Bicyclist involved in collision may not survive, family says

The mother of a Santa Rosa man who collided with a vehicle last week while riding a bicycle just outside of the city says her son remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Allen Miller, 47, is in Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit, where he has been since Oct. 6 following the collision that took place along Stony Point Road, north of Todd Road.

“It would be a very slim chance if he would survive,” his mother, Alyse Kellogg, 67, of Cottonwood, said Thursday. “He’s pretty much in a vegetative state right now.”

The collision happened on a stretch of Stony Point where lighting is minimal and the road is lined with scattered segments of homes and open fields.

At about 11 p.m. on Oct. 6, Miller was heading south and he was in the middle of both lanes when a Kia approached from the opposite direction. He crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the car, according to the CHP.

The Kia’s driver, Rudy Rivera-Martinez, 31, also of Santa Rosa, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, officials said.

He was not listed in Sonoma County jail records and could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Miller was carrying unspecified drugs when authorities found him but they haven’t determined if he was under the influence, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

In response, Kellogg said the only drugs she knew her son used were anti-seizure medicine.

She said her son has lived in Sonoma County his entire life. Twenty-five years ago, in Vallejo, he was involved in a traffic collision that left him disabled and unable to work, she added.

He lived with his brother and was about 2 miles from home when last week’s collision occurred.

Kellogg said CHP investigators have not spoken to the family about what they believe happened the night her son was injured.

She said he is the father of two adult daughters. He enjoyed helping the less fortunate, going so far as to stop traffic so elderly people could cross streets, she added.

His family is “not good” right now, Kellogg said, and their hearts are heavy as they weigh whether to remove Miller from life support.

“We may have to make a definite decision in the next few days to a week, and how do you know you made the right decision?“ Kellogg said.

