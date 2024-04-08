Best counties to live in California

Niche ranks counties by factors including public schools and housing.|
More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in California using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#30. San Joaquin County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 779,445
- Median household income: $82,837
- Median home value: $462,000 (60% own)
- Median rent: $1,542 (40% rent)
- Top public schools: Middle College High School (grade A+), Stockton Unified Early College Academy (grade A+), Aspire River Oaks Charter School (grade A)
- Top private schools: St. Mary's High School (grade A), Lodi Academy (grade A minus), Jim Elliot Christian High School (grade B+)
- Top places: Mountain House (grade A minus), Ripon (grade B), Lincoln Village (grade B)

#29. Modoc County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 8,651
- Median household income: $54,962
- Median home value: $184,900 (75% own)
- Median rent: $796 (25% rent)
- Top public schools: Surprise Valley Elementary School (grade B), Surprise Valley High School (grade B minus), Modoc High School (grade B minus)
- Top private schools: I'SOT School (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Alturas (grade B minus), Canby (grade B minus), Newell (grade B minus)

#28. Humboldt County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 136,132
- Median household income: $57,881
- Median home value: $386,000 (57% own)
- Median rent: $1,191 (43% rent)
- Top public schools: Academy of the Redwoods, Early College High School (grade A+), Union Street Charter School (grade A), Northcoast Preparatory &amp; Performing Arts Academy (grade A)
- Top private schools: St. Bernard's Academy (grade A), New Life Christian School (grade unavailable), Mistwood Montessori School (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Arcata (grade B), McKinleyville (grade B minus), Cutten (grade B minus)

#27. Fresno County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 1,008,280
- Median household income: $67,756
- Median home value: $338,200 (54% own)
- Median rent: $1,207 (46% rent)
- Top public schools: University High School (grade A+), Design Science Middle College High School (grade A+), Clovis North High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: San Joaquin Memorial High School (grade A), Fresno Adventist Academy (grade A), Fresno California Academy (grade A)
- Top places: Clovis (grade A minus), Sunnyside (grade B), Kingsburg (grade B)

#26. Monterey County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 437,609
- Median household income: $91,043
- Median home value: $683,700 (52% own)
- Median rent: $1,873 (48% rent)
- Top public schools: Carmel High School (grade A+), Pacific Grove High School (grade A+), Carmel Middle School (grade A)
- Top private schools: York School (grade A+), Santa Catalina School (grade A+), Stevenson School - Upper Division (grade A+)
- Top places: Carmel-by-the-Sea (grade A+), Pacific Grove (grade A+), Del Monte Forest (grade A)

#25. Sutter County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 99,101
- Median household income: $72,654
- Median home value: $375,400 (60% own)
- Median rent: $1,289 (40% rent)
- Top public schools: South Sutter Charter School (grade A minus), Franklin Elementary School (grade A minus), Encinal Elementary School (grade B+)
- Top private schools: Faith Christian Schools (grade A minus), St. Isidore Catholic School (grade A+), Adventist Christian School (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Live Oak (grade B), Yuba City (grade B minus), Meridian (grade B minus)

#24. Shasta County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 181,852
- Median household income: $68,347
- Median home value: $327,500 (65% own)
- Median rent: $1,232 (35% rent)
- Top public schools: University Preparatory (grade A), Millville Elementary School (grade A), Anderson New Technology High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Redding Christian School (grade B+), Bethel Christian School (grade unavailable), Liberty Christian Schools (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Shasta (grade B+), Cottonwood (grade B minus), Redding (grade C+)

#23. Nevada County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 102,322
- Median household income: $79,395
- Median home value: $559,700 (75% own)
- Median rent: $1,487 (25% rent)
- Top public schools: William &amp; Marian Ghidotti High School (grade A), Bitney Prep High School (grade A), Sierra Expeditionary Learning School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Sugar Bowl Academy (grade A+), Forest Lake Christian School (grade B+), Mount St. Mary's Academy (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Truckee (grade A minus), Nevada City (grade B minus), Alta Sierra (grade C+)

#22. Inyo County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 18,829
- Median household income: $63,417
- Median home value: $325,900 (66% own)
- Median rent: $1,131 (34% rent)
- Top public schools: Round Valley Elementary School (grade A), Lone Pine High School (grade A), Bishop Union High School (grade B+)
- Top private schools: Bishop Seventh-day Adventist Elementary School (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Bishop (grade B), West Bishop (grade B minus), Furnace Creek (grade A)

#21. Mono County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 13,219
- Median household income: $82,038
- Median home value: $496,800 (68% own)
- Median rent: $1,259 (32% rent)
- Top public schools: Mammoth Middle School (grade A minus), Bridgeport Elementary School (grade A minus), Mammoth High School (grade B+)
- Top private schools: Eastern Sierra Christian Academy (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Mammoth Lakes (grade B), Bridgeport (grade B), Benton (grade B)

#20. Butte County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 213,605
- Median household income: $66,085
- Median home value: $371,600 (58% own)
- Median rent: $1,280 (42% rent)
- Top public schools: Inspire School of Arts &amp; Sciences (grade A), Core Butte Charter School (grade A), Pleasant Valley High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Paradise Adventist Academy (grade A minus), Chico Christian School (grade unavailable), Notre Dame School (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Chico (grade B), Durham (grade B), Magalia (grade B minus)

#19. Solano County, California

- Overall Rank: Not ranked
- Population: 450,995
- Median household income: $97,037
- Median home value: $549,100 (63% own)
- Median rent: $1,981 (37% rent)
- Top public schools: Benicia High School (grade A), Joe Henderson Elementary School (grade A), Vanden High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: St. Patrick-St. Vincent Catholic High School (grade A), Vacaville Christian Schools (grade A), North Hills Christian School (grade B)
- Top places: Benicia (grade B+), Vacaville (grade B), Green Valley (grade B minus)

#18. El Dorado County, California

- Overall Rank: 1,291
- Population: 191,713
- Median household income: $99,246
- Median home value: $597,600 (76% own)
- Median rent: $1,597 (24% rent)
- Top public schools: Miller's Hill (grade A), Oak Ridge High School (grade A), Lakeview Elementary School (grade A)
- Top private schools: El Dorado Adventist School (grade B), Holy Trinity School (grade unavailable), Providence Christian School (grade unavailable)
- Top places: El Dorado Hills (grade A), South Lake Tahoe (grade B), Shingle Springs (grade B)

#17. Los Angeles County, California

- Overall Rank: 1,228
- Population: 9,936,690
- Median household income: $83,411
- Median home value: $732,200 (46% own)
- Median rent: $1,805 (54% rent)
- Top public schools: California Academy of Mathematics &amp; Science (grade A+), Academy of the Canyons (grade A+), California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Flintridge Preparatory School (grade A+), Windward School (grade A+)
- Top places: Mid-City (grade A+), Ocean Park (grade A+), Sunset Park (grade A+)

#16. Ventura County, California

- Overall Rank: 1,094
- Population: 842,009
- Median household income: $102,141
- Median home value: $719,100 (64% own)
- Median rent: $2,140 (36% rent)
- Top public schools: Oak Park High School (grade A+), Westlake High School (grade A+), Foothill Technology High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Thacher School (grade A+), Besant Hill School (grade A+), Villanova Preparatory School (grade A+)
- Top places: Oak Park (grade A), Thousand Oaks (grade A), Casa Conejo (grade A minus)

#15. Sonoma County, California

- Overall Rank: 923
- Population: 488,436
- Median household income: $99,266
- Median home value: $748,500 (62% own)
- Median rent: $2,029 (38% rent)
- Top public schools: Wilson Elementary School (grade A+), Maria Carrillo High School (grade A), Liberty Elementary School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Sonoma Academy (grade A+), Redwood Adventist Academy (grade A+), Rio Lindo Adventist Academy (grade A)
- Top places: Sebastopol (grade B+), Glen Ellen (grade B+), Petaluma (grade B+)

#14. Napa County, California

- Overall Rank: 646
- Population: 137,384
- Median household income: $105,809
- Median home value: $794,500 (65% own)
- Median rent: $2,037 (35% rent)
- Top public schools: Robert Louis Stevenson Intermediate School (grade A), Saint Helena High School (grade A), Saint Helena Elementary School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Justin-Siena High School (grade A+), Pacific Union College Preparatory School (grade A), Napa Christian Campus of Education (grade A)
- Top places: St. Helena (grade A), American Canyon (grade B+), Calistoga (grade B)

#13. San Luis Obispo County, California

- Overall Rank: 607
- Population: 281,712
- Median household income: $90,158
- Median home value: $726,700 (62% own)
- Median rent: $1,800 (38% rent)
- Top public schools: Central Coast New Tech High School (grade A+), San Luis Obispo High School (grade A), Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School (grade A+), Coastal Christian School (grade A minus), San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (grade B)
- Top places: San Luis Obispo (grade A), Pismo Beach (grade A), Avila Beach (grade A minus)

#12. Sacramento County, California

- Overall Rank: 586
- Population: 1,579,211
- Median household income: $84,010
- Median home value: $465,900 (58% own)
- Median rent: $1,599 (42% rent)
- Top public schools: West Campus (grade A+), Mira Loma High School (grade A+), Vista Del Lago High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Sacramento Country Day School (grade A+), Christian Brothers High School (grade A+), Jesuit High School (grade A+)
- Top places: Los Cerros (grade A+), Empire Ranch (grade A+), Boulevard Park (grade A+)

#11. Placer County, California

- Overall Rank: 573
- Population: 406,608
- Median household income: $109,375
- Median home value: $627,100 (74% own)
- Median rent: $1,874 (26% rent)
- Top public schools: Granite Bay High School (grade A+), Rocklin Academy Meyers (grade A+), Western Sierra Collegiate Academy (grade A)
- Top private schools: Lake Tahoe Preparatory School (grade A), Tahoe Expedition Academy (grade A minus), Weimar Academy (grade A minus)
- Top places: Olympus Pointe (grade A+), Granite Bay (grade A), Johnson Ranch (grade A)

#10. Santa Barbara County, California

- Overall Rank: 532
- Population: 445,213
- Median household income: $92,332
- Median home value: $714,800 (53% own)
- Median rent: $1,964 (47% rent)
- Top public schools: Montecito Union (grade A+), Cold Spring Elementary School (grade A+), Ballard Elementary School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Cate School (grade A+), Laguna Blanca School (grade A+), Midland School (grade A+)
- Top places: Montecito (grade A), Goleta (grade A), Mission Canyon (grade A)

#9. Yolo County, California

- Overall Rank: 501
- Population: 217,141
- Median household income: $85,097
- Median home value: $555,200 (52% own)
- Median rent: $1,655 (48% rent)
- Top public schools: Davis Senior High School (grade A+), Robert E. Willett Elementary School (grade A), Cesar Chavez Elementary School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Woodland Christian School (grade B+), Davis Waldorf School (grade A), St. James School (grade unavailable)
- Top places: Davis (grade A+), West Sacramento (grade B), Winters (grade B)

#8. San Diego County, California

- Overall Rank: 387
- Population: 3,289,701
- Median household income: $96,974
- Median home value: $725,200 (54% own)
- Median rent: $2,011 (46% rent)
- Top public schools: Canyon Crest Academy (grade A+), Torrey Pines High School (grade A+), Mt. Everest Academy (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Bishop's School (grade A+), Francis Parker School (grade A+), La Jolla Country Day School (grade A+)
- Top places: Solana Beach (grade A+), Carmel Valley (grade A+), University City (grade A+)

#7. Santa Cruz County, California

- Overall Rank: 326
- Population: 268,571
- Median household income: $104,409
- Median home value: $951,300 (60% own)
- Median rent: $2,094 (40% rent)
- Top public schools: Pacific Collegiate Charter School (grade A+), Happy Valley Elementary School (grade A+), Santa Cruz High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Kirby School (grade A+), St. Francis High School - Salesian College Preparatory (grade A+), Monterey Bay Academy (grade A)
- Top places: Santa Cruz (grade A minus), Mount Hermon (grade A minus), Scotts Valley (grade A minus)

#6. Contra Costa County, California

- Overall Rank: 244
- Population: 1,162,648
- Median household income: $120,020
- Median home value: $787,300 (67% own)
- Median rent: $2,234 (33% rent)
- Top public schools: Campolindo High School (grade A+), Miramonte High School (grade A+), Dougherty Valley High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Athenian School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+), Carondelet High School (grade A+)
- Top places: Moraga (grade A+), San Ramon (grade A+), Walnut Creek (grade A+)

#5. Marin County, California

- Overall Rank: 150
- Population: 260,485
- Median household income: $142,019
- Median home value: $1,291,800 (64% own)
- Median rent: $2,487 (36% rent)
- Top public schools: Redwood High School (grade A+), Ross Elementary School (grade A+), Tamalpais High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Marin Academy (grade A+), The Branson School (grade A+), San Domenico School (grade A+)
- Top places: Corte Madera (grade A+), San Anselmo (grade A+), Larkspur (grade A+)

#4. Orange County, California

- Overall Rank: 113
- Population: 3,175,227
- Median household income: $109,361
- Median home value: $862,900 (57% own)
- Median rent: $2,248 (43% rent)
- Top public schools: Troy High School (grade A+), Orange County School of the Arts (grade A+), University High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Sage Hill School (grade A+), Fairmont Preparatory Academy (grade A+), TVT Community Day School (grade A+)
- Top places: Irvine (grade A+), Woodbridge (grade A+), University Park (grade A+)

#3. Santa Clara County, California

- Overall Rank: 83
- Population: 1,916,831
- Median household income: $153,792
- Median home value: $1,316,800 (56% own)
- Median rent: $2,719 (44% rent)
- Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Saratoga High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+), Khan Lab School (grade A+)
- Top places: Evergreen Park (grade A+), College Terrace (grade A+), University South (grade A+)

#2. San Mateo County, California

- Overall Rank: 81
- Population: 754,250
- Median household income: $149,907
- Median home value: $1,441,300 (60% own)
- Median rent: $2,805 (40% rent)
- Top public schools: Aragon High School (grade A+), Mills High School (grade A+), Carlmont High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Nueva School (grade A+), Crystal Springs Uplands School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+)
- Top places: Foster City (grade A+), Belmont (grade A+), Burlingame (grade A+)

#1. Alameda County, California

- Overall Rank: 71
- Population: 1,663,823
- Median household income: $122,488
- Median home value: $999,200 (54% own)
- Median rent: $2,229 (46% rent)
- Top public schools: Amador Valley High School (grade A+), Foothill High School (grade A+), Piedmont High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), The Quarry Lane School (grade A+)
- Top places: North Berkeley (grade A+), Elmwood District (grade A+), Downtown Berkeley (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

