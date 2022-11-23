Biden administration extends student loan payment freeze as courts weigh debt relief

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will extend a pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments again as courts weigh the fate of its debt forgiveness program.

The payment pause, which was first implemented during the Trump administration and extended multiple times, had been set to end on Dec. 31.

But Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the department will extend the pause again until the courts reinstate Biden's debt relief program or resolve ongoing lawsuits.

Payments will resume 60 days after the department is allowed to implement the program or the litigation is resolved, officials said. If that hasn't happened by June 30, payments will resume 60 days later or on Sept. 1.

"Callous efforts to block student debt relief in the courts have caused tremendous financial uncertainty," Cardona said in a statement Tuesday. "We're extending the payment pause because it would be deeply unfair to ask borrowers to pay a debt that they wouldn't have to pay, were it not for the baseless lawsuits brought by Republican officials and special interests."

The extension arrives as Biden is fighting multiple lawsuits seeking to overturn one of his signature economic policies.

The Biden administration last week asked the Supreme Court to reinstate its plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for more than 40 million borrowers. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit had granted the request of a coalition of six Republican-led states to impose an injunction on the plan amid ongoing litigation.

In a separate case, a federal judge in Texas on Nov. 10 declared the forgiveness plan unlawful. The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to put a hold on that ruling while the court considers the merits of the administration's appeal. Administration lawyers asked the court for a final ruling by Dec. 1.

The legal battles have left millions of student loan borrowers in the lurch. More than half of the eligible people had applied for the Biden's loan forgiveness program before it was ground to a halt, with the Education Department approving some 16 million applications. Despite the hold on the program, the department over the weekend notified people that their applications were approved, assuring them the administration will discharge the debt if it prevails in court.

Civil rights groups and anti-debt activists have been urging Biden to refrain from restarting loan payments while the debt relief program hangs in the balance. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday the administration was examining all options.

"In the face of extreme greed and hypocrisy by the far-right, President Biden today is standing up for all Americans - middle-class and low-income families - who carry the heavy burden of student loan debt," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. "The impact this extension will have in the lives of those who have been targeted by predatory student loans cannot be overstated."