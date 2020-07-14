Subscribe

Bicyclist killed by SMART train in San Rafael identified

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2020, 11:34AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A man struck and killed by a SMART train on July 3 was identified Tuesday as Martin Ray Hoffman Jr., a 36-year-old San Rafael man.

Hoffman wasn’t carrying identification and his family lives out of state, leading to a delay in notifying his next of kin, said Roger Fielding, Marin County’s chief deputy coroner.

Witnesses said Hoffman was riding his bicycle across the train tracks through a closed rail crossing just before 7 p.m. at the North San Pedro Civic Center Station in San Rafael when he was struck by an approaching SMART train.

Hoffman died later at Marin General Hospital.

An investigation showed Hoffman continued riding his bike past the closed crossing, which had flashing warning lights and alarms activated, Fielding said.

He struck the barrier and fell onto the tracks.

Hoffman had residences in San Rafael and Oroville, Fielding said.

Since the commuter train began service in August 2017, 13 people have died in train collisions, and three others have been injured. Some pedestrian fatalities on the tracks have been determined to be suicides.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine