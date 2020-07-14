Bicyclist killed by SMART train in San Rafael identified

A man struck and killed by a SMART train on July 3 was identified Tuesday as Martin Ray Hoffman Jr., a 36-year-old San Rafael man.

Hoffman wasn’t carrying identification and his family lives out of state, leading to a delay in notifying his next of kin, said Roger Fielding, Marin County’s chief deputy coroner.

Witnesses said Hoffman was riding his bicycle across the train tracks through a closed rail crossing just before 7 p.m. at the North San Pedro Civic Center Station in San Rafael when he was struck by an approaching SMART train.

Hoffman died later at Marin General Hospital.

An investigation showed Hoffman continued riding his bike past the closed crossing, which had flashing warning lights and alarms activated, Fielding said.

He struck the barrier and fell onto the tracks.

Hoffman had residences in San Rafael and Oroville, Fielding said.

Since the commuter train began service in August 2017, 13 people have died in train collisions, and three others have been injured. Some pedestrian fatalities on the tracks have been determined to be suicides.