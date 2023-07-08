Biden defends ‘difficult’ decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden defended his decision Friday to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, which are outlawed by many of America’s closest allies, saying it was a difficult decision but “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition” in the fight against Russian forces.

For months, Biden had wrestled with the decision to supply the weapons, which scatter tiny, deadly bomblets across the battlefield. They have been known to cause grievous injuries months or even years after the fighting ends, often among children who pick up duds that did not explode when initially dropped.

Ultimately, the president determined that depriving Ukraine of the weapons would amount to leaving it defenseless against Russia. He said it was a temporary move to hold Ukraine over until the production of conventional artillery rounds could be ramped up.

“It was a very difficult decision on my part — and by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill,” Biden said in an interview with CNN. “The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.

“And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to — not permanently — but to allow for this transition period,” he added.

The decision was a break with several of America’s closest allies and led to criticism from Democrats, who expressed concerns that the weapons risked the moral standing of the United States.

Russia, U.S. officials have noted, has been using its cluster munitions in Ukraine for much of the war.

Many allies of the United States that support Ukraine have drawn a line at providing cluster munitions. Germany and France are among more than 100 nations that have signed a treaty prohibiting the weapons; the United States, Russia and Ukraine have not.

The Pentagon said Friday that the administration’s decision would quickly provide hundreds of thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine at a pivotal time when Ukraine’s monthlong offensive is flagging.

On Capitol Hill, several Democrats criticized the decision, arguing that the weapons could cause indiscriminate harm to civilians long after the fighting ends.

“I continue to strongly support helping Ukraine stand up to Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., a ranking member of the House Rules Committee, said in a statement. “But cluster munitions won’t help.”