanings to supporters of both sides - some Israel-backing parents saw the march and others that followed at Berkeley public schools as hateful.

"Students were chanting, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,'" said Stacey Zolt Hara, a Berkeley High parent who has helped organize families to fight against what they believe is a virulent strain of Jewish hatred in the Berkeley Unified School District.

"That chant is a call to wipe out Israel!"

This week, the division bursts onto the national stage. Berkeley schools Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel is set to appear before a congressional committee in the most recent round of Republican-led inquiries into campus antisemitism. Similar hearings led last year to the high-profile resignations of the Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania presidents and, more recently, to withering criticism aimed at Columbia University's president.

Berkeley's public school system, home to roughly 9,000 students, is remarkably diverse. Arabic is the third most spoken language. The city's sizable Jewish population is reflected in its schools, and students who have strong ties to Israel are not uncommon.

Despite the demographic variation, this is Berkeley, largely uniform in a particular way: It remains the rock-solid bastion of liberal thought that helped birth the 1960s protest movement. In this city of roughly 118,000 - smack in the middle of the tech-fueled Bay Area metropolis but still imbued with a good bit of funky, college town feel - families, teachers and even school administrators usually operate in lock step on matters of political and social significance.

The shock of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the resulting bombardment of Gaza has changed the equation.

"There's a definite fracture," said one parent, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal - a common sentiment these days - while speaking outside a tense school board meeting on a recent night. "People who were just marching together for Black lives are now at each other's throats."

Ford Morthel was summoned to appear after the Anti-Defamation League and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law filed a federal complaint buttressed by information put together by Berkeley residents who back Israel. The 41-page complaint has accused Berkeley's public schools of allowing "severe and persistent" discrimination against Jewish students, including teachers' being permitted to indoctrinate "students with antisemitic tropes and false information."

The leaders of public schools in New York City and Montgomery County, Maryland, are also expected to appear before the committee, the first time K-12 districts have taken the stage in House hearings zeroing in on the response by schools to student protests after the Oct. 7 attacks.

Ford Morthel has been tight-lipped about the request to testify. She released a statement delivered by the district's chief spokesperson: "Berkeley Unified celebrates our diversity and stands against all forms of hate and othering, including antisemitism and Islamophobia."

Much of the complaint focuses on the actions of several teachers within the district. One, an art teacher who allegedly showed controversial imagery to his class, including a fist with a Palestinian flag pounding through a Star of David, has been put on administrative leave.