Best counties to raise a family in California

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in California using data from Niche.|
September 5, 2023, 5:11PM
For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in California using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family.

#30. Kern County, California

- Population: 905,644
- Median home value: $241,400 (59% own)
- Median rent: $1,063 (41% own)
- Median household income: $58,824
- Top public schools: Stockdale High School (grade A), McKittrick Elementary School (grade A), Liberty High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Garces Memorial High School (grade A), Bakersfield Christian High School (grade A), Bakersfield Adventist Academy (grade B+)
- Top places to live: Ridgecrest (grade A minus), Golden Hills (grade B+), China Lake Acres (grade B)

#29. Tulare County, California

- Population: 470,999
- Median home value: $240,600 (57% own)
- Median rent: $1,037 (43% own)
- Median household income: $57,394
- Top public schools: Harmony Magnet Academy (grade A), University Preparatory High School (grade A), Redwood High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Central Valley Christian Schools (grade A minus), St. Paul's School (grade unavailable), St. Aloysius Elementary School (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: Visalia (grade B), Exeter (grade C+), Porterville (grade C)

#28. Monterey County, California

- Population: 438,953
- Median home value: $596,400 (52% own)
- Median rent: $1,718 (48% own)
- Median household income: $82,013
- Top public schools: Carmel High School (grade A+), Pacific Grove High School (grade A+), Carmel Middle School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: York School (grade A+), Stevenson School - Upper Division (grade A+), Santa Catalina School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Carmel-by-the-Sea (grade A), Pacific Grove (grade A), Del Monte Forest (grade A)

#27. Shasta County, California

- Population: 181,935
- Median home value: $281,600 (65% own)
- Median rent: $1,140 (35% own)
- Median household income: $61,937
- Top public schools: University Preparatory (grade A+), Millville Elementary School (grade A), Grant Elementary School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Redding Christian School (grade B), Bethel Christian School (grade unavailable), Country Christian School (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: Shasta (grade B), Cottonwood (grade B minus), Redding (grade C+)

#26. Yuba County, California

- Population: 80,404
- Median home value: $286,000 (62% own)
- Median rent: $1,060 (38% own)
- Median household income: $62,666
- Top public schools: Camptonville Elementary School (grade A), Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (grade A), Rio Del Oro Elementary School (grade A minus)
- Top private schools: New Life Christian School (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: Plumas Lake (grade B), Wheatland (grade B), Linda (grade C+)

#25. Nevada County, California

- Population: 102,090
- Median home value: $474,100 (75% own)
- Median rent: $1,380 (25% own)
- Median household income: $74,617
- Top public schools: William &amp; Marian Ghidotti High School (grade A), Truckee High School (grade A), Sierra Expeditionary Learning School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Sugar Bowl Academy (grade A+), Forest Lake Christian School (grade B+), Mount St. Mary's Academy (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: Truckee (grade A minus), Alta Sierra (grade B), Lake of the Pines (grade B minus)

#24. Butte County, California

- Population: 217,884
- Median home value: $325,600 (58% own)
- Median rent: $1,172 (42% own)
- Median household income: $59,863
- Top public schools: Inspire School of Arts &amp; Sciences (grade A), Chico High School (grade A), Pleasant Valley High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Paradise Adventist Academy (grade B+), Chico Christian School (grade unavailable), Notre Dame School (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: Chico (grade B), Durham (grade B), Magalia (grade B minus)

#23. Fresno County, California

- Population: 1,003,150
- Median home value: $288,100 (54% own)
- Median rent: $1,098 (46% own)
- Median household income: $61,276
- Top public schools: University High School (grade A+), Clovis North High School (grade A+), Buchanan High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: San Joaquin Memorial High School (grade A), Fresno Christian Schools (grade B), Fresno Adventist Academy (grade B)
- Top places to live: Clovis (grade A minus), Sunnyside (grade B), Kingsburg (grade B)

#22. Stanislaus County, California

- Population: 550,842
- Median home value: $338,300 (60% own)
- Median rent: $1,315 (40% own)
- Median household income: $68,368
- Top public schools: Whitmore Charter High School (grade A), James C. Enochs High School (grade A), Gratton Charter School (grade A minus)
- Top private schools: Central Catholic High School (grade A), Modesto Christian School (grade A minus), Turlock Christian Schools (grade A minus)
- Top places to live: Del Rio (grade B), East Oakdale (grade B), Turlock (grade B minus)

#21. Sutter County, California

- Population: 99,080
- Median home value: $326,300 (60% own)
- Median rent: $1,167 (40% own)
- Median household income: $67,003
- Top public schools: Franklin Elementary School (grade A), Pleasant Grove (grade A minus), River Valley High School (grade A minus)
- Top private schools: Faith Christian Schools (grade A minus), St. Isidore Catholic School (grade unavailable), Adventist Christian School (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: Live Oak (grade B minus), Yuba City (grade B minus), Rio Oso (grade B minus)

#20. San Joaquin County, California

- Population: 771,406
- Median home value: $391,500 (59% own)
- Median rent: $1,387 (41% own)
- Median household income: $74,962
- Top public schools: Middle College High School (grade A+), Stockton Unified Early College Academy (grade A), Mountain House High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: St. Mary's High School (grade A), Lodi Academy (grade A minus), Ripon Christian Schools (grade B+)
- Top places to live: Mountain House (grade A minus), Lincoln Village (grade B+), Morada (grade B+)

#19. Solano County, California

- Population: 451,432
- Median home value: $464,000 (63% own)
- Median rent: $1,802 (37% own)
- Median household income: $89,648
- Top public schools: Benicia High School (grade A), Public Safety Academy (grade A), Vanden High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: St. Patrick-St. Vincent Catholic High School (grade A), Vacaville Christian Schools (grade A minus), North Hills Christian School (grade B+)
- Top places to live: Benicia (grade A minus), Vacaville (grade B), Fairfield (grade B minus)

#18. San Luis Obispo County, California

- Population: 282,771
- Median home value: $630,600 (62% own)
- Median rent: $1,654 (38% own)
- Median household income: $82,514
- Top public schools: San Luis Obispo High School (grade A+), Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter School (grade A), Laguna Middle School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School (grade A+), Coastal Christian School (grade B+), San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (grade B minus)
- Top places to live: San Luis Obispo (grade A), Pismo Beach (grade A minus), Avila Beach (grade A minus)

#17. Ventura County, California

- Population: 845,255
- Median home value: $633,900 (64% own)
- Median rent: $1,976 (36% own)
- Median household income: $94,150
- Top public schools: Westlake High School (grade A+), Oak Park High School (grade A+), Santa Susana High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Thacher School (grade A+), Villanova Preparatory School (grade A+), La Reina High School and Middle School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Oak Park (grade A), Thousand Oaks (grade A), Moorpark (grade A minus)

#16. Yolo County, California

- Population: 216,703
- Median home value: $476,000 (52% own)
- Median rent: $1,475 (48% own)
- Median household income: $78,386
- Top public schools: Davis Senior High School (grade A+), Robert E. Willett Elementary School (grade A), Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Woodland Christian School (grade A minus), Davis Waldorf School (grade A), St. James School (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: Davis (grade A+), West Sacramento (grade B), Woodland (grade B minus)

#15. Los Angeles County, California

- Population: 10,019,635
- Median home value: $647,000 (46% own)
- Median rent: $1,653 (54% own)
- Median household income: $76,367
- Top public schools: California Academy of Mathematics &amp; Science (grade A+), La Canada High School (grade A+), Palos Verdes Peninsula High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Flintridge Preparatory School (grade A+), Polytechnic School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: City Center (grade A+), Mid-City (grade A+), Wilshire/Montana (grade A+)

#14. El Dorado County, California

- Population: 190,568
- Median home value: $510,200 (76% own)
- Median rent: $1,409 (24% own)
- Median household income: $88,770
- Top public schools: Oak Ridge High School (grade A), Miller's Hill (grade A), Marina Village Middle School (grade A)
- Top private schools: El Dorado Adventist School (grade B+), Holy Trinity School (grade unavailable), Providence Christian School (grade unavailable)
- Top places to live: El Dorado Hills (grade A), South Lake Tahoe (grade B), Shingle Springs (grade B)

#13. Sonoma County, California

- Population: 492,498
- Median home value: $665,800 (61% own)
- Median rent: $1,856 (39% own)
- Median household income: $91,607
- Top public schools: Maria Carrillo High School (grade A+), Alexander Valley Elementary School (grade A), Technology High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Sonoma Academy (grade A+), St. Vincent de Paul High School (grade A), Rio Lindo Adventist Academy (grade A)
- Top places to live: Eldridge (grade A), Glen Ellen (grade B+), Graton (grade B+)

#12. Napa County, California

- Population: 138,795
- Median home value: $685,500 (66% own)
- Median rent: $1,880 (34% own)
- Median household income: $97,498
- Top public schools: Saint Helena High School (grade A), Robert Louis Stevenson Intermediate School (grade A), Saint Helena Elementary School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Justin-Siena High School (grade A+), Pacific Union College Preparatory School (grade A), Napa Christian Campus of Education (grade A minus)
- Top places to live: St. Helena (grade A), American Canyon (grade B), Napa (grade B)

#11. Santa Barbara County, California

- Population: 447,651
- Median home value: $625,200 (53% own)
- Median rent: $1,810 (47% own)
- Median household income: $84,356
- Top public schools: Montecito Union (grade A+), Cold Spring Elementary School (grade A+), Dos Pueblos Senior High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Cate School (grade A+), Midland School (grade A+), Laguna Blanca School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Montecito (grade A+), Mission Canyon (grade A), Goleta (grade A)

#10. Santa Cruz County, California

- Population: 272,138
- Median home value: $826,500 (60% own)
- Median rent: $1,925 (40% own)
- Median household income: $96,093
- Top public schools: Pacific Collegiate Charter School (grade A+), Happy Valley Elementary School (grade A+), Santa Cruz High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Kirby School (grade A+), Mount Madonna School (grade A+), St. Francis High School - Salesian College Preparatory (grade A)
- Top places to live: Mount Hermon (grade A), Santa Cruz (grade A minus), Twin Lakes (grade A minus)

#9. San Diego County, California

- Population: 3,296,317
- Median home value: $627,200 (54% own)
- Median rent: $1,842 (46% own)
- Median household income: $88,240
- Top public schools: Canyon Crest Academy (grade A+), Torrey Pines High School (grade A+), Westview High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Bishop's School (grade A+), Francis Parker School (grade A+), La Jolla Country Day School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Solana Beach (grade A+), Torrey Hills (grade A+), La Jolla (grade A+)

#8. Sacramento County, California

- Population: 1,571,767
- Median home value: $398,300 (58% own)
- Median rent: $1,434 (42% own)
- Median household income: $76,422
- Top public schools: Folsom High School (grade A+), West Campus (grade A+), Vista Del Lago High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Sacramento Country Day School (grade A+), Jesuit High School (grade A+), Sacramento Waldorf School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Los Cerros (grade A+), Broadstone (grade A+), Empire Ranch (grade A+)

#7. Placer County, California

- Population: 400,330
- Median home value: $539,400 (73% own)
- Median rent: $1,734 (27% own)
- Median household income: $99,734
- Top public schools: Granite Bay High School (grade A+), Western Sierra Collegiate Academy (grade A+), Rocklin High School (grade A)
- Top private schools: Tahoe Expedition Academy (grade A minus), Weimar Academy (grade B+), Pine Hills Adventist Academy (grade B minus)
- Top places to live: Olympus Pointe (grade A+), Johnson Ranch (grade A), Highland Reserve (grade A)

#6. Contra Costa County, California

- Population: 1,161,643
- Median home value: $689,000 (67% own)
- Median rent: $2,061 (33% own)
- Median household income: $110,455
- Top public schools: Campolindo High School (grade A+), Miramonte High School (grade A+), Dougherty Valley High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Athenian School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+), Carondelet High School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Moraga (grade A+), Dougherty Valley (grade A+), Southern San Ramon (grade A+)

#5. San Mateo County, California

- Population: 762,488
- Median home value: $1,225,900 (60% own)
- Median rent: $2,599 (40% own)
- Median household income: $136,837
- Top public schools: Aragon High School (grade A+), Burlingame High School (grade A+), Carlmont High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Nueva School (grade A+), Crystal Springs Uplands School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Foster City (grade A+), San Carlos (grade A+), Burlingame (grade A+)

#4. Marin County, California

- Population: 262,387
- Median home value: $1,118,300 (64% own)
- Median rent: $2,307 (36% own)
- Median household income: $131,008
- Top public schools: Redwood High School (grade A+), Tamalpais High School (grade A+), Sir Francis Drake High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The Branson School (grade A+), Marin Academy (grade A+), San Domenico School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: San Anselmo (grade A+), Corte Madera (grade A+), Larkspur (grade A+)

#3. Orange County, California

- Population: 3,182,923
- Median home value: $738,100 (57% own)
- Median rent: $2,057 (43% own)
- Median household income: $100,485
- Top public schools: Troy High School (grade A+), Orange County School of the Arts (grade A+), University High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Sage Hill School (grade A+), TVT Community Day School (grade A+), Fairmont Preparatory Academy (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Woodbridge (grade A+), Turtle Rock (grade A+), Westpark (grade A+)

#2. Alameda County, California

- Population: 1,673,133
- Median home value: $870,100 (54% own)
- Median rent: $2,043 (46% own)
- Median household income: $112,017
- Top public schools: Foothill High School (grade A+), Amador Valley High School (grade A+), Piedmont High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), The Quarry Lane School (grade A+)
- Top places to live: Downtown Berkeley (grade A+), North Berkeley (grade A+), Albany (grade A+)

#1. Santa Clara County, California

- Population: 1,932,022
- Median home value: $1,134,400 (56% own)
- Median rent: $2,530 (44% own)
- Median household income: $140,258
- Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Saratoga High School (grade A+)
- Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+), BASIS Independent Silicon Valley (grade A+)
- Top places to live: University South (grade A+), Downtown North (grade A+), Ventura (grade A+)

