Biden has ‘only bad options’ for bringing down oil prices

HOUSTON — When President Joe Biden meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, he will be following in the footsteps of presidents such as Jimmy Carter, who flew to Tehran in 1977 to exchange toasts with the Shah of Iran on New Year’s Eve.

Like the crown prince, the shah was an unelected monarch with a tarnished human rights record. But Carter was obliged to celebrate with him for a cause that was of great concern to people back home: cheaper gasoline and secure oil supplies.

As Carter and other presidents learned, Biden has precious few tools to bring down costs at the pump, especially when Russia, one of the world’s largest energy producers, has started an unprovoked war against a smaller neighbor. In Carter’s time, oil supplies that Western countries needed were threatened by revolutions in the Middle East.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden pledged to turn Saudi Arabia into a “pariah” for the assassination of a prominent dissident, Jamal Khashoggi. But officials said last week that he planned to visit the kingdom this summer.

A few years ago, many lawmakers in Washington and oil and gas executives in Texas were patting themselves on the back for an energy boom that had turned the United States into a net exporter of oil and petroleum products and made it more energy independent. With prices rising, that achievement looks illusory.

The United States is the world’s biggest oil and natural gas producer, but it accounts for only 12% of the global petroleum supply. The price of oil — the principal cost in gasoline — can still soar or tumble depending on events halfway around the world. And no president can do much to control it.

Those facts are cold comfort to Americans finding that filling their gas tank can cost $100, much more than a year earlier.

Presidents can find it impossible not to try to cajole or plead with foreign and domestic oil producers to drill and pump more oil, faster.

“A president has to try,” said Bill Richardson, an energy secretary in the Clinton administration. “Unfortunately, there are only bad options. And any alternative options are probably worse than asking the Saudis to increase production.”

Two other oil-producing countries that could increase production — Iran and Venezuela — are U.S. adversaries that Western sanctions have largely cut out of the global market.