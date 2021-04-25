Biden declares mass killings of Armenians a genocide, breaking with predecessors

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday recognized the mass killings of Armenians more than a century ago as genocide, signaling a willingness to test an increasingly frayed relationship with Turkey, long a key regional ally and an important partner within NATO.

“Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring,” Biden said in a statement issued on the 106th anniversary of the beginning of a brutal campaign by the former Ottoman Empire that killed 1.5 million people. “And we remember so that we remain ever vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.”

The declaration by Biden reflected his administration’s commitment to human rights, a pillar of its foreign policy. It is also a break from Biden’s predecessors, who were reluctant to anger a country of strategic importance and were wary of driving its leadership toward U.S. adversaries like Russia or Iran.

The Turkish government, as well as some human rights activists and ethnic Armenians, gave a muted response to the news, which was leaked days in advance, describing the move as largely symbolic. Later Saturday, the country’s foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the declaration, state media reported.

Members of a group called Armenians of the North Bay gathered at the Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Grove at Sonoma State University, which recognizes multiple genocides, Saturday night to commemorate the victims and to lift up the president’s declaration.

“I’ve been on the verge of tears for days since we heard he (Biden) was going to do this,” said Christyne Davidian, who heads up the group. “Today is really a historic day. We know the political issues are never going to go away, but hopefully this is a moral stance that may someday lead to Turkey recognizing the Armenian genocide.”

“You’ve dealt with denial for 106 years.” added Barbara Lesch McCaffry, president of the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, affiliated with Sonoma State.

McCaffry said the organization has been working against the denial of genocide in Ruwanda and Armenia and “it feels like we’ve come a long way.“

About 25 people, including children, placed flowers on a brick walk memorializing victims, survivors and historic moments on the anniversary of the beginning of the genocide.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly denied that the killings amounted to genocide, had lobbied hard to prevent the announcement, mounting a conference and media campaigns before the anniversary Saturday.

But in a call Friday, Biden told Erdogan directly that he would be declaring the massacre an act of genocide, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose details of the conversation.

A summary of the call provided by the White House said only that the pair had agreed to an “effective management of disagreements.” The Turkish presidency said in a statement that both leaders agreed on the “importance of working together.” They are scheduled to meet at a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in June.

In his statement Saturday, Biden acknowledged the Armenians who were forced to rebuild their lives.

“We affirm the history,” he said. “We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.”

Since taking office, Biden has kept Erdogan at a distance, calling other world leaders — and leaving his Turkish counterpart, who enjoyed a friendly relationship with President Donald Trump, waiting for months.

After news broke recently of the impending announcement, Erdogan said in a statement that Turkey would “defend the truth against the lie of the so-called ‘Armenian genocide.’”

Erdogan is widely expected to use the designation to whip up support at home, where he has increasingly adopted a nationalist-Islamist stance to retain his voter base. But political analysts said he was likely to tread carefully with the United States.

Relations between the countries have reached their lowest point in decades, as Erdogan has turned increasingly combative in his dealings with Washington, particularly after a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan has blamed the bid to oust him from power on a Turkish cleric living in self-imposed exile in rural Pennsylvania, and by extension on the United States.

Tensions escalated with Turkey’s deal to buy a missile system from Russia in 2017, which prompted the Trump administration to impose sanctions on Turkey in December. Syria, too, has been a flash point. Erdogan has bitterly criticized the United States military’s support of Kurdish forces in Syria that are affiliated with a group that has waged a decadeslong insurgency against Turkey, and his own operations there have further tested the Atlantic alliance.