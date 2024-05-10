President Joe Biden will return to the Bay Area for two campaign fundraisers this week.

Biden is expected to arrive in San Francisco on Thursday, according to a White House news release. On Friday, the president will attend two fundraisers in unspecified locations; Bloomberg News reported that former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla would be among the major Democratic donors in attendance.

Tickets for these fundraisers are expected to go for up to $250,000, Bloomberg News reported. The Almanac reported that one of the fundraisers would be at the Portola Valley home of Khosla.

President Biden spent part of Wednesday in Wisconsin, where he criticized the Trump administration for not following through on a $10 billion investment from Taiwan-based electronics company Foxconn. The president visited to celebrate a new data center for Microsoft that will instead be built at the site; Wisconsin is a key battleground state in this year’s election.

Earlier this year, Biden came to the Bay Area for a two-day visit in February to meet with donors in San Francisco. He also came to the region in November for the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, and held a private summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Filoli, the largest estate in San Mateo County.