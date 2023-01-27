Biden hammers Republicans on the economy, with eye on 2024

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday assailed House Republicans over their tax and spending plans, including potential changes to popular retirement programs, before what is likely to be a run for reelection.

In a speech in Springfield, Virginia, Biden sought to reframe the economic narrative away from the rapid price increases that have dogged much of his first two years in office and toward his stewardship of an economy that has churned out steady growth and strong job gains.

Biden, speaking to members of a steamfitters union, sought to take credit for the strength of the labor market, moderating inflation and news from the Commerce Department on Thursday morning that the economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.9% at the end of last year. In contrast, he cast House Republicans and their economic policy proposals as roadblocks to continued improvement.

“At the time I was sworn in, the pandemic was raging and the economy was reeling,” Biden said before ticking through the actions he had taken to aid the recovery. Those included $1.9 trillion in pandemic and economic aid; a bipartisan bill to repair and upgrade roads, bridges, water pipes and other infrastructure; and a sweeping industrial policy bill to spur domestic investment in advanced manufacturing sectors like semiconductors and speed research and development to seed new industries.

Biden denounced Republican proposals, including a plan to replace federal income taxes with a national sales tax, curb safety-net spending and risk a government default by refusing to raise the federal borrowing limit without deep spending cuts.

The speech built on a pattern for Biden, who has found the new and narrow Republican majority to be both a political threat and an opportunity.

As he prepares for a likely reelection bid in 2024, he is seizing on the least popular proposals floated by House members to cast himself as a champion of the working class, retirees and economic progress.

House Republicans have not yet released a detailed or unified economic agenda, and they have not made a clear set of demands for raising the debt limit, though they largely agree Biden must accept significant spending curbs. But members and factions of the Republican conference have pushed for votes on a variety of proposals that have little support among voters, including raising the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare and replacing the federal income tax with a national sales tax.