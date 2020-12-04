Biden chooses Vivek Murthy as nation's top doctor, offers Anthony Fauci key role as coronavirus team takes shape

WILMINGTON, Del. - President-elect Joe Biden has selected a close adviser to help lead the nation's response to the coronavirus crisis, choosing a veteran of the Obama administration to serve as America's top doctor as the country suffers from a surging pandemic.

Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general, has been asked to reprise the role in an expanded version in the new administration, according to an individual familiar with the decision.

He is expected to be part of a team of health-care officials who will handle the issue Biden said would his top priority, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because decisions have not been announced.

On Thursday, Biden told CNN that Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, would serve as a chief medical adviser and help his administration with its coronavirus response plan. Fauci, who served on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, has been criticized by the president in recent months as he has contradicted the White House's message that the pandemic is under control and on the verge of disappearing.

"I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well and be part of the covid team," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper.

Biden's health-care team will be crucial to the success or failure of his presidency, far more than for most administrations. He is posed to take office during a raging pandemic that has killed roughly 275,000 Americans and counting, and at a time when many Republicans are trying to undo the Affordable Care Act, a law that provides insurance to millions.

Biden also said Thursday that he would ask Americans on the first day of his presidency to commit to wearing a mask for a limited period in an effort to bring the transmission rates down from their current record levels.

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever - 100 days," he told CNN. "And I think we'll see a significant reduction."

Fauci said separately Thursday that he had begun speaking with the incoming administration about plans for controlling the deadly virus and distributing a vaccine in the new year.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, a position he's held since 1984. Ordinarily, Biden's decision to keep him on would not be noteworthy, but because he's come under fire from Trump, Fauci has emerged as a national symbol of sound medical advice.

Biden's comments came against the backdrop of two grim daily records set by the U.S. on Wednesday, when more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases were reported and more than 100,000 patients were hospitalized.

Other officials who have been advising Biden on the novel coronavirus, which can cause the illness COVID-19, and who could take key roles in the White House include Jeff Zients, who served as a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama, and Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor at the Yale University school of medicine who specializes in health-care inequities. Politico reported Thursday that Zients was expected to become coronavirus coordinator and that Nunez-Smith would also take a senior position in Biden's White House.

Murthy may also receive a White House title, beyond his surgeon general position, to signify that he is a central member of the team battling the pandemic, according to a person familiar with the matter who said it was possible that Murthy and Zients could be designated co-leaders of the effort.

One of the team's central challenges will be in overseeing the logistically and ethically complex distribution of a coronavirus vaccine once it is approved. The decisions about who will fill these crucial jobs are not yet final, according to individuals familiar with the transition team's work.

The search for a secretary of health and human services, the nation's top health official, appears to be underway, with at least three people widely believed to have been under consideration no longer in contention. No front-runner is visible.

The position faced considerable turbulence under Trump; Tom Price, his first HHS secretary, resigned under an ethics cloud, and current Secretary Alex Azar has confronted the president's displeasure.

Murthy had been one of the candidates under consideration by the Biden transition team for HHS secretary, but Biden's transition leaders appear to be leaning toward a governor or someone else with more extensive management experience. Murthy is trained in internal medicine, has a public health background and is regarded as a skillful communicator, but he has not run a bureaucracy on the scale of the HHS.