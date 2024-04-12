Biden administration approves expansion of background checks on gun sales

The Biden administration has approved the broadest expansion of federal background checks in decades in an attempt to regulate a fast-growing shadow market of weapons sold online, at gun shows and through private sellers that has contributed to gun violence.

Under a rule released Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will require anyone "engaged in the business" of selling guns at a profit to register as a federally licensed firearms dealer. That means those sellers must run background criminal and mental health checks on potential buyers.

The new regulation, which is likely to face legal challenges, could add as many as 23,000 federal dealers to the 80,000 already regulated by ATF, an underfunded division of the Justice Department that already struggles to monitor sellers.

The rule, which drew more than 380,000 public comments, will take effect in a month.

President Joe Biden, repeatedly blocked from enacting universal background checks by Republicans in Congress, is leveraging a provision of the sweeping bipartisan gun control law passed in 2022 to achieve an elusive policy goal that enjoys widespread public support: closing the so-called gun show loophole.

Expanding the number of federal firearms licensees was one of several gun control measures included in an executive order Biden issued in March 2023 after several mass shootings.

Vice President Kamala Harris, chosen to lead the White House's efforts on a gamut of politically charged election-year issues, including gun policy, told reporters in a call Wednesday that the new regulation addressed "one of the biggest gaps" in the federal background check system.

"This single gap in our federal background check system has caused unimaginable pain and suffering," Harris said., "In the years to come, I do believe countless families and communities will be spared the horror and heartbreak of gun violence by this new rule."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who hashed out the compromise that led to the passage of the 2022 bill, has accused the administration of a "power grab" that stretched the law's language involving those "engaged in the business" far beyond its original intent.

"Our goal was to provide the American people with predictability and clarity in the law, not to give the ATF an opportunity to impose a gun control regime on law-abiding Americans," he wrote in a comment to the proposed rule last year.

