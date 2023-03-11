Biden expected to move ahead on a major oil project in Alaska

WASHINGTON — In one of the most consequential climate decisions of his administration, President Joe Biden is planning to greenlight an enormous $8 billion oil drilling project in the North Slope of Alaska, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Alaska lawmakers and oil executives have put intense pressure on the White House to approve the project, citing Biden’s own calls for the industry to increase production amid volatile gas prices.

But the proposal to drill for oil has also galvanized young voters and climate activists, many of whom helped elect Biden and who would view the decision as a betrayal of the president’s promise that he would pivot the nation away from fossil fuels.

The approval of the largest proposed oil project in the country would mark a turning point in the administration’s approach to fossil fuel development. The courts and Congress have forced Biden to back away from his campaign pledge of “no more drilling on federal lands, period” and sign off on some limited oil and gas leases. The Willow project would be one of the few oil developments that Biden has approved freely, without a court or a congressional mandate.

While the decision is not yet final, it illustrates the tensions facing Biden as the urgency of climate change collides with the realities of the war in Ukraine and the instability it has created in global energy markets.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who has championed the project, said Friday night that she had not been notified of the decision. “We are not celebrating yet, not with this White House,” she said.

Environmental groups went into overdrive over the weekend as they tried to sway the administration to change course.

“Let us be clear: Willow has not yet been approved, and it is not an acceptable project,” said Karlin Itchoak, the Alaska senior regional director at The Wilderness Society, an environmental group. He called approval a “terrible, science-denying move.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back on the idea that a final decision had been made.

ConocoPhillips intends to build the Willow project inside the National Petroleum Reserve, a 23 million-acre area that is 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The reserve, which has no roads, is the country’s largest single expanse of pristine land.

The administration slightly reduced the number of drilling sites the company had requested, to three from five. Still, Willow would be the largest new oil development in the United States, expected to pump out 600 million barrels of crude over the next 30 years.

Burning that oil could release nearly 280 million metric tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, a federal review found. That’s about the annual equivalent emissions of 66 coal-fired power plants.

Environmental activists, who have labeled the project a “carbon bomb” have argued that the project would deepen America’s dependence on oil and gas at a time when the International Energy Agency said nations must stop permitting such projects to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Over the past 60 years, Alaska has warmed more than twice as fast as the rest of the United States, and temperatures there are expected to continue to increase by an average of 4 degrees Fahrenheit over the 30-year life of the Willow project, thawing the frozen Arctic tundra around the drilling rigs.

ConocoPhillips plans to install “chillers” into the thawing permafrost to keep it solid enough to support the heavy equipment needed to drill for oil — the burning of which will release carbon dioxide emissions that scientists say will worsen the ice melt.

The administration’s intention to approve the Willow project was first reported by Bloomberg. The decision has been one of the most difficult energy issues the Biden administration has faced.

Kevin Book, managing director of Clearview Energy Partners, a research firm based in Washington, said approving Willow would be a pragmatic decision. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many countries stopped or reduced Russian gas and oil purchases to curtail Moscow’s revenues. Those cutbacks have reshaped energy markets, created shortages in Europe and propelled the United States to fill the gap by producing more oil and gas.

“The war is not over,” Book said. “There is still a big potential risk to supply, and it’s not going to end even if the war does.”

He also argued that the emissions linked to burning oil drilled from the Willow project would not have been eliminated if Biden had rejected the project, but simply generated elsewhere.

Administration officials are moving ahead with the Willow project despite “substantial concerns” about emissions, danger to freshwater sources and threats to migratory birds, caribou, whales and other animals that inhabit the region. The government stipulated conditions that include protections for wildlife and reducing the length of gravel and ice roads, pipelines and the length of airstrips to support the drilling.