Bicyclist injured in collision with vehicle in Santa Rosa
A bicyclist was transported to an area hospital Friday afternoon after sustaining major injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Charlie Lasala said.
Westbound Hearn Avenue, between Whitewood Drive and Dutton Avenue, was closed around 1 p.m. due to the incident and reopened at about 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The bicyclist’s current status was not released by authorities and no further details were available.
This story will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
