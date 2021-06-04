Biden narrows infrastructure request, but hurdles remain for bipartisan deal

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden offered a series of concessions to try to secure a $1 trillion infrastructure deal with Senate Republicans in an Oval Office meeting this week, narrowing both his spending and tax proposals as negotiations barreled into the final days of what could be an improbable agreement or a blame game that escalates quickly.

A deal still appears to be a long shot, with potential tax increases the biggest hurdle to winning the kind of Republican support that Biden has said he is seeking. But the continued movement underscored his hopes for a revival of bipartisanship.

The talks are being sustained by a desire among lawmakers in both parties to reach agreement over what has been a long-standing but elusive goal in Congress: repairing and enhancing the country’s network of roads, bridges, water pipes and other physical infrastructure. Both sides are trying to win favor with the moderate congressional Democrats, particularly in the Senate, who will ultimately decide the fate of the president’s $4 trillion economic agenda.

Yet Republicans said Thursday that Biden was seeking more spending than they were likely to support. They privately panned his continued attempt to fund the bill with increased tax revenue from corporations and high earners even if those plans do not cross the Republicans’ red line of reversing parts of President Donald Trump’s signature tax cuts in 2017. Biden has also insisted on including some spending provisions, like building 500,000 new charging stations for electric vehicles, that have little Republican support in Congress.

The president has now cut more than $1 trillion from his initial $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, while Republicans have added less than $100 billion in new spending to their first offer, which contained about $200 billion in new spending by many estimates. Biden said this week that for now he would exclude several of his proposed tax increases, including raising the corporate income tax rate to 28%.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the lead Republican negotiator, visited the White House on Wednesday. Biden outlined a potential package of $1 trillion financed largely by cracking down on tax evasion by corporations and the rich, closing a small number of business tax loopholes and imposing a new minimum tax on large companies like Amazon that pay little or no federal income taxes, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Republicans said Thursday that it did not amount to a large concession because he was still seeking to raise taxes on businesses.

“I don’t think that’s going to appeal to members of my party, and I think it’ll be a hard sell to the Democrats,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, said of the overall proposals for tax increases. “Let’s reach an agreement on infrastructure that’s smaller but still significant and fully paid for.”

Republicans and Democrats alike expect Biden to revive his more sweeping corporate tax plans even if a deal is reached.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that the president had decided to focus in the negotiation on plans that “should be completely acceptable to a number of Republicans who said that they — they want to leave — their bottom line is they want to leave the 2017 tax law untouched.”

She later added that raising the corporate tax rate above 21% was still a key goal.

The discussions have unsettled some progressive Democrats, who are pushing Biden to abandon talks and move his economic plan through the budget reconciliation process, which would allow it to pass with only Democratic votes. They questioned whether a compromise struck with Capito could secure the 10 Republican votes needed to pass a bill through normal Senate procedures and argued that Republicans had done little to move closer to the White House on the amount of new spending or how to finance it.

“No Republican vote in favor of an infrastructure package should supersede our mission: to build an America that works for the people, not for massive corporations,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “Getting Republicans on board is not necessary. Getting the American people back on their feet is.”

Republicans have complained that Biden is not willing to reduce his spending demands to a degree they could support, and they have been surprised at his continued resistance to raising gas taxes and other fees that have traditionally supported some infrastructure programs. As of Thursday afternoon, it was unclear whether Republicans would compile another counterproposal.