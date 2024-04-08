More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in California using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#30. San Joaquin County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked

- Population: 779,445

- Median household income: $82,837

- Median home value: $462,000 (60% own)

- Median rent: $1,542 (40% rent)

- Top public schools: Middle College High School (grade A+), Stockton Unified Early College Academy (grade A+), Aspire River Oaks Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Mary's High School (grade A), Lodi Academy (grade A minus), Jim Elliot Christian High School (grade B+)

- Top places: Mountain House (grade A minus), Ripon (grade B), Lincoln Village (grade B)



#29. Modoc County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked

- Population: 8,651

- Median household income: $54,962

- Median home value: $184,900 (75% own)

- Median rent: $796 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Surprise Valley Elementary School (grade B), Surprise Valley High School (grade B minus), Modoc High School (grade B minus)

- Top private schools: I'SOT School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Alturas (grade B minus), Canby (grade B minus), Newell (grade B minus)



#28. Humboldt County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked

- Population: 136,132

- Median household income: $57,881

- Median home value: $386,000 (57% own)

- Median rent: $1,191 (43% rent)

- Top public schools: Academy of the Redwoods, Early College High School (grade A+), Union Street Charter School (grade A), Northcoast Preparatory & Performing Arts Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Bernard's Academy (grade A), New Life Christian School (grade unavailable), Mistwood Montessori School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Arcata (grade B), McKinleyville (grade B minus), Cutten (grade B minus)



#27. Fresno County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked

- Population: 1,008,280

- Median household income: $67,756

- Median home value: $338,200 (54% own)

- Median rent: $1,207 (46% rent)

- Top public schools: University High School (grade A+), Design Science Middle College High School (grade A+), Clovis North High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: San Joaquin Memorial High School (grade A), Fresno Adventist Academy (grade A), Fresno California Academy (grade A)

- Top places: Clovis (grade A minus), Sunnyside (grade B), Kingsburg (grade B)



#26. Monterey County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked

- Population: 437,609

- Median household income: $91,043

- Median home value: $683,700 (52% own)

- Median rent: $1,873 (48% rent)

- Top public schools: Carmel High School (grade A+), Pacific Grove High School (grade A+), Carmel Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: York School (grade A+), Santa Catalina School (grade A+), Stevenson School - Upper Division (grade A+)

- Top places: Carmel-by-the-Sea (grade A+), Pacific Grove (grade A+), Del Monte Forest (grade A)



#25. Sutter County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked

- Population: 99,101

- Median household income: $72,654

- Median home value: $375,400 (60% own)

- Median rent: $1,289 (40% rent)

- Top public schools: South Sutter Charter School (grade A minus), Franklin Elementary School (grade A minus), Encinal Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Faith Christian Schools (grade A minus), St. Isidore Catholic School (grade A+), Adventist Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Live Oak (grade B), Yuba City (grade B minus), Meridian (grade B minus)

