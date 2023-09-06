For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in California using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family.

#30. Kern County, California

Canva

- Population: 905,644

- Median home value: $241,400 (59% own)

- Median rent: $1,063 (41% own)

- Median household income: $58,824

- Top public schools: Stockdale High School (grade A), McKittrick Elementary School (grade A), Liberty High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Garces Memorial High School (grade A), Bakersfield Christian High School (grade A), Bakersfield Adventist Academy (grade B+)

- Top places to live: Ridgecrest (grade A minus), Golden Hills (grade B+), China Lake Acres (grade B)



#29. Tulare County, California

Canva

- Population: 470,999

- Median home value: $240,600 (57% own)

- Median rent: $1,037 (43% own)

- Median household income: $57,394

- Top public schools: Harmony Magnet Academy (grade A), University Preparatory High School (grade A), Redwood High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Central Valley Christian Schools (grade A minus), St. Paul's School (grade unavailable), St. Aloysius Elementary School (grade unavailable)

- Top places to live: Visalia (grade B), Exeter (grade C+), Porterville (grade C)



#28. Monterey County, California

Canva

- Population: 438,953

- Median home value: $596,400 (52% own)

- Median rent: $1,718 (48% own)

- Median household income: $82,013

- Top public schools: Carmel High School (grade A+), Pacific Grove High School (grade A+), Carmel Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: York School (grade A+), Stevenson School - Upper Division (grade A+), Santa Catalina School (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Carmel-by-the-Sea (grade A), Pacific Grove (grade A), Del Monte Forest (grade A)



#27. Shasta County, California

Canva

- Population: 181,935

- Median home value: $281,600 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,140 (35% own)

- Median household income: $61,937

- Top public schools: University Preparatory (grade A+), Millville Elementary School (grade A), Grant Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Redding Christian School (grade B), Bethel Christian School (grade unavailable), Country Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places to live: Shasta (grade B), Cottonwood (grade B minus), Redding (grade C+)



#26. Yuba County, California

Canva

- Population: 80,404

- Median home value: $286,000 (62% own)

- Median rent: $1,060 (38% own)

- Median household income: $62,666

- Top public schools: Camptonville Elementary School (grade A), Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (grade A), Rio Del Oro Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: New Life Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places to live: Plumas Lake (grade B), Wheatland (grade B), Linda (grade C+)



#25. Nevada County, California

Canva

- Population: 102,090

- Median home value: $474,100 (75% own)

- Median rent: $1,380 (25% own)

- Median household income: $74,617

- Top public schools: William & Marian Ghidotti High School (grade A), Truckee High School (grade A), Sierra Expeditionary Learning School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Sugar Bowl Academy (grade A+), Forest Lake Christian School (grade B+), Mount St. Mary's Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places to live: Truckee (grade A minus), Alta Sierra (grade B), Lake of the Pines (grade B minus)



#24. Butte County, California

Canva

- Population: 217,884

- Median home value: $325,600 (58% own)

- Median rent: $1,172 (42% own)

- Median household income: $59,863

- Top public schools: Inspire School of Arts & Sciences (grade A), Chico High School (grade A), Pleasant Valley High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Paradise Adventist Academy (grade B+), Chico Christian School (grade unavailable), Notre Dame School (grade unavailable)

- Top places to live: Chico (grade B), Durham (grade B), Magalia (grade B minus)



#23. Fresno County, California

Canva

- Population: 1,003,150

- Median home value: $288,100 (54% own)

- Median rent: $1,098 (46% own)

- Median household income: $61,276

- Top public schools: University High School (grade A+), Clovis North High School (grade A+), Buchanan High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: San Joaquin Memorial High School (grade A), Fresno Christian Schools (grade B), Fresno Adventist Academy (grade B)

- Top places to live: Clovis (grade A minus), Sunnyside (grade B), Kingsburg (grade B)

