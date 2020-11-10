Biden begins transition efforts as Trump balks at giving up power

WILMINGTON, Delaware — President-elect Joe Biden sought to project the authority of an incoming president Monday as he dealt with matters domestic and international, even as the defeated incumbent continued to balk at turning over the reins.

Biden began taking calls from foreign leaders, speaking Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also was weighing whom to appoint to top White House positions, with several of his longtime advisers expected to take senior roles. And he turned his attention to the coronavirus, dispatching a key aide to brief Senate Democrats this week and making a strong pitch to Americans of every ideology to follow public health recommendations.

Biden urged Americans to wear masks, at one point holding one up during a speech in Wilmington, and sought to depoliticize the act of putting one on.

“We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months,” said Biden, who wore a mask routinely during the campaign and was mocked by President Donald Trump for doing so. “Not Democrat or Republican lives, American lives.”

Speaking on the day when the number of U.S. coronavirus cases soared past 10 million — the daily count has hit more than 100,000 recently — Biden sought to impart urgency about adopting actions to curb the spread, even as he acknowledged that he had little power other than rhetoric to change behavior.

“The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing, and although we are not in office yet, I’m just laying out what we expect to do and hope can be done,” said Biden, speaking from the Queen, a Wilmington theater, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at his side.

The effort to bend the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 238,000 Americans, was part of Biden’s attempt to push as hard as he can at the notion that he will inevitably become president on Jan. 20, regardless of Trump’s sentiments.

But so far his transition lacks the latitude usually given to an incoming president by a conceding defeated leader.

Trump has continued to insist that he won the election, despite trailing Biden 279 electoral votes to 214. (Only 260 electoral votes are needed to win the White House.) Biden leads in two states that have not been formally projected — Arizona and Georgia — while Trump leads in two others, North Carolina and Alaska. If current totals hold once results are certified, Biden would surpass Trump’s electoral win from 2016, an election the president has referred to as a “landslide.”

“What President-elect Biden has to do is act like a winner, because he won,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, who noted that Biden’s victory in the popular vote and the expected tally in the electoral college are by unusually large margins. Still, given Trump’s recalcitrance, Brinkley said, it behooves Biden to be visible.

“You don’t want to be in quarantine or hiding mode,” he said. “Every day you have to move forward with the transition without being distracted by Trump’s antics.”

The president’s team has taken legal action to invalidate some ballots and question counting in several states, and his allies and advisers continue to insist — without proof — that Democrats cheated to clear a path for Biden’s election. The political appointee heading the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, has so far declined to sign off on paperwork that would allow the Biden team to kick-start its transition with access to government offices and money to finance its effort.

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified, a break with longstanding policy. His announcement prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by the New York Times.

On Capitol Hill, meanwhile, the president’s allies were walking in lockstep behind him.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Monday that the president is “100% within his rights” to take legal action to try to overturn the results.

“This process will reach its resolution. Our system will resolve any recounts” or lawsuits, McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor.

McConnell on Monday did not congratulate Biden. His remarks came shortly after he met with Attorney General William Barr on Monday afternoon. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the meeting.