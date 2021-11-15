Biden has underestimated problems facing the country — and Democrats fear that has become a political problem

WASHINGTON - In June, senior White House officials promised that rising inflation was just "transitory."

In July, President Joe Biden declared that "the virus is on the run."

And in August, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared "the president continues to believe that it is not inevitable that the Taliban take over" Afghanistan.

But just in the past week, inflation hit a 31-year high as prices rose 6.2 percent over a year ago, coronavirus cases are ticking up again and the United States announced that Qatar will serve as its diplomatic proxy in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan - head winds that come as the Democratic Party reels from a set of unexpected losses in elections around the country.

In these and other cases, a growing number of Democrats worry that the White House has repeatedly underestimated the scale of the challenges facing the country - exacerbating the party's political problems and making its already perilous path to holding Congress in 2022 even more difficult. They acknowledge the problems presented by the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and an uneven economic recovery, but fear that the administration's tendency to downplay the issues has only made things worse.

The White House response also runs counter to a promise Biden made as a candidate, when he quoted President Franklin Roosevelt saying, "The American people deserve to have it straight from the shoulder." He vowed he would "tell the truth" and "be candid." But mixed messaging from the White House, some Democrats argue, has undermined its credibility and set confusing expectations for Americans.

"To the extent I'm challenging our party, I am saying we have to break these issues down into simpler, more immediate terms: What are you going to do about the price of the gifts I'm about to buy my kids for Christmas?" said Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., who is running for the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania's Senate race. "We get very focused on the general long-term benefits of legislation that we're for, which are great, but let's have a simple everyday message as well."

White House officials refute the idea that they are dismissive of the severity of the problems Americans are facing, and say the president and his aides communicate guidance based on expert analysis that can change over time. Aides also tout the Biden administration's progress on the pandemic and the economy, arguing that the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has been critical to the country's recovery and that the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will result in much-needed investments.

But the administration has repeatedly had false starts in branding big legislative priorities, which some Democrats see as emblematic of a persistent messaging problem. After the American Rescue Plan, it introduced the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. But the jobs plan morphed into the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, which became the BIF.

The American Families Plan was rebranded over the summer as the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, a bill defined not by its content but by its price tag. It later became Build Back Better, more commonly referred to as BBB, an acronym with the unfortunate feature of lacking a vowel that allows for pronunciation.

"There hasn't been great communication about what these bills mean for people," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said about broader Democratic messaging efforts. "We've got to talk about the real pieces of it, not just the size of the bill, but actually how it helps people."

The White House says the president will lead an aggressive effort to sell his economic agenda, including robust travel from Biden and Cabinet officials and a media blitz. Still, some Democrats underscored the need to do more.

"I don't think Democrats brag enough," said Steven Reed, the Democratic mayor of Montgomery, Ala. "I don't think that we celebrate enough. I don't think that we tell people why we are bragging and why we are celebrating. When the other side is in power, they will tell you their version of why their decisions benefit the average American. I think we have to do a better job of that."

Biden and his party have serious ground to make up: A new Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday found that Biden's approval rating has ticked down to a new low of 41 percent, with 53 percent disapproving. In June, Biden's approval rating stood at 50 percent, after he began his presidency with a slight majority approving of his performance.

The new poll also showed that 31 percent of Americans say Biden is keeping most of his major campaign promises, while 51 percent say he is not.