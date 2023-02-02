Biden clears the way for Alaska oil project

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.

The Bureau of Land Management issued an environmental analysis that says the government prefers a scaled-back version of the project, which is known as Willow. The assessment calls for curtailing the project to three drill sites from five, as well as reducing the proposed length of both gravel and ice roads, pipelines and the length of airstrips to support the drilling.

The analysis is the last regulatory hurdle before the federal government makes a final ruling on whether to approve the Willow project. If approved, the project would produce about 600 million barrels of oil over 30 years, with a peak of 180,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Separately, Bureau of Land Management and White House officials are considering additional measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and environmental harm, such as delaying decisions on permits for one of the drill sites and planting trees, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The final decision could come within the next month. But in concluding that limited drilling could occur on the land in Alaska’s North Slope, the Biden administration has already sent a strong signal that it is likely to give the project a green light, both supporters and opponents said.

The Department of the Interior issued a statement saying the agency still had “substantial concerns” about the Willow project, “including direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and impacts to wildlife and Alaska Native subsistence.” The analysis noted that the agency might make final changes “that would be more environmentally protective” like delaying a ruling about permits to more than one drill site.

The report was greeted with relief by Alaskan lawmakers and ConocoPhillips executives, who wanted a more expansive area for drilling but were worried that President Joe Biden, who has made tackling climate change a centerpiece of his agenda, would work to block the project entirely.

ConocoPhillips said in a statement that it welcomed the environmental analysis and said the alternative selected by the Bureau of Land Management provided “a viable path forward” for the Willow project.

“We believe Willow will benefit local communities and enhance American energy security while producing oil in an environmentally and socially responsible manner,” Erec S. Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, said in a statement. He said the project had undergone five years of regulatory review and called on the administration to approve the plan “without delay.”

Alaska’s senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both Republicans, issued statements calling on the Biden administration to approve the project without additional restrictions beyond those outlined in alternative selected by the Bureau of Land Management.

“Thousands of good union jobs, and immense benefits that will be felt across Alaska and the nation, will hang in the balance until a positive final decision has been issued,” Murkowski said.

The option is the smallest footprint possible for the Willow project with a more limited impact on the immediate environment, but still allows the company access to the area’s vast petroleum reserves. In addition to the three drilling sites, the Bureau of Land Management’s preferred option calls for about 482 acres of gravel fill, more than 400 miles of ice roads and about 89 miles of pipelines.

The agency said the blueprint would reduce the proposed project’s footprint within the Teshekpuk Lake Special Area, a critical ecological area in the petroleum reserve that supports migratory birds and is a primary calving area and migration corridor for the Teshekpuk caribou herd.

Environmental activists said Biden was betraying his own climate change agenda. They noted that even reducing the number of drill sites would still allow the company to extract most of the area’s vast petroleum reserve, leading to 278 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the project’s 30-year lifetime, about the annual equivalent emissions of 66 new coal-fired power plants.

Biden has pledged to cut U.S. emissions at least 50% below 2005 levels by the end of this decade in order to help avoid the worst consequences of global warming. He also made a promise on the campaign trail to end new federal leases for oil and gas development.