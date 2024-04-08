Krystina Mattos was trying to focus on the question.

But her eyes, and her smile, were decidedly focused somewhere else.

And then she was gone.

Mattos, who graduated from Santa Rosa High School last spring and is now in the Santa Rosa City Schools special education transition program, darted down the red carpet to greet her beau, G.G. Parajon.

Parajon, wearing a crisp black shirt and gray and white pants, had in his hand a corsage to match Mattos’ green, sequined dress. The couple immediately clasped hands.

“I’m very excited,” Parajon, a student in Santa Rosa High’s special education program, said.

As the pair walked up the balloon-lined red carpet and into the Best Buddies prom Saturday night, G.G.’s mom Nora called out, asking if he needed her help.

Nope. They were on their way.

“This is everything. All you want is your kids to be happy,” Nora Parajon said. “All of our kiddos deserve a prom.”

And on Saturday night they got one.

But truth be told, the Best Buddies prom at the Poppy Bank Epicenter Saturday night was more than a dance.

Yes, there was a dance floor and a DJ playing the likes of Karol G, Whitney Houston and the Village People but guests also had run of the entire arcade, laser tag, and an extensive food court replete with chocolate fountain, nacho bar and dessert trays for days.

Students were encouraged to hit the bowling lanes, use the photo station and order frozen fruit drinks at the bar.

The event was made possible by the concerted organizing and fundraising efforts of student-run Best Buddies clubs from Analy, Montgomery, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Elsie Allen high schools.

Best Buddies is an international program that works on local campuses to promote activities, events and field trips with students in special education classes and those in general education classes.

But it wasn’t just club members who turned up Saturday. Teachers came dressed to the nines, a district nurse was there, support staff, and Santa Rosa City Schools Special Services Department Executive Director Steve Mizera was on the dance floor.

“I think that’s what makes it really special, is that it’s everybody in the whole county coming together,” said Margaret Buhn, a special education teacher at Montgomery. “If it was just one school it would be like a nice little party but it wouldn’t be a huge event. That’s what makes it exciting.”

And Saturday night was huge. More than 375 tickets were sold, according to organizers. Add to that parents and chaperones, and it was a full-scale gala.

While some students with special needs can and do attend the full school proms, it can be overwhelming for some, organizers said.

Something as simple as the lateness of the night can make a dance a nonstarter for some students, Buhn said.

“We do take kids every year to prom but we’ll take three or four kids and we usually spend most of the night outside because it’s just super loud and crowded and bright lights flashing. It’s a lot for them to handle,” she said.

So organizers tried to think ahead about what would maximize the night for all students.

There was a quiet room, there were in-and-out privileges, in case people needed some air, there also were tables with diet specific foods.

Another key? Family.

And on this night, parents and caregivers were not only invited, they were embraced. And more than a few hit the dance floor.

Angie Rucker was one of them, dancing with her daughter, Faith, who is a freshman at Montgomery.

“Best Buddies is going a good job,” she said. “They are doing a lot of things for them. They even told me where to get a dress.”

Faith’s lavender dress came courtesy of The Princess Project, which helps outfit students who might not otherwise have access, with dresses and accessories.

Faith’s dress was matched perfectly with her boyfriend Camryn Rogers’ tie.

“This is our first dance,” Rogers said. “It’s so much fun. We are dancing hard, drinking some soda, eating some food … and we are listening to whatever music we want.”

And student and staff leaders tipped their hat to the folks at Epicenter who not only gave students the run of a huge portion of the property, but also lent a hand in organizing food, budgeting and publicity.

“We wanted to do whatever we could,” said Jenny Ogston, general manager of Epicenter. “We said we can absolutely help with logistics, help set some realistic goals, hooked them up with our marketing team. They absolutely ran with it.”

There was so much to do on Saturday night, some couples had to negotiate how to fit it all in.

Nate Patrick, a senior at Elsie Allen High, said he planned to play video games while his girlfriend Destiney Mercado-Jimenez danced.

Mercado-Jimenez had other ideas.

“No he’s not,” she said.

The pair were spotted later dancing to “Dynamite,” by BTS.

Jim Levoe didn’t dance on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t moved.

“As a father of my wonderful, incomparable son, I never dreamed he would go to prom,” he said, watching his son Tyler cut a rug among friends on the dance floor.

“I’m just saying, what they did for these kids makes me want to get sappy,” he said. “They are amazing and it’s sincere, it’s absolutely sincere … It gives me hope. It truly gives me hope for the future generation.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Instagram @kerry.benefield.