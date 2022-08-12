Subscribe

Best milk mustaches and bubblegum bubbles: A glance at competition at the Sonoma County Fair

August 11, 2022, 6:22PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

There were plenty of silly grins and satisfied winners at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa Thursday as kids got to show off some of their skills in creating the best milk mustache or biggest bubblegum bubble. Little ones who didn’t want to get in on the contest action played dress-up instead inside the Kids Area. The milk mustache and bubblegum blowing contests are over for this year’s fair, but others are being held through Sunday, when the fair ends.

