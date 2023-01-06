A bicyclist was transported to an area hospital Friday afternoon after sustaining major injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Charlie Lasala said.

Westbound Hearn Avenue, between Whitewood Drive and Dutton Avenue, was closed around 1 p.m. due to the incident and reopened at about 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The bicyclist’s current status was not released by authorities and no further details were available.

This story will be updated.

