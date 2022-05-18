Santa Rosa cyclists see opportunity in city’s plan to alter Mendocino Avenue

A Mendocino Avenue upgrade project could be an opportunity to enhance safety measures for bicyclists traveling through downtown Santa Rosa, local residents said Tuesday.

They urged city officials to add bike lanes to the nearly half-mile stretch between Fourth Street and College Avenue, where an improvement project is proposed.

The city of Santa Rosa hosted a public meeting Tuesday afternoon related to the project and several bicyclists explained safety measures could benefit them and area businesses.

“We most often use our car to access these businesses and venues because we do not think there’s a safe, effective way to use our bikes,” Santa Rosa resident Alexa Forrester said.

The paving and re-striping project is scheduled to begin in summer 2023 and officials showcased several designs under consideration.

Concepts include using the right northbound lane for angled parking, installing a center turn lane and installing bicycle lanes in each direction.

Bjorn Griepenburg, an active transportation planner, said the project site is “basically a blank canvas.”

“Our focus is really on the space between the curbs,” he said.

In one design, bike lanes are between traffic and parking lanes and attendees urged city staff to consider formats that better protect bicyclists.

Eris Weaver, executive director of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, suggested making bike lanes that connect to others in the area.

“One of my biggest frustrations is when bike lanes come and go and people are confused,“ she said.

Another attendee, Adrian Covert, said he rides down Mendocino with his wife and toddler but “a bike lane without a physical barrier is not a bike lane. Cars will violate the space.”

The project’s website includes a survey to gauge how and why people visit downtown and it will be available through June 30. Survey results and design recommendations may be presented beginning in August.

A presentation on the project will take place during Thursday’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board meeting.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.