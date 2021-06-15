Biden calls Putin a 'worthy adversary.' Here's what to expect when they meet

President Biden agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin on at least one thing: Relations between their two nations are currently at a very low ebb.

Both said as much in interviews leading up to Wednesday's meeting in Geneva, which comes amid tensions over myriad issues, including a spate of cyberattacks emanating from within Russia; Putin's military adventurism along his country's border with Ukraine; and his imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who survived poisoning with a Russian nerve agent.

Biden arrives at the summit fresh from enthusiastic meetings with allies welcoming the return of the United States to conventional multilateral diplomacy. He aims to use that support to present a united front to challenge Putin. At the same time, he acknowledged the difficulty in reversing Putin's policies, which seem impervious to a litany of U.S. economic sanctions and the expulsions of diplomats.

Biden knows he faces a formidable foe.

"I'm going to make clear to [Putin] that there are areas where we can cooperate if he chooses, and if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past, relative to cybersecurity and other activities, then we will respond," Biden said Monday at a Brussels news conference following a day of meetings with NATO allies.

He described Putin as a "worthy adversary" to whom he would delineate the "red lines."

Asked what his response would be if Navalny were to die in a Russian prison, Biden said it would be "another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights."

Russia is also holding several U.S. citizens in its prisons under what their supporters claim are trumped-up charges.

Speaking earlier in England, where he convened with the Group of 7 wealthiest democracies, Biden admitted the difficulties in reining in Putin.

"He's Vladimir Putin. There's no guarantee you can change a person's behavior," Biden told reporters Sunday. "Autocrats have enormous power and they don't have to answer to a public."

The White House confirmed there will be no post-summit news conference, with Biden and Putin standing side by side. Administration officials are wary of elevating Putin to Biden's level by affording him such a platform.

"This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or who can embarrass one another," Biden said Sunday. "It's about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship."

The lack of a formal news conference is also one way in which Biden's interaction with Putin will contrast sharply with what occurred in Helsinki in July 2018. In a stunning moment in the annals of world summitry, then-President Trump stood by the former KGB officer and Russia's longest-serving leader since Stalin and appeared to eagerly acquiesce to his claims. At one point, Trump said he accepted Putin's denials over having interfered in U.S. elections despite U.S. intelligence evidence to the contrary.

Nor will Biden meet with Putin alone, as Trump did, conversing with Putin for two hours without aides or note-takers in the room. The two leaders aren't likely to exchange gifts, as when Putin gave Trump a soccer ball. And, above all, this U.S. president will not publicly deny and excuse Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

One potential similarity to 2018: a lack of concrete results, actions or new policies.

"They just want to arrest the free fall so they're not in this escalation cycle, while also conveying they're being firm on everything from cyberattacks to incursions in Ukraine," said Benjamin Rhodes, a former national security advisor to President Obama. "This is not the kind of summit where you have a bunch of announcements. It's just to show that the bilateral relationship isn't unraveling, and it's not really guaranteed they'll be able to show that."

Putin, who uses his confrontation with the West as a way to distract his citizenry from a flagging economy and other domestic woes, is likely to test Biden's patience as well as the president's goal of having a predictable rival in Moscow, experts said.

"Putin is predictable only in his desire to keep the initiative in his confrontation with the West, so he is apt to strike at the first opportune moment," Pavel K. Baez, a Russia specialist, said in an analysis for the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank.

Biden, who affirmed in March his past characterizations of Putin being "a killer," said again Sunday that his review of U.S. intelligence led him to conclude that Russia did in fact attempt to help Trump in 2016. And in recent weeks, amid a spate of cyber- and ransomware attacks on U.S. infrastructure from inside Russia, the president and top aides have put the onus on Putin to rein in the criminal groups behind them.