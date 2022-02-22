Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities

WASHINGTON — For more than a year, the Food and Drug Administration lacked a permanent head when the agency was central in the battle against COVID-19. Once President Joe Biden nominated Dr. Robert Califf to head the agency, it took the Senate three months to confirm him.

The political battles over Califf’s nomination highlight the difficulties that Biden faces in filling key positions throughout his administration.

The vacancies in high-ranking positions across the executive branch could put a drag on Biden’s ability to fight the pandemic, implement the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and boost the economy with inflation levels at a 40-year high.

“Without leadership and experts, we've seen departments increasingly stressed,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “There is a struggle to get appropriations done, there is talk about defaulting on the debt ceiling,” she said, adding that unfilled jobs affect the government's fiscal position and the president's overall agenda.

The nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, which works to make government more effective, points to 70 high-ranking positions across the government without a confirmed nominee, including at the Department of Health and Human Services, the Treasury Department and the Transportation Department.

The White House blames gridlock from Republicans in a sharply divided Senate, but it also has not submitted nominations for many of the open positions.

The White House says the Biden administration has nominated 569 people, of whom 302 have been confirmed and 247 are waiting to go through the confirmation process. That's out of 1,200 civilian positions requiring Senate confirmation.

In Biden’s first year, the Senate confirmed 41% of his nominations, according to the Partnership for Public Service. In comparison, 75% of George W. Bush’s nominees were confirmed in his first year, compared with 69% for Barack Obama and 57% for Donald Trump.

The group is calling for a reduction in the number of Senate-confirmed nominees, stating that vetting and disclosure requirements are increasingly complex, and delays in the Senate confirmation process grow with each transition.

“Would it be better if it could happen faster? Yes," said former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. “Ideally the confirmation process would be streamlined." But he added that there needs to be accountability for these important positions and a process for questioning nominees about how they would do the job.

Lew was confirmed by the Senate less than two months after he was nominated by Obama.

What the vacancies mean for some of Biden's policy priorities:

CREATING FISCAL POLICY

At the Treasury Department, at least five Senate-confirmed positions are unfilled, including the undersecretary for international affairs and treasurer of the U.S.

A Treasury Department without an international affairs head will make Secretary Janet Yellen’s hope to lead the implementation of a global corporate taxation agreement increasingly difficult.

Lew told The Associated Press that having Senate-confirmed people with prior policymaking and government experience on staff will at least fill in the gaps where vacancies exist.

“If you look at the Treasury team, starting at the very top, you have the secretary and and deputy secretary with deep experience in policymaking," he said. "You’ve got a lot of career talent, which makes transitions go more smoothly.”

The key to filling empty seats, he said, "is getting the congressional process to work better.”

FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC

At the Department of Health and Human Services, two major science agencies remain without permanent Senate-confirmed leadership at a time as the administration struggles with its communications on the pandemic and the country might be reopening.

One of the agencies is the FDA. Califf's nomination had stalled for months in the Senate in part due to his consulting work for pharmaceutical companies and allegations that he had failed to effectively regulate addictive opioids. He was narrowly confirmed last week to the post, which he had held briefly under Obama.

The National Institutes of Health is also missing a director, although budget uncertainty is currently a bigger concern, said Ellie Dehoney a top policy expert with Research!America, a nonprofit that advocates for national spending on health and medical research.

“They are constrained because they are under an old budget and they can’t launch new programs very easily,” she said.

Staff morale remains steady nonetheless. “What we have heard around NIH is a desire to stay and particularly to see through this pandemic,” Dehoney said.